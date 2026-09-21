5 best new Netflix movies and shows to stream this week (Sept. 21-27)

If you're looking to find what new movies and shows Netflix is adding this week, I've got you covered. The streaming service is adding 15 new movies, shows and live events this week. That's not necessarily a lot to sort through, but you'll still want advice on which few deserve a spot on your watchlist.

First up, "Unabomber" is a brand-new film about the titular terrorist starring Jacob Tremblay and Russell Crowe that you definitely won't want to miss. You'll also want to check out the comedy series "A Different World." This sitcom started as a spin-off of "The Cosby Show" in the 1980s, and this week it returns to Netflix as a reboot nearly 40 years after its debut.

Once you're done with those, you'll want to check out "Wonka's The Golden Ticket," a new reality series with some serious cash at stake. Or, make sure to watch "LifeHack," a new action thriller movie that's already received rave reviews. Finally, make sure to hit play on "Party Down," a seriously funny comedy starring Adam Scott that has a devoted following.

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Those aren't the only movies, shows and live events to add to your watchlist this week, though. Here's the full schedule of everything new on Netflix over the next seven days, along with my top picks for what you need to stream. Don't forget to check out everything new on Netflix in September 2026 for even more movies and shows to check out.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Unabomber' (2026)

UNABOMBER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama movie

What it's about: This crime drama focuses on the life of Ted Kaczynski (Jacob Tremblay). Better known as "the Unabomber," he was a domestic terrorist who terrorized the American consciousness for almost 20 years. In "Unabomber," the movie jumps back and forth between two periods: Kaczynski's time at Harvard University and the manhunt for him decades later.

Why you should watch it: This movie's cast is what caught my eye. "Unabomber" also stars Russell Crowe as Dr. Henry Murray, who was one of Kaczynski's professors at Harvard. He conducted unethical, arguably abusive experiments at the university, and there are theories that these experiments are what led to Kaczynski's villainous turn. Plus, "Unabomber" also stars recent Emmy winner Shailene Woodley as FBI Agent Joanne Miller, who is the agent tasked with taking down the terrorist.

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Watch "Unabomber" on Netflix starting September 25

'A Different World'

A Different World | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy series

What it's about: Set at the fictional historically Black college, Hillman College, "A Different World" revolves around Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon). The daughter of Hillman alumni Dwayne and Whitley (Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy, reprising their roles from the original 1987 NBC series), she's trying to build her own legacy at the school despite the crushing weight of her parents' shadow.

Why you should watch it: The original version of "A Different World" was a big hit and a spin-off from "The Cosby Show." This reboot seems to have far less (if any) connective tissue to the Huxtables, but it looks like it could still be a hit.

Watch "A Different World" on Netflix starting September 24

'Wonka’s The Golden Ticket'

Wonka's The Golden Ticket | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality competition series

What it's about: Set at a recreation of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, this competition isn't about the candy. It's about the money. Specifically, a "lifetime supply of money," which is exactly what these reality show contestants can win.

Why you should watch it: I'll be honest, this feels a bit perverse, especially the use of Gene Wilder's voice recreated by AI from beyond the grave. That said, this show has the blessing of the Wilder and Roald Dahl estates. So if you're a Wonka fan, you can at least watch this without major ethical qualms.

Watch the series premiere of "Wonka's The Golden Ticket" on Netflix starting September 23

'LifeHack' (2026)

LIFEHACK (2026) | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Screenlife action thriller movie

What it's about: "LifeHack" centers around a group of young adults — Kyle (Georgie Farmer), Alex (Yasmin Finney), Sid (Roman Hayeck-Green) and Petey (James Scholz) — who have been making a killing by stealing cryptocurrency from tech billionaire Don Heard (Charlie Creed-Miles). But things take a turn when they get caught by Don's daughter, Lindsey (Jessica Reynolds), who now wants them to steal $25 million from her dad for her.

