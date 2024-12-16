'The White Lotus' season 3 release date revealed — and HBO drops an official teaser trailer

"The White Lotus" is one of my most anticipated shows of 2025. The murder mystery show has been one of the best shows on HBO and Max over its past two seasons and I'm not expecting a dip in form for season 3.

And now, we know that won't have to wait much longer to watch the third season of Mike White's acclaimed show. "The White Lotus" season 3 episode 1 is officially premiering on HBO Sunday, February 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be available on Max for those of you who are subscribed to our pick for the best streaming service out there.

The White Lotus Season 3 | Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

Even better, we finally get a good look at what to expect this upcoming season. Granted, this is just a teaser trailer, so it doesn't reveal a ton. Some things we already knew, like the show's Thailand setting. We also knew that "The White Lotus" season 1 fan-favorite Natasha Rothwell's character Belinda Lindsey would make an appearance in this latest season, though now we know it's because she's on an exchange program from the Hawaii White Lotus resort.

But most importantly, we get to see Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett. It's unclear exactly what his character's backstory is, but it's clear that his partner Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) thinks he needs to manage his stress and eat a bit healthier, and that he strongly disagrees.

'The White Lotus' season 3 cast

Aside from Rotherwell, Goggins and Wood, there are a ton of talented actors making up the rest of the cast of "The White Lotus" season 3. A large ensemble cast loaded with talent has been a hallmark of the show, and this season is no different. Here's the official cast for season 3:

Leslie Bibb as Kate

Carrie Coon as Laurie

Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett

Sarah Catherine Hook as Piper Ratliff

Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff

Lalisa Manobal as Mook

Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn

Sam Nivola as Lochlan Ratliff

Lek Patravadi

Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxton Ratliff

Tayme Thapthimthong as Gaitok

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea

Nicholas Duvernay

Arnas Fedaravičius

Christian Friedel

Scott Glenn

Dom Hetrakul

Julian Kostov

Charlotte Le Bon

Morgana O'Reilly

Shalini Peiris

Based on the teaser trailer, it looks like the cast breaks down into a few groups. There's Kate (Bibb), Laurie (Coon) and Jaclyn (Monaghan) traveling together, as well as the Ratliff family led by Piper (Hook) and Timothy (Isaacs). Rick and Chelsea, of course, are on a mission to destress Rick. Given that Chelsea says she almost died in the teaser trailer, it's clear that the mission is not going well.

Finally, there's the hotel staff led by Mook (Manobal) and Gaitok (Thapthimthong), who appears to be teaching Belinda some new tricks in the hotel's spa. But one thing's for sure that we haven't seen yet — somebody is going to die. So make sure to tune into HBO and Max on Sunday, February 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT to see who dies, and if they're the only one who does.

