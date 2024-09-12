How to watch 'The Old Man' season 2 online and from anywhere

"The Old Man" season 2, starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow as aging spies Chase and Harper, is being billed as the duo's "most important mission to date". The plot this time around focuses around Emily (Alia Shawkat) and her kidnapping by Afghan tribal leader Faraz Hamzad (Navid Negahban).

Read on for how to watch "The Old Man" season 2 from anywhere, with or without cable, with a VPN.

'The Old Man' season 2 date, time, TV channel, live streams "The Old Man" S2 airs on FX on Thurs, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m ET/PT and then the following day on Hulu and Disney+.

• U.S. — Watch on FX (via Sling Blue / Fubo) or on Hulu

As Emily finds herself in the midst of an identity crisis, the very human element that runs through this show displays yet another dimension as Hamzad is forced to make decisions that could endanger his family and village and his sister becomes concerned as the stakes become impossibly high and the action increasingly explosive.

Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman) is also back and is drawn into a new world by Chase as hitman Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe) finds himself on a path he hadn't imagined for himself. How long any of them will last in a show with such a high body count is anybody's guess but we demand Chase and Harper back for at least one more season.

Read our guide below for where to watch "'The Old Man' season 2 online and from anywhere in the world.

Where to watch 'The Old Man' season 2 on TV and online in the U.S.

In the U.S., "The Old Man" season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 12 on FX at 10 p.m ET/PT and will be available the following day on Hulu and Hulu On Disney+.

FX Is available with most cable TV packages. If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access the channel on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu With Live TV.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

Watch 'The Old Man' season 2 from anywhere

Just because FX and Hulu aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you'll miss out on "The Old Man" season 2 altogether if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch 'The Old Man' S2 in Canada

"The Old Man" season 2 will follow the U.S. release schedule. It'll be out on FX on Thursday, September 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and available to stream the next day on Disney+ in Canada.

Can I watch 'The Old Man' season 2 in the U.K.?

The entire second season will be available to stream on Disney Plus in the U.K. a "couple of weeks" after the season finale airs in the U.S., on October 24, 2024.

Can I watch 'The Old Man' season 2 in Australia?

The second season will be available to stream internationally on Disney Plus in Australia at a later date.

'The Old Man' S2 major cast members

Alongside Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase

John Lithgow as Harold Harper

Alia Shawkat as Emily Chase

Navid Negahban as Faraz Hamzad

Jacqueline Antaramian as Khadija

Amy Brenneman as Zoe McDonald

Gbenga Akinnagbe as Julian Carson

'The Old Man' season 2 episode list

Episode 1: Dan Chase and Harold Harper are now in Afghanistan; they have to evade the Taliban in order to save Emily - September 12, 2024.

Episode 2: Emily Chase learns of her true identity as the daughter of Faraz Hamzad while outside forces threaten her and her new family - September 12, 2024.

Episode 3: TBA - September 19, 2024

Episode 4: TBA - September 26, 2024

Episode 5: TBA - October 3, 2024

Episode 6: TBA - October 10, 2024

Episode 7: TBA - October 17, 2024

Episode 8: TBA - October 24, 2024

Why was season 2 of "The Old Man" delayed? Like many other shows, production was held up by writers and actors strikes but, more pertinently, by a health scare for then 71 year old Jeff Bridges who had what he has called a "Near-death experience" battling COVID whilst also undergoing chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.