Fed up with price hikes? Here’s the 3 free streaming services I use to cut down on costs

This year, the cost of streaming has skyrocketed, leaving many of us searching for ways to keep our entertainment habits without breaking the bank. While some of the best streaming services offer incredible content, they often come with hefty subscription fees that add up over time. In fact, a report found that subscriptions to the top five ad-free streaming services in the United States now cost roughly $87 per month. That's bound to go up, as YouTube TV is raising its rates in January.

But what if you could enjoy quality streaming for free? As more platforms explore ways to reduce costs for users, there are still a few hidden gems that allow you to stream without paying a dime. Although Amazon has shut down Freevee, one of its free streaming services, there are still plenty of options available to help you cut down on streaming costs. With ad-supported platforms, there’s no shortage of choices to keep you entertained without the monthly subscription burden.

In this article, I’ll share the three best free streaming services that I use almost every day to save money, and they still offer some of the best movies and TV shows.

Tubi

(Image credit: Shutterstock; Tubi)

When it comes to the best free streaming service, Tubi is at the top of my list. This ad-supported platform offers an impressive library of movies and TV shows across various genres, all without costing you a penny. Yes, really, it’s completely free (and legal, since that’s a concern among some).

Of course, like any other free TV service, it makes money from advertisements. Those ads run before and during a movie or television show, so you'll definitely be seeing them often. They’re relatively short and infrequent, making the viewing experience far less intrusive than traditional cable TV. It’s a small trade-off for accessing a premium-like streaming experience without paying for a subscription.

What truly sets Tubi apart for me is its commitment to keeping its library fresh and diverse, with exciting updates every month. This December (2024), Tubi has outdone itself by adding an impressive lineup of classics and fan favorites. Those who love action can dive into adrenaline-packed movies like “Kick-Ass” and “Rush Hour”, while thriller lovers can enjoy hits like “Sicario” and the sci-fi vampire epic “Daybreakers”. As a horror fan, I was pleased to see iconic titles like “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” and “Fright Night” join the collection.

Why Tubi is quietly becoming the most exciting streaming service, however, isn’t just its expansive library. It’s also really easy to navigate, and its personalized recommendations make finding new content actually enjoyable. The service also allows you to create a free account to save your watchlist and pick up right where you left off. So, if you’re trying to cut down on streaming costs, Tubi is proof that free streaming can still deliver high-quality entertainment.

Watch free movies and shows on Tubi

Pluto TV

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re looking for a free streaming service that replicates the classic cable TV experience, Pluto TV is a standout choice. As one of the best free streaming services available in 2024, Pluto TV combines the familiarity of live TV channels with a decent on-demand library, all without any subscription fees.

Pluto’s live TV feature is its biggest draw. It offers hundreds of channels across a wide range of categories, including news, sports, entertainment, and even niche genres like true crime and classic game shows. Whether you’re in the mood for 24/7 reality TV, dedicated movie marathons, or live news coverage, Pluto TV provides that for free.

In addition to its live programming, Pluto TV also updates its library every month. The streamer recently added one of my favorite sci-fi movies, “Cloverfield,” along with the classic rom-com “13 Going on 30” and the critically acclaimed crime drama “The Godfather 2.” Plus, there’s a bunch of Christmas movies you can stream for free, including “Scrooged,” “A Christmas Carol” and “Home for the Holidays”.

Fellow streaming writer Malcolm McMillan also gave another reason why Pluto is worth signing up for. The streamer recently added a new free channel, Pluto 007, which plays classic “James Bond” movies all day long. So if you’re a bond fan, this is a compelling reason to try the free streaming service.

While Pluto TV is ad-supported, its commercials are well-balanced and don’t overshadow the viewing experience. If you’re looking to cut down on streaming costs while enjoying a cable-like experience and on-demand content, Pluto TV is a strong contender.

Watch free movies and shows on Pluto TV

Plex

(Image credit: Plex)

Plex is the third free streaming service since it can connect to other platforms. Unlike other services, Plex not only offers a wide range of ad-supported movies, TV shows, and live TV channels but also lets you manage and stream your personal media collection, all in one place.

Plex’s free streaming library includes thousands of movies and shows, from cult classics to underrated gems that are worth discovering. Some of the most popular movies on the streamer right now include “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Nosferatu,” “Better Watch Out,” and “Wind River.” Its recommendations also highlight content you might not easily find on other streaming platforms, making it a great discovery tool for those who need something fresh to watch.

But Plex goes beyond just streaming. If you have your own collection of movies, music, or even home videos, Plex allows you to upload and organize it, creating a personalized media hub (which is what it was originally made for). This feature makes Plex a favorite for those who want to enjoy the convenience of streaming while maintaining access to their own media library.

Again, the ads on Plex are relatively short and well-spaced, making for a viewing experience that’s far less intrusive than traditional TV. Typically, you’ll encounter a few ad breaks during movies or shows, similar to other free streaming services like Tubi or Pluto. Each break generally lasts between 1-2 minutes, with a few ads per break. Plex is essentially a versatile and user-friendly option that offers the best of both worlds.

Watch free movies and shows on Plex