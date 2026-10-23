One of the best road movies ever just sped onto Prime Video — you need to watch this Ridley Scott masterpiece right now

As it does at the start of every month, Prime Video adds a boatload of new movies and shows. The new on Prime Video October 2026 line-up features some genuine classics, including “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark," “The Godfather" and “Blade Runner: The Final Cut." Yet it’s another Ridley Scott flick I want to recommend to you this week, though sadly there will be no C-beams glittering in the dark near Tannhäuser Gate this time out.

Everyone also talks about “Alien” or “Gladiator” when discussing the legendary director's storied filmography, and for good reason. They’re both five-star classics. Yet it’s “Thelma and Louise” I’m pitching for your streaming consideration this week. Not only is this one of the great road movies, but I’d also argue it’s one of the three best films Scott has ever made. Following the titular leads as a planned weekend road trip soon goes horribly homicidal, the pair attempt to flee to Mexico with an armada of cranky cops in hot pursuit.

A tender tale of female bonding under the most stressful of circumstances, with a strong script and a terrific supporting cast that includes Harvey Keitel, “Thelma and Louise” is easily one of my favourite Ridley Scott movies. Oh, and fans of shirtless Brad Pitt? Hop on in. This road trip is just getting started. Now let's get the GPS for Prime Video Boulevard.

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What is ‘Thelma & Louise’ about?

Thelma and Louise - Original Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

Thelma Dickinson (Geena Davies) and Louise Sawyer (Susan Sarandon) are best buds, but they’re both in serious need of some weekend fun. So with the pair deciding to ditch their respective controlling husband and crummy waitressing job, they head off to a fishing cabin to unwind.

Sadly things go south after the stop over at a roadside honky tonk bar. After warding off a sexual assault on Themla, Louise shoots the perpator dead, and our duo are forced on the run. The plan? Get to the Mexican border… and maybe rob a few drugstores along the way. Hey, a girl’s got to eat, right?

Why you should stream ‘Thelma & Louise’ on Prime Video

(Image credit: Alamy / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Pathé Entertainment)

I slept on this 1991 exceptional comedy-drama for an embarrassing amount of time. I didn’t actually get around to watching it until I was in my late 30s. I totally blame “The Simpsons” fifth season episode “Marge on the Lam” for that. It gives away the ending of “Thelma & Louise” as it affectionately ribs its story beats; you need to stream this famous ep on Disney+ after you’ve finished watching Scott’s buddy dramadey.

Often cited as a landmark feminist film, you fall in love with both Thelma and Louise within moments of them appearing onscreen. As the cops get closer to catching them, the pair’s bond only strengthens, and they’re all too ready to stick it to the patriarchy after being mistreated by guys their whole lives.

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Both the small and bombastic moments in “Thelma and Louise” really resonate with me. The third-act scene where our rebellious pair shoot the fuel tanker of a trucker who has repeatedly made obscene gestures towards them is the obvious pick.

(Image credit: Alamy / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Pathé Entertainment)

Yet the moment that gets me every time occurs around the 70th minute mark. A forlorn Louise sits in her Ford Thunderbird, then briefly catches a glimpse of an old woman sitting across in a diner. You can sense this stranger instantly feels Louise’s inner pain, and the beautiful, wordless exchange is underpinned by Hans Zimmer's wonderful score. It’s a fabulous moment of quiet regret and out-of-the-blue empathy.

That theme returns — albeit in more rousing fashion — during the film’s now legendary face-off on the edge of the Grand Canyon. Will our heroes finally give in and accept defeat? Or embrace the ultimate act of defiance? Alongside “Gladiator”, it's the most touching ending Scott has directed over his career, tinged with sadness but also truly uplifting.

Currently, "Thelma & Louise" sits in fourth place on Rotten Tomatoes rankings of the highest rated Ridley Scott movies, with a score of 87%.

The critical consensus? “Driven by ride-or-die chemistry between Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon while director Ridley Scott provides scorching visuals fit for a postcard, Thelma & Louise is a feminist adventure that's equal parts provocative and rollicking.” I couldn’t agree more. This is a seminal road movie that shows just how far true friends will go for one another, no matter the cost.

Stream "Thelma & Louise" on Prime Video now

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