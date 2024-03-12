How to watch 'Mary & George' online and from anywhere now

Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore and next-big-thing Nicholas Galitzine have donned the girdles and ruffs for a new period drama telling the salacious history of Mary and George Villiers and their 17th century lust for money, status and human flesh. Here's how to watch "Mary & George" online now — and from anywhere with a VPN.

Period drama. Bodice ripper. Whatever you want to call it, "Mary & George" is swiftly establishing itself as the new "Bridgerton".

Julianne Moore has made no secret of how much fun she had playing the ambitious Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who conjures up a plan to save herself and her family from poverty after her husband dies leaving them penniless.

Fortunately, she's blessed with a handsome son, George (Galitzine). Preferring men to women, a lucrative marriage certainly isn't on the cards for the easily manipulated youth. But, if anything, that only entrenches his mother's devilish plan even deeper, with eyes on the most powerful man in the land — King James I (played by Tony Curran).

Ready for your new streaming obsession? With staggered release dates in different corners of the globe, below we have all the details you need to watch "Mary & George" online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Mary & George' from anywhere

If "Mary & George" isn't available where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

How to watch 'Mary & George' online in the U.S.

Starz will be the place to stream "Mary & George" in the U.S., with the whole seven-episode season dropping on Friday, April 5.

Starz generally costs $9/month, and can also be added to your $14.99/month Amazon Prime subscription.

At the time of writing, there's a limited time special offer on the Starz website that lets you sign up for only $3/month. So it may be worth getting in there now if you know you're going to binge "Mary & George" when it drops.

The Starz TV linear will also broadcasts episodes, with the season premiere at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 6. If you don't already have Starz on cable, you can pick it up as an add-on on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Philo and Sling as the standout cheapest options when it comes to the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives.

Starz costs $9/month

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Get either the Orange or Blue plan (from $40/month), then add on Starz for an extra $9.

Fubo is a great live TV service. You'll need the Starz add-on on top of this ($8.99).

How to watch 'Mary & George' online in Canada

Just like south of the border, "Mary & George" will be shown on Starz in Canada from Friday, April 5.

If you don't have Starz with your cable provider, you can sign up through streaming service Crave. Crave plans start from $9.99/month, with the Starz add-on an extra $5.99.

How to watch 'Mary & George' online in the U.K.

"Mary & George" airs on Sky Atlantic in the U.K at 9 p.m. GMT on Tuesday nights, having premiered on March 5.

But every episode is available for Sky subscribers to watch right now via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £26/month, with a free one month trial available for the online-only Sky Stream.

Alternatively, Sky Atlantic content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices start from only £6.99/month.

Those on vacation away from U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Sky Go or Now as they will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'Mary & George' online in Australia

Aussies can watch "Mary & George" on streaming specialist Binge — all episodes are available to watch right now.

Binge offers a FREE 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs from AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Or if you have a Foxtel subscription, you can watch new episodes every Thursday (or on demand) from 8:30 p.m. on Fox Showcase.

'Mary & George' episode guide

Watch 'Mary & George' trailer

While you check out how to watch "Mary & George" online, take a look at the official trailer below:

'Mary & George' cast

Where was 'Mary & George' filmed? "Mary & George" was filmed at a number of historic British manor houses including. Hatfield House in Hertfordshire (built in 1611) was used for the masque play, ballroom dancing and King’s banquet. The "Mary & George" hunting scenes were filmed at Ashridge Estate in Berkhamsted, once home to Henry VIII. Hampden House in Buckinghamshire doubled as The Privy Council Chamber and Coke's legal chambers. Eagle eyed viewers will also spot Crowhust House in Surrey, Rothamstead Manor in Harpenden (a Grade 1 listed house that dates back to the 17th Century) and Stirling Castle in Scotland (a 14th-century stronghold that also appeared in "Game of Thrones").