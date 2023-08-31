How to watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 online: Release date and time

It's safe to say that Tommy Egan has been in Chicago long enough to have made some enemies now. With the New York exile hell bent on making his mark in the Windy City but not prepared to take the long road to the top, watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 online to find out how his precarious house of cards stacks up.

Power Book IV: Force season 2 release date, time U.S. date and time: Power Book IV: Force season 2 debuts Friday, September 1. The first episode airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

He's on the map and making a name for himself, but that's not cutting it for Tommy. He won't rest until he's a major player, but not only that, he's prepared to do just about anything to make it happen as quickly as possible.

There's only one thing for it, then. Manipulate everybody who's anybody – the Serbs, Miguel Garcia, the Flynns – into taking chunks out of each other, and quietly expand his territory while they're all distracted. Simple, right? Not exactly.

Even if the strategy pays off in the short-term, the connects didn't get where they are through sheer dumb luck, and it'll surely be a matter of time before fingers start pointing in the direction of Tommy and Diamond. How well-prepared they are to face the inevitable backlash remains to be seen.

Before you check out how to watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 online below, take a look at the trailer:

How to watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 from anywhere on Earth

If Power Book IV: Force isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 online in the U.S.

Starz is the place to watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 in the U.S.. Episodes air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz, starting September 1.

Power Book IV: Force season 2 comprises 10 episodes, and the full schedule is below.

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 1: September 1

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 2: September 8

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 3: September 15

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 4: September 22

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 5: September 29

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 6: October 6

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 7: October 13

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 8: October 20

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 9: October 27

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 10: November 3

How to watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 online in Canada

You can watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 in Canada with Crave, which hosts Starz in Canada. The first episode will also air at 8 p.m. on the Starz 1 TV channel. Of course, those on vacation in Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Starz, Crave or Stan.

How to watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 online in the UK

Brits can watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 on Lionsgate Plus on the app or via Prime Video Channels, with episodes dropping every Friday from September 1.

You can get a 7-day free trial of Lionsgate Plus through Prime Video Channels, and it costs £5.99 per month thereafter.

Travelers who want to access their paid services can do so with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 online in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 on Stan. It debuts on Friday, September 1.

Stan offers a free 30-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD a month and gives you access to over 600 TV shows and 1,000 movies.

Stream Power Book IV: Force season 2 for free

