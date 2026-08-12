If you have $100 to spend on your patio refresh, these are the 17 outdoor deals worth buying
Budget-friendly outdoor finds for a summer makeover
There’s still more than a month of summer left — and if you’re looking to make the most of the outdoors, now could be your last chance for a patio and garden refresh before the season winds down.
The good news is, you don't have to spend a fortune to create a more magical outdoor space. In fact, I'm putting that theory to the test. I've been scouring retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair and more for affordable outdoor items. The verdict? With just a $100 budget, you can give your backyard a complete refresh.
If you're ready to upgrade your outdoor spaces without breaking the bank, keep scrolling to check out my favorite affordable patio and garden finds starting at $16.
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon outdoor deals
- Sterno Tabletop Fire Pit: was $49 now $24 @ Walmart
- Abba Patio Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
- Birdbath with Solar Light: was $54 now $49 @ Wayfair
- Folding Adirondack Chair: $199 now $59 @ Target
- Best Choice 3-Piece Patio Bistro Set: was $119 now $69 @ Amazon
- Flamaker All-Weather Rattan Outdoor Set: was $109 now $89 @ Amazon
Outdoor Deals Under $100
If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic.
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If you're after a soft glow, or decor, these solar lanterns will add style to your backyard, front porch or even indoors. In addition, they feature an attractive dancing flame design that mimics real flames.
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This mini fire pit will bring warmth right into the chilliest of evenings, and it's small enough to fit on a tabletop! It lights in just a few seconds and creates a smokeless, ash-free flame.
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Display and hang your favorite plants on this 3-tier plant stand that can fit up to 12 pots of flowers. The stand is made of 100% iron with waterproof and rustproof spray paint on the surface, so you can trust it will be durable and long-lasting.
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For just $29, this cute and colorful ottoman is sure to spruce up your outdoor space for less. The inflatable pouf doubles as extra seating. Reviewers have placed theirs amongst a few Adirondack chairs around the fire or on smaller balcony arrangements.
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Looking to spruce up your patio furniture? These colorful pillow will add a pop of color and transform your space. Available in a variety of patters, the pillows are durable and water-resistant and won't fade even after 1000 hours under direct sunlight. They also come with pillow inserts which is a huge plus.
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These Harbor Breeze string lights are perfect to light up your outdoor space. You get 18 shatter proof bulbs, and the set is weather proof too.
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Perfect to hold logs for those late summer bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor.
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This 9-foot umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.
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This adorable bird bath with a solar light will look great in your garden and attract many birds. Made of high-quality plastic with a vintage bronze coating, this bird bath will last all year round as it resists sun, rain and freezing temperatures. It's also perfectly suited for birds to drink and bathe comfortably.
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Target is taking $140 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $59, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave these are easy to put together and are built to last for many seasons to come.
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Add comfortable seating and a space to store snacks and drinks to your patio — all for just $49. The chairs come in several color options and the tabletop has a stylish textured glass finish.
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Measuring 39" x 20" x 39", this raised garden bed is a beautiful way to add even more greenery to your garden. The upper shelf has plenty of space for flowers or veggies, with ventilation and drainage well covered. The lower shelf gives you more storage, too.
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When temperatures go down in the evening, the party doesn't have to stop. This Master Forge patio heater is on sale with 50% off, offering 48,000 BTU heating power and a burn time of 10 hours.
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Perfect for a compact space or balcony, this 3-piece set consists of two high back armchairs with sponge-filled cushions for extra comfort, and a tempered glass tabletop for your drinks and food. With its premium PE rattan design, these are sturdy, weatherproof and easy to clean/maintain. A stylish addition to any backyard.
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Add a coastal flair to just about any space with this charming outdoor rug. Roll this modern rug onto your patio, deck, or porch to create a cozy and casual conversation area.
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Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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