How to watch 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 online — stream RHOBH 2024

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 14 will the ladies undergo something of transformation as Kyle and Dorit find themselves navigating their fractured friendship, but also dealing with fallout from their respective marriages. It's streaming on Peacock in the U.S. the day after it airs on Bravo, but if you're away, we'll explain how to watch "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" 2024 anywhere with a VPN.

Season 14 will also feature a brand new cast member: Bozoma Saint John. Recently retired after 25 years in corporate America – she was the Global CEO of Netflix at one point – "Boz" is a single mother to a 15-year-old daughter, Lael, after tragically losing her husband, Peter Saint John, to a battle with cancer in December 2013.

Saint John will grace the RHOBH season 14 premiere, which will no doubt be a shocking and somewhat baffling experience. Still, she already knows Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke from the Beverly Hills circuit, so she knows what she's getting herself into.

Elsewhere, we should get the lowdown on those Mauricio Umansky and Dorit rumors. Kathy Hilton, Camille Grammar and Jennifer Tilly will be making guest appearances throughout the RHOBH 2024 season.

Lisa Vanderpump may have left the show for dust but read on and we'll show you how to watch "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 14 premiere online, from anywhere and perhaps even for free.

Watch 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' S14 for FREE

Lucky viewers in the U.K. can watch "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 14 on Hayu. The streaming service comes with a 7-day FREE trial, so fans can watch the RHOBH 2024 premiere for free online.

And in the U.S. the Bravo channel can be streamed via Fubo, which is pricey ($79.99/month) but offers a 7-day trial.

Brits abroad can unblock Hayu and watch it from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Full details on how to do that just below...

How to watch 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 in U.S.

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 premieres on the Bravo channel on Tuesday, November 19. The 2024 RHOBH episodes stream the following day on Peacock. There's a new episode every week.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

Away from home? Don't despair. You can still watch "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 14 wherever you are with a VPN.

In addition to Real Housewives in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include classics such as "The Office", "Parks and Recreation" and "30 Rock", as well as newer shows such The Traitors U.S.. and "The Day of The Jackal"

Watch "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 14 from anywhere

If "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 14 isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view Hayu as usual, you'd select a U.K.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Hayu and watch "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 14 streams as if you were back home.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 14 streams by country

How to watch "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" S14 in Canada

Canadians can watch "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 14 on Bravo channel, which will be rebranded on the OLN cable channel. Season 14 premieres on November 19, 2024 at 8/7c.

Don't forget: Americans taking a vacation in Canada can watch "RHOBH" 2024 on Peacock via a VPN.

How to watch 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 in the U.K.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 14 will be available to Brits on reality TV streaming service Hayu (7-day free trial). Plans cost from £4.99 per month.

If you're an American in the U.K. and you want to watch "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 14 through your existing Peacock subscription, you'll need a VPN.

How to watch "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" 2024 in Australia

Season 14 is available stream in Australia on Binge on Thursday, November 21.

The previous season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has recently started airing for free on 7Plus in Australia, if you want to catch up.

American Down Under? Don't worry — you can watch "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 14 on Peacock via a VPN instead.



