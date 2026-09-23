The 12 scariest Stephen King novels to read ahead of Halloween
Scare yourself silly with these classic novels from the master of horror
Stephen King is the undoubted master of horror fiction. Ever since he broke onto the scene in 1974 with his all-time-classic tale of a psychic schoolgirl, Carrie (soon to be a new Prime Video TV show), King has been synonymous with scares. In that time he has published more than 60 novels, many of which have been made into successful movies such as IT, The Shining, The Long Walk, and more.
For this article I've picked out 12 of the best Stephen King books. I've concentrated on the novels (so no On Writing, though you should definitely read that too). And while most of these books are firmly in the horror genre, I've also included the first part of The Dark Tower sequence, which leans more towards fantasy.
If you're looking for a starting point we'd recommend going all the way back to Carrie, but honestly, you can't go wrong with any of the titles on this list.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.