Sick of how much streaming costs now? These are the only 3 streaming services you need

If you're fed up with what streaming costs these days, you're not alone. With endless options for the best streaming services and constant price hikes, it can be hard to keep up. The most popular platforms have consistently gotten more expensive and don't expect streaming service price hikes to stop anytime soon. As a result, many viewers are seeking smarter ways to cut costs without sacrificing the quality content they love.

Some are turning to the best free streaming services, like Tubi and Pluto, which are becoming increasingly competitive with their paid counterparts. While free services can fill the gap, they come with ads or limited content, so many viewers are still willing to pay for a service that offers convenience and a wide selection of shows and movies.

So, to help you save as much as possible, we've highlighted the top three streaming services you should pay for, and how to get the most out of your subscriptions without breaking the bank.

3 streaming services you need in the U.S.

Netflix

Netflix (with ads): $7 a month @ Netflix

Netflix remains the top choice for streaming, and pretty much everyone knows that. It has a massive library of originals, global hits and binge-worthy shows. Despite inevitable price hikes on the horizon, its ubiquity and variety make it an essential service for most.

Standard plan (without ads): $15/month

Premium plan: $23/month

Netflix remains the go-to streaming choice for most viewers, and for good reason. It offers an unmatched library of original programming, from “Stranger Things” to “Emily in Paris" to "Love Is Blind," making it the standard for quality content. We gave Netflix 4 and a half stars in our review, thanks to its impressive selection.

While Netflix's prices have increased over the years, it still delivers great value. The standard with ads plan at $6.99/month is a budget-friendly option, while the standard plan at $15.49/month and premium at $22.99/month offer more features like multiple screens and 4K content. However, Netflix may not stay this affordable for long.

Analysts are predicting a potential price hike soon, with Citi's Jason Bazinet forecasting a 12% increase in 2025 and Evercore ISI's Mark Mahaney hinting at a price change within the next three to nine months. Even so, Netflix remains a strong choice for the price per hour of viewing, and it’s a platform that still sets the bar for others.

Max

Max (with ads): $10 a month @ Max

Max stands out as the ultimate streaming service, and it's definitely our favorite. It offers a premium mix of content from HBO, Warner Bros. and Max Originals. With critically acclaimed shows like "Succession" and "The Last of Us", blockbuster movies, and family-friendly programming, Max delivers some of the best quality TV around.

Standard plan (without ads): $17/month

Ultimate ad-free plan: $21/month

Max is our top-rated streaming service, and it's easy to see why. With a diverse content library that includes HBO's premium shows like “The Last of Us,” “White Lotus” and “House of the Dragon," along with blockbuster movies and documentaries, it stands out as a must-have for many viewers. Max offers an impressive mix of top-tier programming and great value, which is why it tops our list.

Max offers multiple pricing tiers to suit various preferences and budgets. The plan with ads is available at $9.99/month or $99.99/year, perfect for those who want access to quality content at a lower price point. For an ad-free experience, the general ad-free plan is priced at $16.99/month or $169.99/year, while the ultimate ad-free plan offers additional perks like 4K streaming and support for more simultaneous streams at $20.99/month or $209.99/year.

With its vast catalog and excellent quality, Max continues to be a top contender for anyone looking to get the most out of their streaming subscription.

Peacock

Peacock (with ads): $8 a month @ Peacock

Peacock is another great streaming option that combines on-demand content with live TV, making it a perfect choice for those who enjoy sports like Premier League matches. Its affordability and variety make it a standout for viewers seeking value without sacrificing quality entertainment.

Premium plan: $14/month

Peacock has quickly become a cost-effective alternative for streaming, especially for those looking for a budget-friendly option that still offers a broad range of content, including live TV.

As one of the more affordable streaming services, it offers access to a solid library of NBCUniversal shows, movies, and exclusive content, including “The Office”, “Parks and Recreation”, and “Yellowstone”. It also features live sports, news, and events, making it a strong contender for those who want more than just on-demand entertainment.

Peacock offers flexible pricing plans: the free tier provides a good amount of content with ads, while the premium plan costs $7.99/month or $79.99/year for ad-supported access to the full library. For an ad-free experience, the premium plus plan is available at $13.99/month or $139.99/year. Additionally, Peacock offers live TV, including major sports leagues, news programs, and live events, making it a great choice for cord-cutters.

Honorable mention: Prime Video

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Prime Video earns its place as an honorable mention for those in the U.S. due its extensive content library. Beyond offering hit shows like “The Boys”, “Fallout” and “Reacher," Prime Video is also home to a vast selection of movies, exclusive originals, and live sports, including Thursday Night Football.

However, there’s a reason it didn’t make the top three, and that’s simply because the U.S. has better streaming services like Max and Peacock, which aren’t available in the U.K. And while Prime Video is a go-to choice for a lot of people, it’s not the strongest compared to the others on this list.

That said, if live TV isn’t a priority for you, Prime Video could be a better alternative to Peacock. The choice ultimately comes down to your viewing preferences and whether you’re already an Amazon Prime member looking to take advantage of the additional entertainment perks.

3 streaming services you need in the U.K.

Netflix

Netflix (with ads): £5 a month @ Netflix

Again, Netflix remains the top choice for streaming, and it's constantly churning out new movies and binge-worthy hits like "Squid Game" season 2. There are several plans to choose from that cater to all budgets.

