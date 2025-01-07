How to watch 'Shifting Gears' online – stream Tim Allen comedy from anywhere

It's not the most original set-up: returning wild-child returns (with her kids) to live with her widowed father and reopens old antagonisms and finds new ones as a strong relationship eventually flourishes, but "Shifting Gears" has the experience in Tim "Home Improvement" Allen to make sure the laughs and the feels land in the right places at the right time.

Read on for how to watch "Shifting Gears" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Shifting Gears' - Release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info U.S. date and time: "Shifting Gears" premieres Wednesday, January 8 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT on ABC. It is also available to stream on Hulu.

He is ably assisted here by Kat Dennings as the strong-minded Riley (who turns up in the Pontiac GTO she stole from her father) and the set-up of the show in a vintage car restoration business that establishes Allen as an old school man's man who is about to have his old school views on the world challenged by a newer model and his two grandchildren.

Never close and effectively estranged since her mother's death but now in desperate need of some help, at one point Riley tells her father, “I haven’t changed a lot.” Riley snaps back, “Neither have I.” But, of course, they both will now that circumstances demand it. And there's show in a nutshell. A generational conflict and a fish-out-of-water story tied up with a well hidden feel good vibe.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "Shifting Gears" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Shifting Gears' from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Shifting Gears on your usual subscription?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Shifting Gears on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the crime drama thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

How to watch 'Shifting Gears' in the U.S. online and without cable

American fans catch the first episode of "Shifting Gears" on Wednesday, January 8 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

Don't have cable? Good news: ABC is available to stream via Sling TV in select cities, as well as pricier alternatives such as Fubo and Hulu with Live TV.

How to watch 'Shifting Gears' online in Canada

Canadians can tune into "Shifting Gears" on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT for free on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

Can I watch 'Shifting Gears' in the U.K.?

Bad news for Brits — there is no release date for "Shifting Gears" in the U.K. as yet.

Can I watch 'Shifting Gears' online or on TV in Australia?

It's bad news for Aussies too — so far, "Shifting Gears" doesn't appear to be airing on any Australian channels or streaming platforms.

'Shifting Gears' cast

Tim Allen as Matt

as Matt Kat Dennings as Riley

as Riley Seann William Scott as Gabriel

as Gabriel Daryl Mitchell as Stitch

as Stitch Maxwell Simkins as Carter

as Carter Barrett Margolis as Georgia

as Georgia Jenna Elfman as Eve Drake

as Eve Drake Brenda Song as Caitlyn

'Shifting Gears' episode guide

Episode 1 - "Restoration" (Wednesday, January 8)

Episode 2 - "Accommodations" (Wednesday, January 15)

Future episodes remain under wraps for now, but we'll be sure to update this page as soon as further info become available.

Haven't some of these actors starred together in other shows? They have. Tim Allen and Daryl "Chill" Mitchell starred together in "Galaxy Quest" while Mitchell also appeared with Jenna Elfman in "Fear the Walking Dead".

Isn't there another TV show called 'Shifting Gears'? Sort of. There are already two automotive reality TV shows with similar titles – "Shifting Gears with Aaron Kaufman (the mechanic formerly of "Gas Monkey Garage") and "Shifting Gears", a 2020 TV show about supercars. However, it's likely that the ratings for Tim Allen's 2025 comedy "Shifting Gears" will be somewhat higher.