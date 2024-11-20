How to watch CMA Awards' online: live stream Country Music Association Awards from anywhere 2024, performers, start time
The 58th CMA Awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson
Watch CMA Awards 2024 to see the top names in country music – including Jelly Roll and Luke Combs – assemble at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for a the ultimate twanging. Read on below for how to watch CMA Awards 2024 online, and live stream the show from anywhere with a VPN if you’re out of the country.
The 58th CMA Awards takes place on Wednesday, November 20 at 8 p.m. ET (1 a.m. GMT)
• U.S. – Watch live on ABC via Sling Blue / Fubo / Stream on Hulu the next day
• FREE LIVE STREAM – BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free
The CMA Awards are, quite simply, the biggest night in country music. Some of the world’s biggest stars will play and present, with Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson hosting. None other than Olympic icon Simone Biles will be amongst the guests who appear, as will LA Dodgers star Freddie Freeman. Actors such as Jeff Bridges ("The Old Man") and "Landman" star Billy Bob Thornton.
The night is all about the music though. Fans will be able to see special collaborations between Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan, and Brooks & Dunn and Jelly Roll, amongst others. There is also going to be a tribute to George Strait.
The night is a celebration of everything that is good about country music. Here's everything to know about how to watch CMA Awards live online and from anywhere, and potentially for free.
Watch CMA Awards for FREE
For the first time, the U.K.'s BBC iPlayer will broadcast The 58th Annual CMA Awards live on the night as they happen (1:50 a.m. to 4 a.m. GMT on November 21).
If you're outside the U.K. you'll need to use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch CMAs free live stream as if you were back home. We'd recommend a high-qualify VPN such as Nord, which comes with a handy 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to watch CMA Awards 2024 online in the U.S. without cable
U.S. viewers can watch the "CMA Awards" live on ABC on Wednesday, November 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Alternatively, wait a few hours and stream it on Hulu (30-day free trial) on Thursday.
ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.
If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service. Our favorites are Sling TV — ABC is available in select markets for Sling Blue, though some pay $5 per month more for it — and Fubo.
Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 40 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.
After airing live on ABC, "the CMA Awards" will be available to stream next day on Hulu (Thursday, 21 November). It's $7.99 for a basic monthly subscription. Or you could sign-up for a Disney Plus bundle package, bringing together Hulu, Disney and ESPN Plus, or even Hulu, Disney Plus, and Max, for less than if you subscribed to them separately.
How to watch CMA Awards online from anywhere with a VPN
If the 58th Country Music Awards aren't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S., and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so BBC iPlayer, for example — and watch the CMA Awards online from wherever you are in the world.
How to watch CMA Awards online in Canada
Canadian viewers can watch the CMA Awards live on CTV2, or live stream it through the CTV app. The service also has a host of other content, much of which is available for free.
A Canadian citizen abroad? If you’re a cord-cutter away from home, you can access your usual services easily with NordVPN.
How to watch CMA Awards online in the U.K.
The CMA Awards will be available to watch in the U.K. and for free. Fans can watch live on the BBC iPlayer from 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, November 21.
BBC Four will also broadcasts a 90 minute CMAs highlights show on November 29.
NB: if you’re a British citizen traveling abroad, you can download a VPN and connect to your usual streaming service from anywhere, meaning you can still watch CMA Awards live streams.
How to watch CMA Awards online in Australia
The 58th CMA Awards are on Stan and available to country music fans Down Under. Plans cost from $12.99 per month.
The ceremony will also be repeated on Australia's free-to-air Channel Nine on December 7.
Away from home? Download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming service, no matter where you are in the world.
CMA Awards hosts
The show will be led by three huge stars. From the world of music we have Luke Bryan and Lainey Wilson. They are joined by the NFL's former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback, Peyton Manning.
CMA Awards 2024 performers
There are a host of amazing stars performing at the awards:
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Dierks Bentley
- Brooks & Dunn
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Riley Green
- Sierra Hull
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Noah Kahan
- Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
- Ella Langley
- Ashley McBryde
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Post Malone
- Thomas Rhett
- Shaboozey
- Chris Stapleton
- Teddy Swims
- Molly Tuttle
- Lainey Wilson
- Bailey Zimmerman
CMA Awards 2024 presenters
As well as the hosts and performers, some superstars not from the world of music will help give out the prestigious awwards.
- Simone Biles
- Clint Black
- Jeff Bridges
- Mark Collie
- Jordan Davis
- Freddie Freeman
- Don Johnson
- Jackson Laux
- Little Big Town
- Dustin Lynch
- Katharine McPhee
- The Oak Ridge Boys
- Taylor Frankie Paul
- Carly Pearce
- Caleb Pressley
- Nate Smith
- Daniel Sunjata
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Billy Bob Thornton
Who has received the most CMA nominations this year?
“I Had Some Help” singer Morgan Wallen has received the most nominations this year (seven), closely followed by stars such as Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Post Malone and one of the show's own hosts, Lainey Wilson.
Charlotte Henry is a journalist who has covered all things tech and media for a number of years for various publications. She reported in-depth as tech companies became media companies and vice versa. In her newsletter, The Addition, she focuses on the ever-changing streaming ecosystem as the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+ fight for supremacy. Charlotte is also a close follower of sport (she's a Spurs fan…) watching everything from Premier League football to Major League Baseball. Charlotte's first book "Not Buying It: The Facts Behind Fake News" was published in 2019.