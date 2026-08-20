What to watch tonight: 39 new shows and movies added to Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more (Aug. 20)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (August 20), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these three Prime Video shows worth binge-watching.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Outer Banks' season 5

Outer Banks: Season 5 | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action-adventure mystery teen drama series

What it's about: In season 4, the band of misfits known as "The Pogues" was dealt a shocking blow. Chandler (J. Anthony Crane) killed his son, JJ (Rudy Pankow), in front of Kiara (Madison Bailey). Now, in the show's fifth and final season, she and the rest of The Pogues are out for revenge.

Why you should watch it: This show might have started on a North Carolina island, but it's transformed into a globe-trotting mystery. Season 5 marks the end of "Outer Banks." Whether you're a fan who wants to see this story through or just looking for a new show to binge, this is the time to check it out.

Watch "Outer Banks" season 5 on Netflix starting now

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'Passenger' (2026) (Paramount+)

Passenger | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) – André Øvredal, Jacob Scipio, Lou Llobell - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Supernatural horror movie

What's it about? "Passenger" stars Lou Llobell as Maddie. She and her fiancé, Tyler (Jacob Scipio), are on the road living the van life. But one night they see a man killed by an unseen force while trying to get free of his crashed vehicle. They come to learn this force is really a shadowy figure known as the "Passenger," and because they stopped to see the crash, they are now likely to be haunted next.

Why you need to watch it: This movie did not get the kindest reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it has a seriously creepy trailer. So, if you're a horror fan with Paramount+, I'd risk the poor reviews and check it out.

Watch "Passenger" on Paramount+ now

'Project Runway' season 22 (Hulu)

Project Runway | Season 22 Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality fashion competition series

What's it about? "Project Runway" likely needs no introduction. This reality show's goal is simple: find the best new designer(s) out there. This season, the iconic series features a show-record 22 aspiring designers, pitted against each other to see who is runway-worthy. In an added twist, a former competitor is returning for another shot at glory.

Why you should watch it: If you like competition shows, this is one of the best. And there should be just six contestants left after tonight. Catch up now on challenges like designing a dress for the red carpet at the premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2," then tune in to the latest episode tonight.

Watch episode 7 of "Project Runway" season 22 on Hulu starting at 10 p.m. ET

Your streaming guide: Thursday, Aug 20

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Blood Sacrifice"

"Chompoo: Lost & Forgotten" (2026)

"Outer Banks" season 5

"S&X"

PRIME VIDEO

"Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter" (2026)

MLB - New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m. ET

WNBA - Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. ET

WNBA - Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. ET

PARAMOUNT+

"Passenger" (2026)

HBO MAX

"Monsters of God" (new episode)

"ER: Caught On Camera" season 1 (TLC)

"Expedition X" season 12 (Discovery)

HULU

"LION"

"Project Runway" season 22 (new episode), 10 p.m. PT

FX’s "The Shards" (new episode)

"Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – High School Musical"

"Biography: WWE Legends" seasons 1,2 and 4

"Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers In America" season 1

DISNEY+

"LION"

"Project Runway" season 22 (new episode), 10 p.m. PT

"Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – High School Musical"

PGA Tour – BMW Championship

PEACOCK

"We Are Pat"

"The Valley" season 3 - Reunion, part 3 (Bravo)

MLB - Giants vs. Guardians, 1:10 p.m. ET

MLB - Athletics vs. Royals, 2:10 p.m. ET

MLB - Game of the Day #144

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Access Hollywood" season 30

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" season 7

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 22

TUBI

"Doomsday Brothers" season 1

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