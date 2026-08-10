Prime Video top 10 movies — here are the 3 worth watching this week (Aug. 10-16)

Prime Video’s movie library can be pretty overwhelming, which makes the platform’s top 10 most-watched list a useful tool for getting a quick rundown of the films proving the most popular on the platform right now. But just because a movie ranks high doesn’t guarantee it’s worth your time; quite the opposite. I’ve seen many subpar flicks get into the top 10.

That’s why I’ve combed through the current Prime Video top 10 (as of Monday, August 10) and picked out a trio of movies that I believe deserve your attention. This week my picks range from a slick spy thriller to a dazzling sci-fi blockbuster to a chilling horror about a family pet turned feral. These are the best movies in today’s Prime Video top 10 ranking.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘The Amateur’ (2025)

The Amateur | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I’m happy to see “The Amateur” sticking around the Prime Video top 10. This spy thriller starring Oscar winner Rami Malek is based on the 1981 novel by Robert Littell and was one of last year’s slightly underappreciated gems in theaters. It’s great to see it getting a second wind via Amazon’s streaming service. If you like the “Bourne” movies, you need to watch it.

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Malek plays a CIA analyst whose world is shattered when his wife is killed in a terrorist attack. Using his skills, he identifies those responsible for his wife's murder and blackmails his superiors into giving him a license to hunt them down and get revenge. A novice in the field, Charlie (Malek) is shown the ropes by a gruff mentor, Hendo (Laurence Fishburne). However, even with some training, he’s still a fish out of water. Quickly realizing he can’t outshoot his enemies, he outthinks them using his superior intellect.

Watch "The Amateur" on Prime Video now

‘Project Hail Mary’ (2026)

Project Hail Mary - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Project Hail Mary” is one of the year’s most entertaining blockbusters, and even if it was clearly made to be enjoyed on the big screen, it’s still a worthwhile watch at home. Adapted from Andy Weir’s novel of the same name, it stars Ryan Gosling, and while the “La La Land” star is excellent as the protagonist, Ryland Grace, he’s totally upstaged by an extraterrestrial nicknamed Rocky, who is brought to life using some incredible puppetry.

Smartly using a non-linear structure that leaps between the present day and flashbacks, “Project Hail Mary” is the story of Ryland Grace (Gosling), an astronaut on a mission that is vital to humanity’s survival. There’s just the slight problem that he awakens on an interstellar craft without any memories of his mission or even his own name. Piecing together his past, Grace must find a way to prevent the sun from dying, with a little help.

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Watch "Project Hail Mary" on Prime Video now

‘Primate’ (2026)

PRIMATE | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

“Primate” is a chilling horror-thriller about a family pet that goes from furry family member to a feral beast. It’s not the first movie of its ilk to use this core concept; Stephen King’s “Cujo” was unleashed on the screen back in 1983, but, running a tight 90 minutes, this chiller is effectively paced and concludes before the story's limitations are exposed. It’s a bloody creature feature that is a worthwhile watch for horror fans now it’s on Prime Video.

Lucy Pinborough (Johnny Sequoyah) returns to her family home in Hawai’i after several years away. Reunited with her father (Oscar-winning Troy Kotsur) and younger sister Erin (Gia Hunter), the homecoming quickly turns to a nightmare when the family’s pet chimpanzee, Ben, becomes violent after being infected with rabies. Now it’s a battle for survival against an aggressive animal that Lucy and Erin once considered part of the family.

Watch "Primate" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Masters of the Universe" (2026) "The Amateur" (2025) "Project Hail Mary" (2026) "The Devil's Mouth" (2026) "Moonfall" (2022) "Primate" (2026) "Uncharted" (2022) "Agent Zero" (2026) "Do Not Enter" (2026) "The Sheep Detectives" (2026)

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