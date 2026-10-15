Winnie the Pooh turns 100: 12 cute, cozy and nostalgic pieces of merch to celebrate

Winnie the Pooh is celebrating a very big birthday today. Yes, the adorable honey-addict has just turned a whopping 100 years old!

Winnie the Pooh was created in 1926 by writer A.A. Milne and illustrator E.H. Shepard. The character was inspired by Milne's son Christopher Robin and his collection of stuffed toys. Here's another fun fact: the name Winnie came from a real life black bear in London Zoo, named Winnipeg.

Today Winnie the Pooh and his friends are global icons beloved by children of all ages. The character has been adapted into near-countless animated works and even live action movies. If you're in the mood to celebrate a century of Pooh, then check out this great selection of merchandise picks, from books to stuffed toys and Lego.

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