How to watch 'The Head' season 3 online — stream the final episodes from anywhere

Where better for a research group with an uncanny allure to murder to conduct a drinking water study than an abandoned military base in Bir Tawil? Lying south of Egypt and north of Sudan, the remote, uninhabited area of the Sahara desert is claimed by neither of the two countries . As such, no law exists there.

'The Head' season 3 release date, streaming details "The Head" season 3 premieres on Thursday, December 19 on Max in the U.S.. It will be free on SBS on Demand from Thursday, December 26 in Australia.

• FREE — Watch on SBS on Demand (Australia)

• U.S. — Max

Things start to go downhill from the moment one of the human guinea pigs takes a sip of the bacteria-treated sea water that's on trial, in order to further Arthur Wilde's (John Lynch) research. But when the winds whip up a sandstorm and an exhausted stranger appears at the doorstep, the science becomes the least of their worries.

When bodies start piling up, Maggie Mitchell (Katharine O'Donnelly) grows convinced that Arthur is behind the murders, and as far as she's concerned, the ambition-drunk biologist's daughter Rachel Russo (Olivia Morris) isn't beyond reproach.

Watch 'The Head' season 3 free online

In Australia, "The Head" season 3 will premiere on the free streaming service SBS on Demand on Thursday, December 26.

Australians abroad can stream "The Head" from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Watch 'The Head' season 3 from anywhere

If "The Head" season 3 isn't streaming where you currently are, that doesn't mean you have to miss the final season of the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream it from wherever you are.

How to watch 'The Head' season 3 in the U.S.

"The Head" season 3 premieres on Max on Thursday, December 19.

Max prices start at $9.99/month. It's also no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession". It's also the place to find a full replay of The Showdown LIV vs PGA golf event.

You also have the option of paying from $16.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle, including Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max.

If you're an Aussie currently in the U.S. and you're willing to wait a week, you can catch the show on SBS on Demand by using a VPN.

Can you watch 'The Head' season 3 in Canada?

CBC is the home of "The Head" in Canada, though at the time of writing there's been no word on season 3.

CBC Gem is available for free, supported by ads, but users can instead opt for the ad-free, full HD premium tier, which costs CA$5.99 a month after a free trial.

If you're an Aussie currently in the Great White North you can still tap into SBS on Demand by using a VPN.

How to watch 'The Head' season 3 in Australia

In Australia, "The Head" season 3 will be available to stream for free on SBS on Demand. The season premieres on Thursday, December 26.

There's no need to panic about missing the show if you're traveling abroad. Simply use a VPN, as explained above.

Can I watch 'The Head' season 3 in the U.K.?

There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "The Head" season 3 in the U.K. yet, but if you're an Australian currently in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using a VPN.

