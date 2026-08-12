If you have $100 to spend on your patio refresh, these are the 17 outdoor deals worth buying

There’s still more than a month of summer left — and if you’re looking to make the most of the outdoors, now could be your last chance for a patio and garden refresh before the season winds down.

The good news is, you don't have to spend a fortune to create a more magical outdoor space. In fact, I'm putting that theory to the test. I've been scouring retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair and more for affordable outdoor items. The verdict? With just a $100 budget, you can give your backyard a complete refresh.

If you're ready to upgrade your outdoor spaces without breaking the bank, keep scrolling to check out my favorite affordable patio and garden finds starting at $16.

Outdoor Deals Under $100

QRRICA Plant Pots: was $28 now $16 at Walmart If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic. Read more Read less ▼

BN-LINK Solar Lights Outdoor: was $29 now $21 at Walmart If you're after a soft glow, or decor, these solar lanterns will add style to your backyard, front porch or even indoors. In addition, they feature an attractive dancing flame design that mimics real flames. Read more Read less ▼

Sterno Tabletop Fire Pit: was $49 now $24 at Walmart This mini fire pit will bring warmth right into the chilliest of evenings, and it's small enough to fit on a tabletop! It lights in just a few seconds and creates a smokeless, ash-free flame. Read more Read less ▼

SORCEDAS Plant Stand: was $31 now $29 at Amazon Display and hang your favorite plants on this 3-tier plant stand that can fit up to 12 pots of flowers. The stand is made of 100% iron with waterproof and rustproof spray paint on the surface, so you can trust it will be durable and long-lasting. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Inflatable Ottoman: was $32 now $29 at Amazon For just $29, this cute and colorful ottoman is sure to spruce up your outdoor space for less. The inflatable pouf doubles as extra seating. Reviewers have placed theirs amongst a few Adirondack chairs around the fire or on smaller balcony arrangements. Read more Read less ▼

TWLEAR Store Outdoor Lumbar Pillows: was $42 now $29 at Amazon Looking to spruce up your patio furniture? These colorful pillow will add a pop of color and transform your space. Available in a variety of patters, the pillows are durable and water-resistant and won't fade even after 1000 hours under direct sunlight. They also come with pillow inserts which is a huge plus. Read more Read less ▼

YSEJOMP Outdoor Firewood Circle Rack: was $39 now $35 at Walmart Perfect to hold logs for those late summer bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor. Read more Read less ▼

Abba Patio Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $49 now $39 at Amazon This 9-foot umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days. Read more Read less ▼

Wayfair Hiles Polypropylene Birdbath with Solar Light: was $55 now $49 at Wayfair This adorable bird bath with a solar light will look great in your garden and attract many birds. Made of high-quality plastic with a vintage bronze coating, this bird bath will last all year round as it resists sun, rain and freezing temperatures. It's also perfectly suited for birds to drink and bathe comfortably. Read more Read less ▼

Vingli Folding Adirondack Chair: was $199 now $59 at Target Target is taking $140 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $59, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave these are easy to put together and are built to last for many seasons to come. Read more Read less ▼

Save 82% Costway Raised Garden Bed: was $449 now $79 at Target Measuring 39" x 20" x 39", this raised garden bed is a beautiful way to add even more greenery to your garden. The upper shelf has plenty of space for flowers or veggies, with ventilation and drainage well covered. The lower shelf gives you more storage, too. Read more Read less ▼

Flamaker All-Weather Rattan Outdoor Set: was $109 now $89 at Amazon Perfect for a compact space or balcony, this 3-piece set consists of two high back armchairs with sponge-filled cushions for extra comfort, and a tempered glass tabletop for your drinks and food. With its premium PE rattan design, these are sturdy, weatherproof and easy to clean/maintain. A stylish addition to any backyard. Read more Read less ▼