How to watch 'Karen Pirie' season 2 online — stream the Lauren Lyle drama from anywhere

"Karen Pirie" – the critically acclaimed detective drama – is back for 2025. Season 2 see her run the gauntlet of the twin terrors of legacy media and old money, by cracking open the 40-year-old case of a missing oil baron's daughter and grandson, and the publicity-hungry perpetrator who suddenly went quiet.

Here's how to watch “Karen Pirie" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

• U.K. — FREE on ITVX (July 20)

A three-part adaptation of Val McDermid's novel "A Darker Domain", "Karen Pirie" season 2 starts with a death that cracks open a door to 1984. The deceased had once been a suspect in the kidnapping of oil heiress Catriona Grant and her two-year-old son Adam, who were taken at gunpoint outside a chip shop in Fife.

The subsequent ransom notes captured the imagination of the press, turning it into one of the most infamous missing persons cases in Scotland's history. But when the notes stopped, the trail went cold.

Karen, now a Detective Inspector, is tasked with reactivating the case with a small team and in complete secrecy, but Catriona’s wealthy father, Sir Broderick Grant (James Cosmo), is a master chess player with politicians in his pockets and axes to grind.

Read on and we'll tell you how to watch and stream "Karen Pirie" season 2 online – from anywhere.

Watch 'Karen Pirie' season 2 for free in the U.K.

"Karen Pirie" season 2 premieres on Sunday, July 20 in the U.K.. All episodes will be available to stream live and on demand on ITVX for free. Just note that you need a valid TV license to stream content live. At the time of writing, the full details of the release schedule are under wraps. This article will be update when that changes. Outside of the U.K. when it's on? Use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent ITVX from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

Watch 'Karen Pirie' season 2 from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of the best VPNs, "Karen Pirie" season 2 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and stream "Karen Pirie" for free.

Watch "Karen Pirie" season 2 around the world

How to watch 'Karen Pirie' season 2 in the U.S.

In the U.S., the first season of "Karen Pirie" hit Britbox (7-day free trial) on October 25, 2022, less than a month after its U.K. premiere.

We're expecting "Karen Pirie" season 2, therefore, to land in August. A subscription to Britbox costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year after the free trial.

Brits traveling in the U.S. could look into using a VPN to stream for free, just as they would back home.

Where to watch 'Karen Pirie' season 2 in Australia

The first season of "Karen Pirie" hit Britbox (7-day free trial) on October 13, 2022, a fortnight after its U.K. premiere.

We, therefore, expect "Karen Pirie" season 2 to arrive in Australia in August. After the free trial a subscription to Britbox costs AU$13.99 per month or AU$139.99 per year.

Remember, if you’re traveling and geo-blocking won’t let you connect to the streaming platforms you use back home, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "Karen Pirie" online, no matter where you are.

How to watch 'Karen Pirie' season 2 in Canada

In Canada, the first season of "Karen Pirie" hit Britbox (7-day free trial) on October 25, 2022, less than a month after its U.K. premiere.

We're expecting "Karen Pirie" season 2, therefore, to land in August. A subscription to Britbox costs CA$10.99 per month or CA$109.99 per year after the free trial.

Brit abroad in Canada? Signing up to NordVPN (save 70%) will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

