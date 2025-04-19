How to watch 'Who Do You Think You Are?' 2025 online from anywhere
Andrew Garfield traces his past back to Nazi Germany and Hollywood
Unique in its capacity for inspiring self-reflection and humility, "Who Do You Think You Are?" season 22 delves 800 years into the past to trace the fascinating and often distressing paths forged by the ancestors of eight famous faces, including Andrew Garfield, Will Young and Diane "Philomena Cunk" Morgan.
Here's how to watch "Who Do You Think You Are? U.K." 2025 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.
"Who Do You Think You Are?" 2025 premieres on Tuesday, April 22 at 9 p.m. BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Episodes air in the same slot each week.
The quest to uncover their lineage takes this season's personalities to Jamaica, Morocco, India, Poland, Germany, Ireland, the U.S. and France, taking in violence, romance, revelation and, in the case of former "EastEnders" actor Ross Kemp, a family mystery.
While one side of "Spiderman" actor Garfield's family was fleeing Nazi Germany, the other was living a life of decadence in Hollywood. Journalist Mishal Husain probably didn't expect to find out that her ancestors played a pivotal role in the American War of Independence.
Maître d'hôtel Fred Sirieix's predecessors having wine-making connections, on the other hand, feels almost ludicrously predictable.
Read on for how to watch "Who Do You Think You Are?" online and from outside the U.K.
Watch 'Who Do You Think You Are?' 2025 for free in the U.K.
"Who Do You Think You Are?" 2025 premieres on BBC One at 9 p.m. BST on Tuesday, April 22. Episodes air at the same time each week.
Watch "Who Do You Think You Are?" live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer.
New user? Sign up to BBC iPlayer: Use your email and a U.K. postcode (e.g. W12 7RU).
Traveling abroad? If you're outside the U.K. when "Who Do You Think You Are?" is airing, you can use a VPN to unblock the iPlayer geo-restriction and watch your favorite British TV shows from anywhere. We use NordVPN (save 70%) and it works brilliantly.
Watch 'Who Do You Think You Are?' 2025 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Who Do You Think You Are?" on BBC iPlayer?
Try a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for reality TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – read our NordVPN review to find out why.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual BBC stream, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch "Who Do You Think You Are?" 2025 online as if you were in the U.K..
How to watch 'Who Do You Think You Are?' 2025 in the U.S.
The British version of "Who Do You Think You Are?" hasn't found a home in the U.S., where an American version is shown on NBC.
U.K. citizen visiting the States? You can download a VPN to watch "Who Do You Think You Are?" for free on BBC iPlayer.
How to watch 'Who Do You Think You Are?' 2025 in Canada
The British version of "Who Do You Think You Are?" isn't available for streaming outside the U.K.. The Canadian version airs on CBC.
However, Brits traveling in Canada can catch "Who Do You Think You Are?" 2025 online on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
How to watch 'Who Do You Think You Are?' 2025 in Australia
The U.K. version of "Who Do You Think You Are?" hasn't found a home in Australia either. The Aussie version of the show airs on SBS.
Brits traveling Down Under can still catch "WDYTYA" online on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN like NordVPN.
'Who Do You Think You Are?' lineup 2025
- Andrew Garfield — actor, best-known for playing Spiderman
- Diane Morgan — comedian and actor, best-known for playing Philomena Cunk
- Mishal Husain — journalist, presenter and former BBC News anchor
- Ross Kemp — actor and presenter, best-known for appearing on "EastEnders"
- Aisling Bea — comedian and actor
- Will Young — singer and Pop Idol winner
- Fred Sirieix — presenter and maître d'hôtel
- Layton Williams — actor
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