Standard plan (without ads): £11/month

Premium plan: £18/month

Netflix remains the gold standard for streaming in the U.K. as well, just as it is worldwide. It's usually the default choice for most households since it offers an impressive (but not always consistent) library of content that appeals to every demographic.

Netflix’s status as the go-to streaming service in the world isn’t just about its content — it’s also about habit. With its widespread availability and cultural impact, it’s the one platform that feels indispensable in the U.K. streaming landscape.

The big red streamer offers three pricing tiers in the U.K. to suit different needs: the standard with ads plan at £4.99/month, the standard plan at £10.99/month for ad-free viewing, and the premium plan at £17.99/month, which includes ultra HD streaming and support for multiple users.

Prime Video

Prime Video: £6 a month @ Amazon

Prime Video offers a strong lineup of movies, TV shows, and exclusive originals like "The Boys" and "Fallout". Its affordable pricing, bundled with Amazon Prime perks, adds extra value, so it's definitely worth getting for those in the U.K (and elsewhere if you love the shows and movies).

Prime Video w/ Amazon Prime Membership: £9/month

Standard plan (without ads): £9/month

Prime Video stands out as one of the most popular streaming services in the U.K. and that comes down to a point I mentioned earlier: its success is partly due to the absence of U.S-exclusive platforms like Peacock and Max, which leaves Prime Video to fill the gap with its wide-ranging library and added perks. It has a mix of popular British shows like “Clarkson’s Farm” and “The Grand Tour”, as well as hit global originals like “The Boys” and “Jack Ryan”.

For £8.99/month, Amazon Prime members gain access to Prime Video along with benefits like free next-day delivery and Prime Music, making it a fantastic all-around deal. Non-members can subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service for £5.99/month. You only need to pay an extra £2.99 to access content without ads.

While it may not hold the prestige of HBO’s content on Max or the niche appeal of Peacock’s lineup, Prime Video’s affordability and local relevance have cemented its place as a go-to streaming service in the U.K.

Disney Plus

Disney Plus (with ads): £5 a month @ Disney Plus

Disney Plus is a must-have for fans of iconic franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar. U.K. subscribers also benefit from Hulu content via the Star hub, offering hit shows like "The Bear". Its vast library of family-friendly classics and binge-worthy originals makes it an excellent value.

Standard plan (without ads): £9/month

Premium plan (without ads): £13/month

Disney Plus has firmly established itself as a top-tier streaming service in the U.K. and the rest of the world thanks to its library that goes well beyond family-friendly classics. While U.K. viewers don’t have access to Hulu, much of Hulu’s content is included within Disney Plus under the Star banner, giving subscribers access to a wider variety of shows and movies that would otherwise be exclusive to U.S. audiences.

This means that alongside beloved Disney and Pixar movies, Marvel blockbusters, Star Wars sagas, and National Geographic documentaries, U.K. viewers can also enjoy popular Hulu shows like “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building”.

Pricing remains competitive, with ad-supported plans starting at £4.99 a month. For that price, you get a mix of premium franchises, binge-worthy originals, and Hulu imports, making it an excellent value. The service also supports 4K UHD streaming and multiple profiles, making it ideal for families and shared households.

Honorable mention: Now TV

Unlike most services, Now TV operates through subscription “passes” tailored to different genres, including Entertainment, Cinema, and Sports, allowing you to pay only for the content you want.

The entertainment membership, priced at £9.99/month, gives access to critically acclaimed series from Sky and HBO, like “Succession” and “House of the Dragon”. Meanwhile, the cinema membership, at £9.99/month, delivers blockbuster movies fresh from the big screen. Sports fans can opt for the sports membership, which provides live coverage of Premier League football and Formula 1, starting at £11.99 for a day pass or £34.99/month.

However, there are some downsides. The service lacks 4K streaming unless you purchase the boost add-on for £6/month, and its interface can feel outdated compared to competitors. While it didn’t make the top three, Now TV is still appealing if you want access to Sky and HBO’s flagship programming or live sports.

How much you can save with these 3 streaming services

(Image credit: Future)

A recent report revealed that subscribing to the top five ad-free streaming platforms in the U.S. now adds up to around $87 per month. Subscribing to the cheapest plan for all eight major streaming services, — Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Apple TV Plus — currently costs around $58.

Yes, unfortunately, it's a lot of money. However, by only subscribing to the three that you really need, you can save a good amount in the long run. For those in the U.S. who subscribe to the cheapest plans for Netflix, Max and Peacock, you’ll pay just $24 a month.

Those in the U.K. who subscribe to Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus using the cheapest plan will only be paying £16 a month.

Our streaming editor, Kelly Woo, has mastered the art of optimizing streaming subscriptions. Each month, if a platform's content lineup falls short, Kelly will cancel it to save some cash, only to re-subscribe when it’s offering something worth watching. This is another smart way to ensure you’re always getting your money’s worth.

So basically, streaming doesn’t have to break the bank. By focusing on versatile platforms like Netflix, Max, and Peacock (or Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video in the U.K.), you can enjoy a wide variety of quality content while keeping costs in check. Remember, it’s all about finding the right services to match your viewing needs and budget.