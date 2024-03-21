5 best shows like 'Halo' to watch after season 2

Though reviews of the first season of “Halo” were a little rocky, season 2 of the sci-fi video game adaptation was a marked improvement , diving deep into the story of Master Chief John-117 and his fight against the alien Covenant.

Where to stream 'Halo' "Halo" seasons 1-2 are streaming on Paramount Plus



With thrilling action setpieces, a twisty storyline and surprisingly deep character development, the series finally felt like it came into its own in season 2. Most critics agree that this is in large part thanks to new showrunner David Wiener, who established a darker, more mature tone for the series.

While a new season 3 has not been confirmed yet, if it does receive the green light fans can expect a potential 2026 premiere based on the gap between the first two seasons. In the meantime, those looking to sate their need for high-concept sci-fi can check out these shows like "Halo."

'The Expanse'

If you enjoy some of the political elements of “Halo,” Amazon's “The Expanse” will likely be right up your alley. Like "Halo," this series takes place in a far-flung future where humanity has settled among the stars. Though some humans remain on Earth, colonies on Mars are flourishing, and a few brave souls even live in habitable parts of the asteroid belt, known as “The Belt.”

Unfortunately, humanity’s move into the solar system doesn’t go smoothly, as tensions quickly develop between Earth, Mars and the Belt. Each faction has its own interests and agendas, and the show explores the conflicts that arise as they compete for resources and power across space.

“The Expanse” was first green-lit by Syfy, but after its home network canceled it after its third season finale, Prime Video picked it up for three additional seasons. All six seasons of the completed series are now streaming for easy bingeing.

Watch on Prime Video

Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now! Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Foundation'

Based on the series of novels by Isaac Asimov, “Foundation” takes place in the distant future where humanity has harnessed the power of psychohistory, a fictional scientific field that uses mathematics to predict the future of large populations. When scientists in this world discover that the universe is about to be plunged into a dark age lasting 30,000 years, they establish the titular foundation on the remote planet Terminus, which will become a repository of knowledge during this predicted dark time.

Like “Halo,” this series focuses on the decline of empires, but instead of a battle between rival factions, it looks at the challenges of preserving knowledge during times of upheaval and imagines a world where individuals use science and reason to shape the future.

There are already two seasons of this critically acclaimed show available to stream currently, and a third season has already been green-lit, making now a great time to get into this thought-provoking series.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

'Battlestar Galactica'

The 2004 reboot of Battlestar Galactica is hailed as one of the first great science fiction shows of the 21st century, and for good reason. The series takes place in the distant future where humanity has colonized a group of planets called the Twelve Colonies of Kobol, and live alongside the Cylons, a race of intelligent machines that were originally built by humans but have developed a consciousness and culture of their own.

Unfortunately, after the Cylons launch a devastating surprise attack that wipes out most of humanity, the remains of humanity are forced to go on the run across space, to look for the rumored lost colony of Earth.

Like the “Halo” series, “Battlestar Galactica” tackles themes of war, leadership, and the human condition in the face of unimaginable destruction. The series ran for four seasons and is available to stream in its entirety.

Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple

'Andor'

While “The Mandalorian” might seem like the most obvious series for fans of “Halo” to check out from the “Star Wars” universe thanks to its helmet-clad hero, “Rogue One” prequel series “Andor” might actually be a better fit, especially for those who find the character-based and political elements of “Halo” so fascinating.

While “Halo” features epic battles between humanity and the Covenant, it also explores the ideological clashes between the UNSC and the Covenant's religious fanaticism. Similarly, “Andor” has a strong focus on the political turmoil brewing within the Star Wars galaxy prior to the events of the original trilogy. The series follows titular hero Cassian Andor as he witnesses the seeds of rebellion begin to take root against the oppressive Galactic Empire across the galaxy.

“Andor” is a planned two-season limited series. The first season is streaming now, and the second and final season will debut in 2025.

Watch on Disney Plus

'The Orville'

Looking for a more lighthearted science fiction series? “The Orville,” created by Seth MacFarlane, is a comedic homage to classic science fiction shows like “Star Trek." It follows the crew of the U.S.S. Orville as they encounter new alien species and explore the mysteries of the universe.

Though “The Orville” starts off with a lighthearted, episodic format, much like the “Star Trek” series that inspired it, later seasons dive deep into thought-provoking topics like the moral complexities of war, technological advancement, and humanity's place in the universe, which will likely appeal to fans of the “Halo” series.

There are currently three seasons of “The Orville” available to stream on Disney Plus. A fourth season has been rumored to be in development but has yet to be confirmed.

Watch on Disney Plus