What are feather mattress toppers and should you buy one?

If you've been searching for a mattress topper that suits a small budget, you've likely come across a feather mattress topper. Also called down toppers or featherbeds, these mattress toppers are a light cushioned layer used to add softness to a bed. However, are feather toppers worth buying?

While this year's best mattresses are designed to provide all the comfort and support you need, a lot of beds require a cushioning boost after a few years of use. The best mattress toppers are made to change the feel of any mattress while extending its lifespan and many feather mattress toppers are advertised as doing the same — but do they actually deliver?

Here, we'll take a look at feather mattress toppers, their pro and cons, and whether they're actually worth buying in the upcoming Presidents' Day mattress sales.

What are feather mattress toppers?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Featherbeds and feather mattress toppers go by a number of names: down, down-alternative, microfiber, fiberfill, synthetic-filled, and hollow fiber toppers are all terms we've come across. Feather toppers, down toppers, and featherbeds are usually names given to feather toppers containing real down feathers, rather than synthetic ones. However, many toppers today are filled with down-alternative stuffing, usually due to ethical, monetary or hypoallergenic reasons.

Featherbeds tend to be relatively thin compared to other types of toppers — such as foam mattress toppers — and resemble large puffy quilts or bed-size pillows. Due to their thin lofts, feather mattress toppers are actually mattress pads rather than mattress toppers (we discuss the difference in our mattress toppers vs mattress pad guide).

Are feather mattress toppers cooling?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While foam mattress toppers are usually infused with temperature-regulating features such as cooling gel or perforated foams, memory foam can still sometimes trap heat. If the cooling features aren't up to scratch, all-foam toppers will often make your bed feel warm.

One of the few benefits of feather mattress topper is that they're made from breathable, airy materials. The covers usually consist of breathable, moisture-wicking cotton or bamboo, while the feather design allows for maximum ventilation and cooling.

How long do feather mattress toppers last?

How long a mattress topper lasts depends on quality, design and material. But while the average lifespan of a mattress topper is around two to five years, the lifespan of a feather topper is much shorter.

The best memory foam mattress toppers can last up to five years, wool toppers up to 10, and latex mattress toppers can remain supportive for up to 15 years (longer than most mattresses). Feather mattress toppers, on the other hand, need to be replaced every one to two years. Their lack of durability is down to feathers losing their loft and fluffiness when compressed (in other words, when you sleep on them.)

Are feather mattress toppers worth it?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Short answer: no. Not only do feather mattress toppers have a short lifespan compared to other types of topper, but they are also too thin to be supportive or change the feel of your bed. Most feather toppers are under two inches, a loft way too small to actually alter your mattress's surface. In fact, we recently tried a microfiber bed topper to soften a firm mattress and it was a huge let-down.

We always recommend choosing a mattress topper thickness between two and four inches, as this is thick enough to change the firmness of your bed but not so thick that it will make your bed overly soft or uncomfortably tall.

What mattress toppers should you buy instead?

If you're looking for a mattress topper that can alter the feel of your bed at a reasonable cost, you may want to choose one of the best memory foam mattress toppers. Foam toppers come in a wide range of designs and firmness levels, meaning you can pick a foam topper based on whether you want to soften a hard bed or add support to a bed that's too plush.

While memory foam does have a reputation for trapping heat, there are now plenty of foam mattress toppers that have temperature regulating features on par with the best cooling mattresses.

(Image credit: Future)

Another great choice is a latex mattress topper. These toppers can be expensive (and they're a no-go for those with latex allergies) but they have plenty of benefits: natural cooling, responsive support, an eco-friendly and sustainable build, durability, and they're hypoallergenic.

A relatively new kind of mattress topper is a hybrid mattress topper. This kind combines microsprings and foam layers to provide a balance of support and comfort, a design similar to that of the best hybrid mattress.

Still unsure about which bed topper to buy? Visit our ultimate guide on how to choose a mattress topper. And in our opinion, avoid featherbeds.