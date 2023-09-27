Love at First Sight is terrible — here’s 3 Netflix movies to watch instead

Love at First Sight is a new Netflix movie that has shot straight into the streamer’s top 10 most-watched list. However, it’s more than a little lacking in the quality department. The plot is predictable, it’s two leads lack chemistry and the magic realism elements feel out of place.

It could be worse. Love at First Sight has a respectable 79% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. And the audience score is a similar 80%. But this flick is not going to be making our list of the best Netflix movies anytime soon.

Fortunately, Netflix does offer several alternate picks that are more worthy of your time. So, if you’re looking to watch a romantic comedy on Netflix, we’ve got three picks down below that should be next on your watchlist. And if you’ve already watched Love at First Sight, and perhaps even enjoyed the flick starring Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy, then you should absolutely watch these Netflix movies as well — you just might find you even prefer them.

Here are our picks for the 3 Netflix movies that you should watch instead of Love at First Sight.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sasha Tran (Ali Wong) and Marcus Kim (Randall Park) are former childhood friends who haven’t spoken for more than 15 years after a teenage fling ended badly. But when Sasha moves back to San Francisco, the pair reconnect and find that their romantic chemistry hasn’t faded over time. The two start to wonder if maybe they should explore this rekindled spark but personal and professional challenges threaten to tear them apart once again.

Always Be My Maybe succeeds largely thanks to the comedic charms of both Ali Wong and Randall Park, and the pair’s on-screen connection is practically palpable. While you’ll probably be able to predict how this one will play out from the get-go, the journey to get to the very familiar ending is seriously sweet. Oh, and there’s a brilliant Kenu Reeves cameo as well.

Watch now on Netflix

The Half of It (2020)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Similar to 10 Thing I Hate About You actually being a modern spin on Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, Netflix’s The Half of It is a loose retelling of the classic 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac. It follows a socially awkward straight-A student named Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis), who agrees to help the school jock (Daniel Diemer) romance a girl whom Ellie is also secretly in love with.

A surprisingly smart teen romance that impressively balances both comedy and drama, The Half of It makes good use of its somewhat surprising source material. There are no musical numbers ala the 2021 Cyrano movie starring Peter Dinklage, but there are plenty of laughs and some well-written character drama to boot. The direction from Alice Wu was particularly praised by critics and the film won an award at the Tribeca Film Festival for Best Narrative Feature.

Watch now on Netflix

Wedding Season (2022)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma) are both facing pressure from their parents to find a partner and settle down, but the pair's first date goes poorly, and neither of them is particularly interested in a second let alone a lifetime spent together. However, they hatch a plan to pretend to date across a summer of family weddings in order to get their disapproving parents off their backs. But as they spend time pretending to be in love, genuine sparks start to fly between them.

Wedding Season is far from the most original Netflix movie — its basic premise is practically identical to the Holidate which landed on the streaming service two years prior — but this is still a seriously enjoyable rom-com anchored by two charismatic leads. What Wedding Season lacks in originality, it makes up for with an abundance of pure charm, and that’s what really counts.

Watch now on Netflix