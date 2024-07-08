How to watch 'Spent' online and from anywhere

"Spent" is a new comedy series that follows a past-it catwalk model facing poverty and trying to readjust her life as she approaches 40. It is hilarious and heartbreaking in equal measure across six episodes.

Here's how to watch "Spent" from anywhere

'Spent' dates, channel, start time "Spent" will be available in full on BBC iPlayer and airs on BBC Two from Monday July 8 at 10 p.m. (BST).

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K)

Michelle de Swarte (The Baby, The Duchess) stars as Mia, whose modelling career has come crashing down, leaving her broke and homeless. De Swarte also created and wrote the show.

We see the main character couch surfing, which is rather a shock given her penchant for the finer things in life. Her high-quality skin-care regime cannot save her from the reality in which she finds herself. Worst of all, Mia won’t admit her issues to even herself, let alone ask for help.

"Spent" is about personal renewal in the face of difficult times. It also highlights some of the issues in the fashion industry, something de Swarte is personally aware of having been a catwalk model herself. Amongst the comedy, we are reminded that our successes can be short-lived. The series features Juliet Cowan, Amanda Wilkin, Matt King, Jamali Maddix, Karl Collins, Eleanor Nawal and Rachel Ofori alongside de Swarte.

Read on for how to watch "Spent" online

Watch 'Spent' free online in the UK

"Spent" streams for free on BBC iPlayer. All six episodes drop on Monday, July 9. Brit abroad? You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'Spent' from abroad

Can I watch 'Spent' online in the U.S., Canada, Australia or the rest of the world?

No U.S. network has picked up "Spent" at the time of writing. The same is true for Canada, Australia and other places around the world. "Spent" is only available to watch on the BBC.

However, Brits in the States for work or on vacation can watch the show online a month earlier with a VPN such as NordVPN. Choose U.K. and go to BBC iPlayer.

'Spent' Episode Guide

Episode 1: Bankrupt in the US, Mia flees to London to keep up appearances but instead finds herself in limbo. A glimmer of hope arrives in a rare modelling job, but there’s a sting in the tail.

Episode 2: Mia stifles her jealousy while meeting Ella, the girl now sleeping in her childhood bedroom. She then faces a moral dilemma when the model party she’s using to network reveals a dark underbelly.

Episode 3: Mia struggles to keep a roof over her head using a high-end hustle. A welcome distraction comes in the shape of a date, but Chrissy questions how Mia is maintaining her lifestyle.

Episode 4: In 2014, Mia’s at the height of her high life. A visit from Jo reveals that their friendship is complicated. In the present, Mia helps Teddy, but she doesn’t get the reception she wanted.

Episode 5: Mia reluctantly steps up as guardian for Ella. While charming social services, she accidentally promises a birthday party and reunion with her mum. But a surprise windfall doesn’t help.

Episode 6: Real life has officially arrived. Mia’s debts close in while the romantic tension with Jo reaches a head. Escaping to a swanky party, a dangerous ex has a bigger escape on offer.

