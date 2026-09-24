Don't miss these 9 huge 3D printer discounts from the Elegoo Day sale

If you're at all into 3D printing then Elegoo will need no introduction. The company launched in 2015 and has been making waves with a range of FDM and resin printers that mix high quality with great value ever since.

Each year the company celebrates Elegoo Day — actually a multi-day event that involves the Make It Real Challenge (which invites creators to turn 2D ideas into 3D models for the chance to win Elegoo coupons worth up to $300); a $1 million Creator Fund (where creators contributing models to Elegoo's Nexprint can earn up to $100 per model); and savings — some big, big savings.

So if you've been looking to pick up a 3D printer, now is a great time to buy. In this article I've picked out nine of my favorite deals from the sale, which runs until September 29. You can choose from FDM and resin models, and there are a couple of bundles available, too.

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