Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 you need to binge-watch this week (August 11-17)

It’s a new week, which means Netflix’s top 10 refreshes based on what everyone was gravitating towards over the weekend, and that usually means newer releases. This is what makes the trending list so useful, because if you missed something new dropping on the service, it’s most likely to show up in the popular section. So, if you’re looking for something to watch this week, the trending list is a great place to start.

But just because there’s a top 10 doesn’t always make it easy to decide what to watch, especially since these rankings can often include a few duds. That’s why I’ve picked out three shows currently in Netflix’s top 10 that are actually worth watching. This week, that includes the new season of a hit romantic drama, an intriguing comedy-drama that originally aired on Fox, and a British series based on a shocking true story. If you want to see what else is trending, you’ll find the full Netflix top 10 below.

Note: This list is based on the Netflix U.S. top 10 shows as of Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

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Best shows in the Netflix top 10

‘My Life with the Walter Boys’

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

We’re in the era of seriously messy love triangles. That’s not to say they’ve never been prominent in TV before, because you could argue “The Vampire Diaries” really kicked things off, but the past couple of years have been packed with messy romantic drama. “My Life with the Walter Boys” is certainly one of them, with the ending of season 2 only fueling its central love triangle. Now that season 3 is streaming, things have somehow gotten even messier (and more frustrating). But hey, if you’re looking for a series where you can pick a side, “My Life with the Walter Boys” is perfect.

Season 3 picks up after Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) and Cole (Noah LaLonde) confess their feelings for each other, only for Alex (Ashby Gentry) to overhear them before George is rushed to hospital. As the Walter family deals with the aftermath, Jackie focuses on developing a community space in Silver Falls while trying to work out where she belongs. Alex joins a new rodeo team, while Cole discovers a new opportunity behind the wheel after a race car driver spots his potential. Jackie’s childhood friend also arrives from New York, bringing a connection to the life she left behind.

Stream "My Life with the Walter Boys" season 3 on Netflix

‘Best Medicine’

Best Medicine FOX Extended Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Sometimes, the best medicine for sadness is a comedy, and what better show to watch than… “Best Medicine.” This medical comedy-drama originally premiered on Fox and serves as the official American adaptation of the long-running British hit “Doc Martin.” It takes the beloved ITV format created by Dominic Minghella and updates its iconic Cornish fishing village setting to a quirky coastal town on America’s East Coast. With its eccentric characters and plenty of laughs, it’s the perfect show for anyone looking for something uplifting to watch this week.

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Dr. Martin Best (Josh Charles) is a brilliant surgeon who leaves his career in Boston and moves to the coastal town of Port Wenn, Maine, where he spent summers as a child. Taking over as the town’s general practitioner, Martin quickly finds himself treating an unusual collection of local patients. His blunt manner and dislike of unnecessary conversation frequently put him at odds with the people around him. Meanwhile, Martin’s assistant Elaine Denton (Cree Cicchino) helps him navigate his new practice as he deals with a growing fear of blood.

Stream "Best Medicine" on Netflix

‘The Bombing of Pan Am 103’

The Bombing of Pan Am 103 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Those who prefer to watch a series based on a true story will want to check out “The Bombing of Pan Am 103,” a British drama focusing on the aftermath of Britain’s deadliest terrorist attack at the time in 1988. The series follows the joint Scottish-American criminal investigation as detectives and FBI agents work to identify those responsible, while the case develops into an international legal battle. Written by Jonathan Lee and Scottish screenwriter Gillian Roger Park, the series follows the investigation and its impact on those connected to the case across multiple decades.

On December 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing all 259 people aboard and 11 people on the ground. In the aftermath, Scottish detective Ed McCusker (Connor Swindells) and his colleagues begin a huge investigation to determine how the bombing happened and identify those responsible. They soon join forces with FBI agents Dick Marquise (Patrick J. Adams), Tom Thurman (Eddie Marsan) and Kathryn Turman (Merritt Wever), taking the investigation across Scotland, America and Malta as they follow new evidence and potential suspects.

Stream "The Bombing of Pan Am 103" on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

1. "My Life with the Walter Boys" (2023)

2. "The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare" (2026)

3. "Best Medicine" (2026)

4. "The Bombing of Pan Am 103" (2025)

5. "Let's Marry Harry" (2026)

6. "Ransom Canyon" (2025)

7. "I Will Find You" (2026)

8. "The Hawk" (2026)

9. "Alone Australia" (2023)

10. "Our Sticky Love" (2026)

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