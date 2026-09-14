What to watch tonight: 32 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max and more (Sept. 14)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 14), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these three Prime Video movies to stream right now.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Hot Ones: Extra Heat' (Netflix)

Hot Ones: Extra Heat | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Interview series

What it's about: "Hot Ones" is the show with "hot questions and even hotter wings." In this interview series, celebrities, actors, musicians, and more go through a series of progressively hotter wings until they reach the final wing: "The Last Dab." The whole time, they answer questions as best they can, but sometimes the heat is too much to bear.

Why you should watch it: "Hot Ones: Extra Heat" is essentially the same show as the "Hot Ones" you're used to watching on YouTube. But instead of a studio show, these 30-minute specials are filmed on location at major Netflix events. The second special will air tonight after "WWE Raw" and will feature CM Punk taking on the "wings of death."

Watch "Hot Ones: Extra Heat" on Netflix tonight starting at 10 p.m. ET

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'The 78th Emmy Awards' (Peacock)

Preview of the Emmy's tonight on NBC - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Live awards presentation show

What it's about: Every year, the Emmy Awards honor the best television shows, as well as the best shows across the various streaming services. This year, the ceremony kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Why you should watch it: "The Pitt" seems to have Outstanding Drama Series locked up, but Outstanding Comedy Series is a serious competition. The smart money is on "Widow's Bay" winning for its debut season, but the voters may chose to give "Hacks" its flowers for its final season.

Watch "The 78th Emmy Awards" on Peacock tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET

NFL Week 1: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs on MNF - Game Preview + Predictions - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Live sports event

What it's about: The NFL is back, and that means "Monday Night Football" is back too. Tonight, AFC West rivals Kansas City and Denver face off in a matchup that could already determine who takes the crown in this competitive division.

Why you should watch it: If you want to watch the best teams in the NFL face off against each other, this week's "Monday Night Football" game is a must-watch. The Chiefs had a down year last year, but both of these teams should be considered Super Bowl contenders.

Watch "Monday Night Football" on ESPN Unlimited tonight starting at 8:15 p.m. ET

Your streaming guide: Monday, Sept 14

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Gabby's Dollhouse" season 14

"Hot Ones: Extra Heat" episode 2, 10 p.m. ET

"When Hope Calls" seasons 1-2

PARAMOUNT+

"The Drew Barrymore Show" season 7

"Ghosts Australia" season 1

HBO MAX

"Halloween Wars" season 16 (Food Network)

HULU

"Beyblade X" season 2D

"Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" (2019)

"Futurama" season 14 (new episode)

"It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18, 9 p.m. PT (new episode)

DISNEY+

"The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast" season 2 (new episode)

"Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars" season 1 (new episodes)

PEACOCK

"The 78th Emmy Awards" (NBC)

"Flipping Out" seasons 9-10 (Bravo)

MLB - Game of the Day #169

MLB - San Francisco Giants vs. Saint Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET

2026 IWBF Women's Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: U.S. vs. Japan, 10:15 a.m. ET

2026 IWBF Men's Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: Round of 16

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"Chris Simmons Unbuttoned"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 23

ESPN UNLIMITED

NFL - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET

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