The 3 streaming services you absolutely need in 2025 — and you can subscribe to them all for just $27 a month

As we head into 2025, the world of streaming is more crowded than ever. With an overwhelming number of platforms competing for your attention, figuring out which ones are worth your money can be frustrating. Free streaming services might seem tempting, but they often come with trade-offs like intrusive ads or limited libraries that miss out on the biggest hits.

If you’re after quality entertainment across movies and TV, it’s time to turn your attention to the best streaming services available. The best part? You don’t need to break the bank to access premium content. For just $27 a month (if you get the basic plans), you can subscribe to three must-have platforms that deliver incredible value while covering all your entertainment needs.

Curious about what streaming costs in 2025 and which platforms are truly worth it? This guide can help. We share three essential services you need, why they stand out, and how they can make your streaming experience even better.

Netflix

Netflix (with ads): $7 a month @ Netflix

Netflix remains a go-to streaming platform as it offers a large library of original movies, TV shows, and documentaries across every genre. With global hits like “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday,” and “Squid Game,” it continues to dominate the conversation around must-watch entertainment. Plus, there’s an ad-free plan, with flexible subscription tiers to fit your budget and viewing preferences.

Standard plan (without ads): $15/month

Premium plan: $23/month

Netflix once again proves why it’s a must-have streaming service heading into 2025. As someone who uses it daily, it’s hard to picture life without it, and that’s thanks to its commitment to churning out original content. Next year’s lineup, in particular, is shaping up to be one of its best yet.

At the top of my must-watch list is “American Primeval.” The trailer hints at a gripping western drama that feels like a refreshing addition to Netflix’s roster. For fans of its iconic franchises, 2025 brings even more excitement. “Stranger Things” returns for its fifth and final season, while “Squid Game” season 3 is set to conclude the global hit with a bang. “The Witcher” season 4 introduces Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, and the next “Knives Out” installment, “Wake Up Dead Man”, will see Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc attempt to crack another case.

Beyond its originals, Netflix continues to expand its library with new movies and TV shows every month, making it an absolute staple. Like that reliable shirt in your wardrobe, Netflix is something you keep coming back to, no matter what (even after all of the annoying price hikes).

Max

Max (with ads): $10 a month @ Max

Max is one of the best streaming services to have. With “The Last of Us” season 2 and the highly anticipated prequel “It: Welcome to Derry” on the horizon, it’s clear Max has a lot to offer. The platform also has a rich selection of high-budget dramas, classic movies, animated gems, and original programming, so there’s always something to watch. It’s one of those platforms that keeps you coming back.

Standard plan (without ads): $17/month

Ultimate ad-free plan: $21/month

Max is shaping up to be one of the most essential streaming services for 2025. As we head into the new year, the platform’s lineup is packed with some of the most anticipated releases, ensuring it remains at the top of your list for entertainment.

First and foremost, fans of “The White Lotus” will be excited to hear that season 3 is on the way. And if you’re as obsessed with “The Last of Us” as I am, Max is absolutely worth signing up for just to catch season 2. For those who crave some wild superhero fun, “Peacemaker” season 2 will bring back John Cena’s unpredictable, chaotic character. Meanwhile, “Hacks” season 4 will deliver even more sharp humor and standout performances from Jean Smart.

Max is also offering some fresh, highly anticipated stories in 2025. I’m particularly excited for the “It” prequel series “Welcome to Derry”, which promises to dive deep into the terrifying world of Stephen King’s universe. Plus, “Game of Thrones” fans can look forward to the new spinoff, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." With an exciting lineup of shows and a vast library of content, Max is a streaming service you won’t want to miss in 2025.

Disney Plus

Disney Plus (with ads): $10 a month @ Disney Plus

Disney Plus is my go-to for everything Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic. Whether you’re a fan of “The Mandalorian” or can't get enough of hit shows like “Agatha All Along” and “WandaVision,” it’s the perfect platform for those who love original content and iconic franchises. Plus, its nostalgic library is a huge draw, especially for families with young kids.

Premium plan (without ads): $16/month

Disney Plus continues to be another top contender in the streaming world, offering something for everyone with its incredible mix of content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic. If you’re like me, you’ll agree that Disney Plus isn’t just for kids. It’s actually an entertainment powerhouse packed with nostalgia, original programming, and exciting new releases. Heading into 2025, there’s even more to look forward to.

For Marvel fans, Disney Plus is bringing some highly anticipated shows to the table. “Daredevil: Born Again” will reintroduce Matt Murdock in a fresh and exciting way, with Charlie Cox returning to his iconic role. If you’re craving more superhero drama, “Ironheart” will follow Riri Williams as she steps into the spotlight. On the fantasy side, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is back for its highly anticipated second season. The next chapter in Percy’s journey will have even more adventure taken from the iconic books.

Disney Plus is home to some unforgettable stories and premium content. With this impressive lineup of shows and movies on the horizon, it’s clear Disney Plus will remain an essential streaming service in 2025, and it’s definitely worth keeping/getting if you have younglings.