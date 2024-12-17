The Showdown live stream — How to watch PGA Tour vs LIV Golf online and on TV

Four of the world's top golfers from the two leading tours go head-to-head in The Showdown, an exhibition one-off and a star-studded battle for supremacy between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 11 p.m. GMT / 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 10 a.m. AEDT (Wednesday)

• U.S. — Watch on TNT, TBS and truTV via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Bragging rights are up for grabs today when Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler team up to represent the PGA Tour against Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka of LIV Golf in an 18-hole game in Las Vegas.

Scheffler has been in fine form this year, winning seven events on the PGA Tour and Olympic gold in Paris. His teammate McIlroy is third in the official world rankings, behind only Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.

DeChambeau and Koepka have not always seen eye to eye, but the duo have buried the hatchet in time for The Showdown. DeChambeau has performed well in this year's majors, but Koepka has had a mixed time of it in 2024.

Read on to find out how to watch The Showdown: PGA Tour vs LIV Golf live streams online and from anywhere.

How to watch The Showdown live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the golf on your usual subscription?

You can still watch The Showndown: PGA Tour vs LIV Golf live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing The Showdown and watch as normal.

How to watch The Showdown live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch The Showdown: PGA Tour vs LIV Golf on TNT, TBS and truTV.

To access these channels, one option for cord-cutters is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month (50% off for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels. However, TNT, TBS and truTV channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can still watch The Showdown: PGA Tour vs LIV Golf live streams on your usual platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch The Showdown live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports is hosting The Showdown live stream in the U.K..

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access by subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. you can still follow The Showdown live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch The Showdown live stream in Canada

Canadians will not be able to watch The Showdown: PGA Tour vs LIV Golf, as it has not been picked up by any channels in the Great White North.

Traveling in Canada and want to watch channels from back home? You need a VPN like NordVPN.

Watch The Showdown live stream in Australia

Unfortunately, there are no listed live streams for The Showdown: PGA Tour vs LIV Golf in Australia. The event will not be broadcast Down Under.

Visiting Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action from your usual subscriptions while you're abroad.

Watch The Showdown live stream in New Zealand

The bad news for New Zealanders is that The Showdown: PGA Tour vs LIV Golf will not be broadcast in the country.

In New Zealand but from the U.K. or U.S? You could still follow the golf by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

The Showdown FAQ

How does The Showdown work? To fully test the golfers' skills, The Showdown will combine three different elements of the game in an 18-hole course. Here's how it works. Holes 1-6: Fourballs Each golfer uses his own ball, but only the team member with the lowest score counts. Holes 7-12: Foursomes Each team plays one ball and the two team members alternate shots. Holes 13-18: Singles A singles match between one player per team.

How much prize money is on offer at The Showdown? There has not been any official confirmation regarding prize money, but reports suggest a kitty of $10 million has been prepared via the event's sponsor, Crypto.com.

Where is The Showdown taking place? The Showdown is taking place at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 2018, the same venue staged The Match: Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson.

