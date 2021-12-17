Linenspa vs Lucid mattress toppers: Which one should you buy?

When it comes to a very affordable way to upgrade your main bed or guest bed, Linenspa vs Lucid is a tough call to make. Both the Linenspa Gel Memory Foam topper and the Lucid Gel Memory Foam feature in our best mattress toppers guide as a quick and cheap way to give a new lease of life to your existing bed.

In this Linenspa vs Lucid bed topper comparison, we look at each brand’s most popular offerings to see how they fare on price, design and comfort, and to see what customers have to say about them.

If after reading this you feel that the time has come to get a new bed, check out our best mattress guide, which also includes some good mid-range options. For now, let’s kick-off our Linenspa vs Lucid mattress toppers head-to-head and discover which one is right for you.

Linenspa vs Lucid mattress toppers: Overview

Both are affordable, no-frills bed toppers

Both can be used on any type of mattress

Both are spot-clean only and come without a cover

At 4” deep, the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper offers comfort and cooling. There are nearly 23,000 reviews for this one on Amazon and a general rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, plus positive comments from hot sleepers and those looking for extra coziness.

Lucid, which makes mattresses in a box for small budgets, has designed this plush topper to transform a firm mattress into something a lot softer. So if you want a super-supportive surface to sleep on, then the Lucid might not be right for you. But if you want to soften up a hard bed, it’s ideal.

With a choice of 2” or 3”, the Linenspa isn’t as deep but it has a cheaper starting price of $39.99, compared to Lucid’s $74.99. What it slightly lacks in height it makes up for in user reviews - there are nearly 73,000 on Amazon alone, with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. As with the Lucid option, Linenspa’s topper is infused with cooling gel.

Both have a three-year warranty and are delivered rolled in a box for you to unpack and leave to expand. Neither has a cover and are simply slabs of blue foam, so they won’t look as pretty as those from brands such as Tempur-Pedic or Saatva.

There’s also no way to attach them to your mattress with elasticated straps. If you tend to shift around in your sleep, make sure you use a fitted sheet to keep either topper in place. Using one of the best mattress protectors you can afford will also help to keep the topper clean and in place.

Linenspa vs Lucid mattress toppers: Prices, deals

Linenspa's 2" topper starts at just $39.99

Lucid's topper starts at $74.99 but is twice as thick

Both are regularly discounted on Amazon

Starting at just $39.99 for a twin size, the price of Linenspa’s 2” Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is hard to beat. The queen size costs $59.99, so if you’re looking to upgrade a larger mattress, you can do so on a budget.

The 3” option starts at just $59.99 for a twin size, but by the time you get to the queen size, expect to pay $89.99. Whether you pay the extra for the additional height depends on how much extra comfort you need.

The Lucid Gel Memory Foam Topper starts at $74.99. It’s 4” deep and at the time of writing, a queen size costs $99.99. Using these existing prices as reference, it’s clear there is more value for money with the Lucid. But if 4” of foam is not what you’re after, then you can still find affordable comfort with Linenspa’s slightly thinner toppers.

Winner: Lucid Gel Memory Foam Topper

Even though it costs slightly more than the Linenspa, we feel that the Lucid offering is better value for money as you're getting a 4" slab of gel-infused memory foam for not much extra. 4" will make a noticeable difference to the comfort of your bed, so this is a great way to give it a boost without breaking the bank.

Linenspa vs Lucid mattress toppers: Design

Linenspa topper is 2” to 3” deep, while the Lucid topper is 4”

The Lucid topper features perforated ventilation holes

Neither has a removable cover, so they are spot-clean only

Both Linenspa and Lucid have a simple design with each topper being a straightforward, squared-off slice of gel-infused memory foam. Linenspa’s mattress topper is offered in two depths: 2 or 3”, depending on how much plushness you require, and is available in sizes twin to Cal king.

The Lucid Gel Memory Foam Topper is a plusher 4” designed for sleepers who need extra-cozy cushioning to ease pressure points. This is a very soft option and so won’t be suitable for heavier bodies or those seeking firmer support.

Both the Lucid vs Linenspa mattress toppers are infused with cooling gel that distributes heat and boosts temperature regulation. The foam in the Lucid topper is ventilated to promote good airflow for breathability.