Why you should watch it: This movie is told entirely through computer screens, similar to "Unfriended" and "Searching." So if those movies worked for you, watching "LifeHack" is a no-brainer. But you should probably give it a chance regardless. It's currently rated 95% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch "LifeHack" on Netflix starting September 23

'Party Down' seasons 1-3

Party Down | Season 1 Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Situational comedy series

What it's about: "Party Down" stars an incredible cast of comedic actors, including Adam Scott and Jane Lynch, and is led by Ken Marino. He plays Ron Donald, who runs Party Down catering, a small catering service that is staffed almost entirely by aspiring actors and writers looking to make a buck while they wait for their big break. Needless to say, hilarity ensues.

Why you should watch it: Despite its incredible cast, this show only ran two seasons due to poor ratings and several of its stars booking breakout roles in other shows at the same time. But it always had a cult following. So, after Adam Scott got done with "Parks and Recreation," Jane Lynch finished "Glee" and Martin Starr wrapped up "Silicon Valley," the cast reunited for a third season in 2023 that was just as well received as the previous two. Trust me, you're going to want to watch this show.

Watch "Party Down" seasons 1-3 on Netflix starting September 22

Everything new on Netflix: September 21-27

SEPTEMBER 22

"Minerva Academy" (IT) (Netflix series)

At Minerva Military High School, teens navigate discipline, rivalry and family pressure as a young cadet searches for answers about his missing friend.

"Doc" season 2

"Party Down" seasons 1-3

SEPTEMBER 23

"Habeas Corpus" (BR) (Netflix series)

A renowned law professor leads a team of students to prove a convicted man's innocence, uncovering shocking truths that test the justice they stand for.

"Wonka's The Golden Ticket" (Netflix series)

Twelve lucky Golden Ticket winners, each with a partner of their choosing, will step through the gates of Wonka’s Chocolate Factory and into a world of pure imagination, delicious mischief, and unexpected challenges. Once inside, contestants must navigate a series of Wonka’s games, tests, and temptations designed to challenge them physically, mentally, and morally. In this high-stakes social experiment, players will journey through the factory’s wondrous and unpredictable landscape, adapting, strategizing, and withstanding the unknown while proving they have the instincts, resilience, and character to thrive in chaos. In the end, only one contestant will have what it takes to earn Wonka’s life-changing prize.

"Lifehack"

SEPTEMBER 24

"A Different World" (Netflix series)

When Deborah, Dwayne Wayne, and Whitley Gilbert's free-spirited, well-intentioned, yet rebellious youngest child, enters her freshman year at Hillman College, she finds the shadow of her parents difficult to escape as she sets out to build her own legacy, while having the time of her life, alongside a whole new generation of Hillman's best and brightest.

"Delusion" (TH) (Netflix series)

A woman's life spirals when her father's dementia makes him a prime suspect in a murder — and the villagers believe he's possessed by a malevolent ghost.

"My Sad Dead" (AR) (Netflix series)

Ema, a recently retired doctor who can see the dead, tries to process her mother's death and her own unresolved matters. The arrival of her niece Julie and the murder of three teenagers in Piedrabuena, a suburban neighborhood marked by violence, trigger a strange phenomenon that breaks the fragile balance between the living and the dead. What had been Ema's burden until then begins to spread throughout the neighborhood: the dead start to make themselves present, and no one will be able to escape the sound of their own ghosts.

"House at the End of the Street"

"Oculus"

SEPTEMBER 25

"The Final Problem" (ES) (Netflix series)

A fading actor must use his famous characters' detective skills to solve a suspicious death at an isolated hotel where everyone becomes a suspect.

"Steel Ball Run: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure" 2nd-3rd STAGE (JP) (Netflix series)

Johnny and Gyro press forward into the 2nd STAGE — a 750-mile desert crossing. Ominous incidents and clashing motives reveal this race is far more than a competition.

"Unabomber" (Netflix film)

In this drama inspired by true events, Ted Kaczynski's evolution from Harvard prodigy and test subject to the Unabomber unfolds as the FBI hunts him down.

"Law & Order" season 25

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 9/23/26

"Anatomy of a Fall"

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