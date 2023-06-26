A truckload of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders just leaked

The new look and colors of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 have seemingly all been shown off in official-looking renders of both phones from leaker SnoopyTech.

Looking at these images, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 looks quite different from the Galaxy Z Flip 4, with a new, enlarged outer display, although the interior appears to be identical. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks very similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, except the triple rear cameras have a slightly new block design.

(Image credit: snoopytech)

SnoopyTech also shares a few specs for both phones. The list isn't quite comprehensive, but it seems that beyond the enlarged cover screen on the Z Flip 5, the addition of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets and newer USB-C and Wi-Fi standards, specs seem very similar to last year's models

Disappointingly, that means both phones are rated for IPX8 water resistance, which is not the combined water/dust resistance that we'd heard could be coming to Samsung's 2023 foldables.

There are new color options too for both phones, with their names given in the leaked specs. We will apparently have the choice of Phantom Black, Cream and Icy Blue for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, while Lavender, Mint, Cream, and Graphite are the Galaxy Z Flip 5's options

A real-life Z Flip 5

If that wasn't enough Galaxy Z leaking for you, then have a look at this other one from Revegnus, which seems to show a folded Galaxy Z Flip 5, disguised in a boxy case.

(Image credit: Revegnus)

Manufacturers will often disguise unreleased phones like this to allow internal testers to get real-life experience with the phone prior to launch. However, the folder-shaped cover display and the dual cameras are easily identifiable features of the Z Flip 5, even when camouflaged

The new cover screen, measuring 3.4 inches across, looks to be a very big upgrade that will allow users greater control over notifications, music and cameras than the current 1.9-inch cover screen. It's a timely upgrade given we've just seen the Motorola Razr+ arrive with a similarly expansive secondary display.

Samsung has announced a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked product event focusing on foldables for late July, so that's the logical time for these new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables to emerge. We may also see the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and potentially some new Galaxy Buds at the same event.