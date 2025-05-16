How to watch 'World's Strongest Man' 2025 online – stream from anywhere

A major shake-up has effectively turned "World's Strongest Man" 2025 into one extended final. The revamp makes WSM 2025, which is being staged in Sacramento, California, a test of both strength and endurance.

Here's how to watch "World's Strongest Man" 2025 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free. Be warned, though: while the competition runs from May 15-18, it won't start airing until several weeks later.

'World's Strongest Man' 2025 streaming, TV channel, date "World's Strongest Man" 2025 runs from Thursday, May 15 to Sunday, May 18. It will air later this year.

In another huge twist, the Stone-Off is no more, with the Stone Medley, involving every athlete, taking its place. Nobody can afford to rest on their laurels here.

Two contenders from each of the five groups of five will make it through the heats, and they'll carry forward the points they earned. That's probably fine with Tom Stoltman and favorite Mitchell Hooper, aged 30 and 29 respectively. Perhaps not so good news for 40-year-old Luke Stoltman.

With the younger Stoltman aiming for a fourth title, which would draw the Scotsman level with Brian Shaw, Magnus ver Magnusson and Zydrunas Savickas — one behind the great Mariusz Pudzianowski — he'll be pleased to have been drawn into Group 1.

You can watch 2023 champion Hooper, last year's runner-up, in Group 2, while Group 3 features two-time WSM runner-up Mateusz Kieliszkowski, America’s Strongest Man Lucas Hatton and Africa’s Strongest Man Rayno Nel.

Europe’s Strongest Man Luke Richardson and in-form Ondrej Fojtu are in Group 4; Evan Singleton will contest Group 5 with the elder Stoltman and Pavlo Kordiyaka.

Here's how to watch "World's Strongest Man" 2025 online from anywhere. We've also listed the events and contestants further down the page.

Watch 'World's Strongest Man' 2025 for free

Free-to-air My5 is the home of "World's Strongest Man" in the U.K., but it typically only starts airing on December 26 each year.

By contrast, fans based in the U.S. can tune in throughout the summer on CBS and CBS Sports Network via Paramount Plus (7-day free trial) and Fubo (free trial).

But what if you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the event at home? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'World's Strongest Man' 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "World's Strongest Man" via your subscription?

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) could be the fix you need. The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of whereabouts in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – read our NordVPN review to find out why.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple — just follow these steps:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Canada and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to My5 and stream "World's Strongest Man" 2025 online.

Watch 'World's Strongest Man' 2025 in the U.S.

Broadcast plans for "World's Strongest Man" 2025 are under wraps at the time of publication, but it typically airs across CBS and CBS Sports Network, with streaming available via Paramount Plus (7-day free trial).

CBS and CBS Sports Network are available to cord-cutters via Fubo. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month and gives you 189 channels, including ABC, USA Network, FS1, ESPN and FX, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Paramount Plus starts at $7.99 per month, rising to $12.99 per month for live streaming and Showtime.

"World's Strongest Man" premiered on July 20 last year, roughly six weeks after filming.

For now, we'd recommend keeping an eye out for clips on the World's Strongest Man YouTube channel.

Fubo is one of the best live TV services with CBS and CBS Sports Network. The streamer all of the local broadcast networks and most of the top cable channels.

The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Section 31".

Watch 'World's Strongest Man' 2025 in the U.K.

"World's Strongest Man" typically starts airing on Boxing Day in the U.K.. On a more positive note, when it eventually arrives it will be available to watch for free on Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service.

For now, you can watch snippets of the action on the "World's Strongest Man" YouTube channel.

Anybody abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can you watch 'World's Strongest Man' 2025 in Canada?

"World's Strongest Man" isn't available to watch in Canada.

However, Americans and Brits traveling in Canada can catch it online by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Can you watch 'World's Strongest Man' 2025 in Australia?

"World's Strongest Man" hasn't found a home in Australia.

However, Americans and Brits traveling Down Under can still catch "World's Strongest Man" 2025 online by using a VPN like NordVPN.

'World's Strongest Man' contestants 2025

Tom Stoltman (GBR)

Austin Andrade (MEX)

Eddie Williams (AUS)

Thomas Evans (USA)

Jaco Schoonwinkel (RSA)

Mitchell Hooper (CAN)

Mat Ragg (NZL)

Paddy Haynes (GBR)

Wes Derwinsky (CAN)

Bryce Johnson (USA)

Lucas Hatton (USA)

Mateusz Kieliszkowski (POL)

Rayno Nel (RSA)

Shane Flowers (GBR)

Evans Nana (GHA)

Trey Mitchell (USA)

Luke Richardson (GBR)

Tristain Hoath (CAN)

Ondrej Fojtu (CZE)

Maxime Boudreault (CAN)

Evan Singleton (USA)

Luke Stoltman (GBR)

Nick Guardione (USA)

Pavlo Kordiyaka (UKR)

Andrew Flynn (GBR)

'World's Strongest Man' events 2025

Loading Medley

Deadlift for Reps

Titan’s Toss

Rogue Overhead Medley

Stone Medley

Knaack Carry & Hoist

18-Inch Deadlift for Max

Hercules Hold

Flintstone Barbell Press for Max

Atlas Stones

