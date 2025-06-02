How to watch 'The Mortician' online – stream true crime from anywhere

"I don't put any value in anybody after they're dead and gone," says David Sconce. Everybody's entitled to their own opinion, the only problem here is that Sconce was the man running the Lamb Funeral Home in Pasadena, California before he was busted and is now the focus of three part docuseries "The Mortician"...

Here's how you can watch "The Mortician" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Mortician' - Streaming details "The Mortician" premieres in the U.S. on Monday, June 2 on HBO at 9.00 p.m. ET/ 6.00 p.m. PT. and is available on Max at the same time.

• U.S. — HBO/Max/Max on Prime Video

• CAN — Crave

• AUS — Max

Watch anywhere

If you've recently lost a loved one you might be best advised to skip this show because, although he is by no means a typical mortician, Sconce does much to destroy the element of trust the bereaved take for granted in those they expect to take care of their dead. The details of his malpractice would not be out of place in a horror film.

He mutilated bodies, stole fillings from the corpses, sold organs, returned fake ashes and intimidated (even plotted to kill) rivals in the industry. By enacting the most rapacious elements of capitalism and undertaking multiple cremations simultaneously he took a family business from 195 cremations in 1981 to more than 25,280 five years later – an increase in volume of almost 13,000%.

Ironically, it was this incredible turnover and the suspicions of neighbors complaining of the smell that prompted a low enforcement investigation that uncovered the brutal, illegal shortcuts at work and, ultimately, his incarceration and downfall. Director Joshua Rofe was in the right place at the right time to interview Sconce after his release on parole.

Read on and discover how you can watch "The Mortician" online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'The Mortician' online in the U.S.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon", "True Detective: Night Country" and "The White Lotus".

How to watch 'The Mortician' online in Canada

"The Mortician" premiered in Canada on Crave on Sunday, June 1.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need a VPN to log in back home to use Crave.

How to watch 'The Mortician' in the U.K.

Unfortunately, there is no release date in the U.K. for "The Mortician". When that changes you'll read about that here first.

Americans and Canadians on vacation in the U.K. who just can't wait will need a VPN to log in back home.

How to watch 'The Mortician' online in Australia

"The Mortician" premieres in Oz on Max (now available Down Under) on Monday, June 2. New episodes will drop weekly, every Friday at the same time.

Plans start at AU$11.99/month and run up to a premium version of AU$21.99.

Not at home? Don't panic. You can still watch the show from your usual domestic streaming platform with a VPN.

Official 'The Mortician' trailer

'The Mortician' - Episode guide

Here is the full episode schedule for "The Mortician":

Season 01 Episode 01: "TBA" - Sunday, June 1

S01 E02: "TBA" - Sunday, June 8

S01 E03: "TBA" - Sunday, June 15

'The Mortician' cast

David Sconce

Barbara Hunt (Sconce ex-wife)

Jolena Grande (Mortician)

Jay Brown and Elie Estephan (Mortuary owners)

Lamb Funeral Home victims, former employees and acquaintances of Sconce

Law enforcement and judicial officials

"The Mortician" - FAQs

What crimes has David Sconce been convicted of? Sconce was sentenced to five years in prison for mutilating corpses, holding mass cremations at $55 a body and hiring strongmen to assault rival morticians in 1989. He was released after serving two and a half years but sentenced to 25 years to life in 2013 after violating the lifetime probation a judge had imposed on him - following a guilty plea to murder conspiracy in 1997 - by being found in possession of a stolen firearm. He was released on parole in 2023.

