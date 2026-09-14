Amazon wants to make sure you see the latest news with free short clips on all the major stories starting today
A new Prime Video feature
Starting today, Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform is adding a new news section to keep you up to date on the day's biggest stories, and it's free for both Prime subscribers and non-subscribers.
You may not know this, but Prime Video already has a news section. You can find it at the top of the web browser version, in line with the Movies, TV Shows, and Sports titles.
Anyone can access this section whether or not you have a Prime Membership. It will let you access local, national and world news coverage from major providers like CNN, NBC News, ABC and more. There are also subscription options via third-party streamers like Peacock, Paramount+, and CNN All Access.
Starting today, Amazon is introducing a "curated" playlist of on-demand news clips from the biggest local and national news stories. These playlists will feature short-form video clips from multiple news sources, enabling you to catch up on key topics quickly.
Initially, this feature will only be available in the Prime Video app on devices like smart TVs and streaming sticks. Mobile and browser versions will come soon.
To find the short clips, you'll need to navigate to the news section of Prime Video and then scroll down to Trending Topics or Local News.
"With News Clips, customers have a quick and easy way to get caught up on the latest stories happening in their neighborhood and around the world. Combined with our extensive lineup of free 24/7 live news, Prime Video is becoming a truly comprehensive destination for news," Prime Video's head of global app experience Brian Griffin said in a press release.
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The feature is available for all US-based Amazon customers.
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Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.
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