This design feature is not present in the Linenspa topper, but because that one is thinner, it isn’t as necessary. Both toppers are specifically designed to soften your existing mattress if it is too firm, with the foam conforming to your body and helping to align the spine.

Neither of these bed toppers has a cover or a way to attach it to the mattress, so we recommended using a mattress protector to keep it clean and a fitted sheet over the top to keep it all in place.

Winner: Lucid Gel Memory Foam Topper

While the Linenspa bed topper comes in a wider range of depths, you still only get either 2" or 3" of foam, whereas the Lucid dishes out 4". It's also a slightly better design overall thanks to the ventilated top to boost breathability. Neither are head-turners though, and are essentially big slabs of blue-coloured memory foam.

Linenspa vs Lucid mattress toppers: Materials

Both are made with standard 100% polyurethane foam

Both use gel-infused memory foam

Neither are built to last for the long-term

The Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Topper is made using 100% polyurethane memory foam and gel, as is the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Topper. Both brands assure its customers that the polyurethane foam is CertiPUR-US certified, meaning it’s free from harmful toxins. They are also hypoallergenic, making them safer if you suffer from asthma or allergies.

To keep the cost down, the foam used in both is standard polyurethane, so it doesn’t use the same premium foam that you would find in some of the best memory foam mattresses, for instance.

That’s not to say these toppers aren’t cozy or supportive, but if you’re after a higher-end option, check out the Tempur-Pedic Tempur Topper Supreme (priced from $179.99 at Tempur-Pedic). For cooling comfort, check out the Saatva Mattress Topper (priced from $160 at Saatva).

Winner: It's a draw

There really isn't much of a difference between these two when it comes to the materials used, as both are made with CertiPUR-US certified foam that's free of toxins. Both also use gel memory foam for a slight cooling effect and to dissipate heat build-up in the bed.



Linenspa vs Lucid mattress toppers: User reviews

Each has racked up high user ratings

Plenty of positive comments for instant comfort

Both have complaints about the softness

These toppers each have a high number of reviews on Amazon, with the Lucid Gel Memory Foam gathering nearly 23,000 reviews and an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars, while Linenspa’s topper has nearly 73,000 with an average 4.5 out of 5 star rating.

Both brands did well with positive comments, when it came to the comfort of their gel memory foam toppers. Feedback for Linenspa’s topper included, “My mattress was transformed and I now have a luxurious night’s sleep, which I never would have had before” and, “Does not slide around and maintains its shape.”

Lucid’s topper had comments such as, “Has greatly improved the quality of my sleep” and, “I struck gold. My back, hip and shoulder pain no longer plagues me”.

The feel of the Lucid was described by one reviewer as “like sleeping on a marshmallow. Recommended for anyone who likes a super-soft topper.” While the 2" Linenspa was described as, “Cozy and comfortable without being too soft.”

On the negative side, some Lucid reviewers mentioned instances of the topper tearing, but it was unclear how the topper was positioned. Others were dismayed that this mattress topper was too soft for their needs.

Linenspa’s negative feedback included examples of the topper failing to expand properly, plus there were also mentions of the topper being too hot despite the claimed cooling properties.

Winner: Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Topper

Not only has Linenspa attracted a higher number of user reviews, its overall rating is slightly higher than the Lucid topper. After analyzing the customer feedback for both toppers, Linenspa came out ahead there too with more positive praise for the comfort of its affordable gel foam pad.

Linenspa vs Lucid mattress toppers: Which should you buy?

Both mattress toppers are fairly neck and neck when it comes to quality, comfort and customer feedback. If you’re looking for higher levels of plushness, then the 4” Lucid topper should fit the bill nicely. If you just need a little extra comfort and want the cheapest price possible, then the Linenspa 2” is for you, while somewhere in-between is the Linenspa 3”.

Pricewise, the Linenspa 2” bed topper is the cheapest option here and is ideal if you need to quickly upgrade a guest bed or sofa bed, or you want to give your existing mattress a slight comfort boost without spending much.

We would have liked to have seen the same type of ventilation on the Linenspa topper as found on the Lucid, both brands offer an element of cooling for less. But don’t expect them to be cooling in the same way that the best cooling mattresses are – those are in a different league.

Overall, and even with the more expensive starting price, we feel that the Lucid 4” Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is better value, simply because you get more pressure-relieving and contouring foam for your money.

