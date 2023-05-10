How to watch The Great season 3 online: Release date and time

Who run the world? A girl named Catherine, when you watch The Great season 3 online. The Hulu comedy returns with Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great, the empress of Russia, and Nicholas Hoult as her husband, Peter.

The Great season 3 streaming details The Great season 3 premieres with all 10 episodes on Friday (May 12) at 12:01 a.m. ET on Hulu (opens in new tab).

In The Great season 3, Catherine and Peter are attempting to make their marriage work — what's a little murder attempt or two between lovers? Peter is at loose ends playing First Husband to Catherine's reign, so he keeps himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary ventures. Unfortunately, contentment doesn't last long as he's tormented by visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs).

Meanwhile, Catherine starts making a name for herself beyond her borders. Inspired by a visit from the American ambassador, she sets up a conference where peasants, nobles and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia. But she soon learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress.

Here is everything you need to watch The Great season 3 online. Plus, check out the trailer:

How to watch The Great season 3 online in the U.S.

Hulu is only available in the U.S..

(opens in new tab) Hulu (opens in new tab) offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid's Tale and movie exclusives. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial (opens in new tab), after which a subscription costs just $7.99.

How to watch The Great season 3 in the UK

The good news is that Brits can watch The Great season 3 on Lionsgate+ (opens in new tab). The streaming service offers a seven-day free trial, after which it costs £5.99 a month.

The bad news is that The Great season 3 won't premiere on Lionsgate+ until July 14.

How to watch The Great season 3 in Canada

Unfortunately, Hulu isn't available in Canada.

Travelers who want to access their paid streaming services can get help from the best VPNs.

How to watch The Great season 3 in Australia

In Australia, The Great season 3 will stream on Stan (opens in new tab), starting May 13.

Stan costs $10 AUD per month, but you can check out the streaming service with a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab).