My 5 favorite movies of 2024 and where to stream them now

As 2024 comes to a close, it’s the perfect time to look back at the incredible movies that graced the big screen this year. Going to the movie theater when there’s a new release is a tradition I share with my dad. Every week we’re there, popcorn in hand, ready to be surprised or disappointed. Of course, watching everything means encountering a fair share of duds, and this year had its flops (as a fan of the book, I was pretty let down by “The Watchers”).

But today, we’re leaving the flops behind and shining a spotlight on the movies that truly delivered. Sure, most of them are blockbuster hits, but they’ve earned their acclaim for good reason. As a lover of emotionally charged horror, it’s no surprise that my list leans heavily toward that genre.

So, here are my top five favorite movies of the year that have left a lasting impression on me. And the best part? You can experience them too, right from the comfort of your home (if you somehow haven’t seen these flicks already). Streaming has become the go-to way for many of us to enjoy movies, so I’ve included where you can watch each pick.

‘Alien: Romulus’

From the moment the “Alien: Romulus” trailer dropped, I knew it would be my No. 1 movie of the year. In fact, my obsession with the movie started long before that, right when it was first announced. As a passionate fan of the “Alien” franchise, I couldn’t wait to see how this installment would expand on the legacy, and it did not disappoint. Experiencing this cinematic masterpiece on the big screen was nothing short of a thrill, and I’ve already watched it four times since its release in August. Yes, I’m biased, but let’s be honest: “Romulus” more than earns its place at the top of my list.

What makes “Romulus” so remarkable is that, while it’s firmly rooted in the “Alien” franchise, it stands strong as a movie in its own right. Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson give captivating performances as Rain and Andy, pulling you into their story and making you care deeply about their fate. Isabela Merced deserves special recognition for her role as Kay, delivering some of the most gut-wrenching physical and emotional terror I’ve ever seen on screen (I hope she delves into more horror). At its core though, “Romulus” is a heartbreaking story of survival. It follows a group of young space colonists who leave their mining colony in search of a better life, only to face the horrifying wrath of the Xenomorph.

Stream "Alien: Romulus" on Hulu

‘Heretic’

One movie that took me by surprise this year was “Heretic," a dark thriller featuring Hugh Grant in a role unlike anything we’ve seen from him before. Known for his charming performances in romantic comedies and family-friendly movies, Grant steps into the shoes of a sinister, reclusive middle-aged man with chilling intentions. It’s a bold departure from his usual repertoire, and it’s precisely his haunting performance that makes “Heretic” so unforgettable.

Compared to the blockbusters on this list, “Heretic” is one of the year’s smaller gems, so you may have missed it. The movie follows two young missionaries, Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East), who find themselves trapped in a deadly game of cat and mouse after knocking on Mr. Reed’s door. Without giving too much away, the first 30 minutes are pure cinematic brilliance, brimming with tension, eerie Biblical talk and an oddly memorable scene involving blueberry pie.

Stream "Heretic" with purchase on Amazon

‘Smile 2’

Surprise, surprise, another horror movie makes the list! But if anything, it just proves that 2024 has been a banner year for the genre. “Smile 2” is one of those rare sequels that doesn’t just match its predecessor but actually surpasses it. That’s not to say the original “Smile” wasn’t great, but this follow-up takes the scares and shock factor to the next level.

At the heart of the movie is Naomi Scott, who delivers one of the year’s most unforgettable performances. She plays Skye Riley, a global pop sensation grappling with the overwhelming pressures of fame while facing a sinister new evil that’s haunting her every move. If the demonic entity isn’t tormenting her, it’s the relentless expectations from her mother and society.

Without Scott’s standout performance, “Smile 2” might have been dragged down by its uneven pacing. But her gripping presence keeps the story alive, pulling you in from the brutal opening to the shocking ending (I don’t think my jaw has dropped that many times before). This sequel shifts its focus to another protagonist, Skye, as she begins to experience increasingly horrifying and inexplicable events, unaware that a malevolent force has latched onto her, ready to feed.

Stream "Smile 2" on Paramount Plus

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

“A Quiet Place” is one of my all-time favorite horror movies, so my expectations were high when I went to see the prequel in theaters. Thankfully, it exceeded them, leaving me with a newfound appreciation for the franchise. Prequels can be tricky though since sometimes they muddy the lore, and other times they expand it in meaningful ways. “Day One” achieves the latter, delivering a gripping and emotionally rich experience that left me breathless for some minutes after the end credits rolled.

What makes “Day One” so successful is its ability to stay true to the emotional roots of the franchise while bringing something fresh to the table. Instead of revisiting the Abbott family, the story shifts its focus to Sam (Lupita Nyong'o), a young woman caught in the chaos of the alien invasion as it begins in New York City. Joining her are her loyal cat and Eric (Joseph Quinn), forming a trio that tugged hard at my heartstrings. While the cat’s scenes may stretch realism, the bond between Sam and Eric more than makes up for it. Their connection adds a tender, human element to the tension, making this installment feel uniquely special.

Stream "A Quiet Place: Day One" on Paramount Plus

‘Twisters’

As a huge fan of disaster movies, it feels only fitting to wrap up this list with the blockbuster sensation “Twisters." The original “Twister” has long been my favorite disaster movie ever and remains a timeless classic I revisit every year, so catching its standalone sequel on the big screen was a no-brainer. And let me tell you, “Twisters” did not disappoint. From the shocking opening sequence (which had my aunt literally holding her breath) to the adrenaline-fueled ending, this movie was absolutely relentless. My aunt even walked out of the theater with a headache.

While “Twisters” does borrow heavily from the formula of its predecessor, it adds enough fresh elements to keep things exciting, delivering a ride that’s both nostalgic and wildly entertaining. This time, the story follows Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who works for a mobile tornado radar company after surviving a traumatic encounter with a tornado five years earlier. She teams up with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a daring storm chaser obsessed with capturing extreme weather for social media fame. Together, they test a bold new theory: using silver iodide to neutralize a tornado. Naturally, things don’t go as planned, and the ensuing chaos is everything you could hope for in a disaster movie.

Stream "Twisters" on Peacock