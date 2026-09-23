The 12 scariest Stephen King novels to read ahead of Halloween

Stephen King is the undoubted master of horror fiction. Ever since he broke onto the scene in 1974 with his all-time-classic tale of a psychic schoolgirl, Carrie (soon to be a new Prime Video TV show), King has been synonymous with scares. In that time he has published more than 60 novels, many of which have been made into successful movies such as IT, The Shining, The Long Walk, and more.

For this article I've picked out 12 of the best Stephen King books. I've concentrated on the novels (so no On Writing, though you should definitely read that too). And while most of these books are firmly in the horror genre, I've also included the first part of The Dark Tower sequence, which leans more towards fantasy.

If you're looking for a starting point we'd recommend going all the way back to Carrie, but honestly, you can't go wrong with any of the titles on this list.

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