How to watch 'Suits: LA' online — TV channel, live streams, release date

It came (in 2011). It saw (itself canned in 2019). It conquered (when it returned to Netflix four years after it ceased to exist and became the show of the summer). That was the original "Suits" but its incredible born-again success has seen this spinoff green lit and ready to follow in its very stylish footsteps.

Here's how you can watch "Suits: LA" online and from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

'Suits: LA' Streaming details, TV channel, release date "Suits: LA" premieres in the U.S. on Sunday, February 23 at 9 p.m. E.T./P.T. Episodes will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day.



• U.S. — NBC (via Sling TV or Fubo) or next day on Peacock

• Canada — CTV • Australia — 7plus (FREE)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

It's glamorous and aspirational and involves a lot of stylish and well-dressed beautiful people arguing with each other, and it's set in an elite legal practice in LA and deals with entertainment law. And so, there is a lot of contract negotiating and movie star nonsense from real movie stars playing themselves but they also manage to work a murder into proceedings.

Ted Black (Stephen Amell) is the fast-talking smart ass hiding his vulnerability behind a perfect set of teeth and the unshakable belief that if he was made of chocolate he'd eat himself while those in orbit around him concern themselves with advancing their own careers and thwarting others. Sexual tension keeps things bubbling along but will the show lose anything now it has gone West? Can the demands of precious actors compete with those of disgruntled mobsters? Only one way to find out.

Read our guide below for how to watch "Suits: LA" online and from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch 'Suits: LA' for free?

Yes! Viewers in Australia can watch "Suits: LA" totally free on 7plus, the free streaming service from Channel 7 where the show is airing. Episodes will stream live and on-demand on the service, and all you need to do is sign-up. Scroll down for full details on watching in Australia.

Not at home when the show airs? Don't worry, you can still watch "Suits: LA" for free by using a good VPN. You'll find more details and a generous discount down below.

How to watch 'Suits: LA' in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Suits: LA" is being televised live on NBC on Sunday, February 23 at 9 p.m. E.T./P.T.. It will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, one of the best cable TV alternatives. Its Blue plan comes with NBC in select cities, and starts at just $45.99 a month, with a generous discount for your first month.

"Suits: LA" episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

A Peacock subscription costs $7.99 per month for Premium membership, but you'll get an ad-free experience with the $12.99 Premium Plus plan.

Abroad at the moment? Don't panic. Americans away from the States can catch the show on their usual domestic streamer with a top VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Suits: LA' from anywhere

Just because NBC and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss out on "Suits: LA" altogether if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Peacock or your chosen service and stream "Suits: LA" online from wherever you happen to be.

How to watch 'Suits: LA' in Canada

"Suits: LA" drops on CTV in Canada on Sunday, February 23 at 9 p.m. E.T./ P.T.

Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Crave.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

Can I watch 'Suits: LA' in the U.K.?

Sadly, "Suits: LA" hasn't found a streaming home in the U.K. as yet but that is bound to change and you'll read about it here first.

On holiday in the UK? Don't want to miss the show? Don't panic. Anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. can use one of the best U.S. VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

How to watch 'Suits: LA' in Australia

"Suits: LA" drops in Australia on Channel 7 at 9.10pm AEDT on Monday, February 24 and is also available to stream on 7plus. This means Aussies can watch the show totally FREE, as 7plus is a no-cost streaming service. All you need to do is sign up.

Away from home? Aussies currently abroad can use one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to tap into 7plus and watch the show for free from anywhere.

"Suits: LA" - Cast

Stephen Amell as Ted Black

Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen

Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane

Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins

Troy Winbush as Kevin

Rachelle Goulding as Samantha

Kevin Weisman as Lester Thompson

Azita Ghanizada as Roslyn

Kristen Hager as Valerie Thompson

Dominic Hoffman as Judge Mosley

Christina Miller as Judge Mosley's Stenographer

'Suits: LA' - Episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01: "Seven Days a Week And Twice On Sundays" - Attorney Ted Black and partner Stuart Lane are about to merge with a firm run by Ted's ex; associates Rick and Erica vie for positions in the firm, but when the merger hits a snag, Ted, a former prosecutor, must step into a role he holds in contempt.

S01 E02: "Old Man Hanrahan" - Ted needs Amanda's help with a new prosecutor in Lester's murder trial; Erica squares off against Rick to stop him from poaching a client; Stuart and Samantha argue over Rick's position in the firm; in the past, Ted improvises after losing a witness.

'Suits: LA' - Trailer

Suits LA Trailer “Welcome to the West Coast” | NBC - YouTube Watch On

