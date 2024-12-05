Netflix just dropped first trailer for its new western thriller — and now it’s one of my most anticipated shows of 2025

I honestly love a good western thriller, and I’m so happy Netflix is releasing a show in this relentless, gritty genre. It’s all about dangerous environments, the raw emotional stakes when it comes to protecting your family and the constant battle for survival. That's the type of storytelling that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Netflix has just dropped the first trailer for “American Primeval," its upcoming western thriller series set to premiere in January 2025. Ten seconds into the trailer and it already became one of my most anticipated shows of 2025.

Promising a visceral exploration of life on the untamed frontier, “American Primeval” has an impressive cast and a narrative about humanity's darker side in the wilderness. Sounds like something I'll be binge-watching in one weekend.

So, here’s everything we know so far about Netflix’s next big thriller, “American Primeval."

What is ‘American Primeval’ about?

American Primeval | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The year is 1857, a time when chaos reigns, and suffering is a constant companion. Hatred and fear are spreading like wildfire, pushing innocence and peace to the brink of extinction. Compassion is a rare virtue, grace even rarer, and nowhere in these untamed lands can true safety be found.

“American Primeval” dives deep into this turbulent era, weaving a fictional tale that explores the violent clashes of culture, faith and community as individuals battle for dominance in a harsh, unforgiving world. Through a gripping ensemble cast, the show examines the heavy price of venturing into a lawless frontier where sacrifice is inevitable, and survival comes at a steep cost.

The cast features Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Kim Coates, Jai Courtney, Kyle Bradley Davis, and Dane DeHaan.

‘American Primeval’ looks like the perfect binge watch on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

If the trailer is anything to go by, “American Primeval” has all the makings of a binge-worthy hit. The untamed American frontier and a narrative dripping with grit and intensity, it seems like the show promises to deliver a thrilling ride from start to finish. The limited series format also works in its favor, ensuring a tight, focused story that doesn’t overstay its welcome.

Also good news: “American Primeval” will land on Netflix on January 9, 2025, with all six episodes releasing at once. This means we don’t have long to wait. Netflix has proven its ability to craft compelling original series, and this western thriller looks set to continue that trend.

Director and executive producer Pete Berg told Netflix: “We are very appreciative that Netflix is trusting us to take a big swing with American Primeval. I’m looking forward to taking viewers into the most dynamic, intense, and heart-pounding survival tale humanly possible. We are going into the belly of the beast.”

Stream "American Primeval" on Netflix starting January 9.