Is 'Sterling Point' season 2 happening on Prime Video? Here's what we know so far

Prime Video has been on quite the YA run lately, from "The Summer I Turned Pretty" to "Off Campus" to "Every Year After," and the fan-favorite genre recently got another notable addition via "Sterling Point," which arrived on the Amazon streamer with its eight-episode first season on August 5.

Since that premiere, the coming-of-age drama — which centers on Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin), a 17-year-old New York City teen whose life changes when her estranged grandfather leaves her a remote island in Canada — quickly rose through the Prime Video ranks and is currently at the top spot on the streaming service's weekly chart.

Given that quick commercial success and the critical acclaim of the new series (the show debuted with a strong 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising for offering "plenty of early aughts nostalgia that rises above its class, setting sail with audiences' expectations and delighting all who seek to take their hearts on a solid adventure"), it's understandable that fans are already wondering if we'll be returning to the island anytime soon. Here's everything we know about "Sterling Point" season 2 so far.

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Will there be a 'Sterling Point' season 2 on Prime Video?

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As of press time, Prime Video has not yet announced a second season for "Sterling Point." However, a renewal is likely, given the popularity of the series thus far and the recent season 2 pick-ups of the drama's YA contemporaries "Off Campus" and "Every Year After.

Who will be in the 'Sterling Point' season 2 cast?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Again, "Sterling Point" season 2 isn't officially a go on Prime Video. However, if the series does get picked up for a sophomore season, we'd expect to see main cast members including:

Ella Rubin as Annie

Amélie Hoeferle as Ramona

Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie as Ellis

Daniel Quinn-Toye as Rory

Bo Bragason as Oona

Keen Ruffalo as Connor

Mabel Strachan as Maple

Missi Pyle as Denise

Jay Duplass as Steven

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Joe

What would 'Sterling Point' season 2 be about?

Despite the proliferation of page-to-screen adaptations on Prime Video, "Sterling Point" is one of the rare Amazon titles that didn't come from a book source, meaning that season 2 will see creator Megan Park and the show's writers starting fresh with new storylines. And Park reportedly already has a few ideas in the works, though the team is still waiting on a season two renewal.

“Season 1, you do spend a lot of time setting up the world, and then I do almost feel like if you get a season 2, it’s when you relax and go deeper,” Park recently told Entertainment Weekly. “[Ramona and Annie] switch lives, so there’s a lot for a second season to come back to. And then there’s also the whole thing about when Ramona turns 18, what’s gonna happen with the property?”

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And it won't just be drama for the young'uns. “I would love to spend more time with the parents,” Park continued. “Specifically, who’s Oona’s mom? It would be so interesting to bring that character in.”

She added: “There’s a lot of mommy and daddy issues being threaded throughout the show. There’s a lot there.”

When could 'Sterling Point' season 2 be released?

We're still waiting to hear if "Sterling Point" will be returning for a second season, so timelines on both production windows and premiere dates are very much up in the air.

However, let's use another recent Prime Video release as a model. "Every Year After" began filming in Vancouver on June 4, 2025, and debuted on the streamer almost exactly a year later on June 10, 2026. We can expect to see "Sterling Point" season 2 take about 12 months from the start of filming until the premiere.

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things related to "Sterling Point," including renewal news, casting details, plot points, teaser trailers and the like.

Watch "Sterling Point" on Prime Video now

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