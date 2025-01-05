How to watch Golden Globes 2025 online — live stream options, start time, TV channels

The great and good of Hollywood will be out in force at the the Beverly Hilton hotel this weekend for the 82nd Golden Globes ceremony, with the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig and Selena Gomez among this year's nominees. Read on to find out how to watch a Golden Globes 2025 live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Golden Globes 2025 date, time, TV channels, free stream The 2025 Golden Globes take place on Sunday, January 5

► Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Mon.) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Mon.)

• FREE — Stream free on 10 Play (Aus)

• U.S. — CBS (via Fubo) / Paramount Plus

• CAN — Citytv

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual celebration of the best of big and small screen, the Golden Globes is thought of as the beginning of the busy awards season and a precursor to what might happen at the all-important Oscars.

On the film side, daring Netflix musical "Emilia Pérez" leads the way with a staggering 10 nominations, followed by Adrien Brody-led "The Brutalist" (7) and Vatican-based "Conclave" (6). Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are both in the mix for their performances in "Wicked", while the Best Actress in a Drama category intriguingly pits Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Kate Winslet and Pamela Anderson against one another.

"The Bear" (5), "Only Murders in the Building" and "Shōgun" (both 4) have most nominations in TV, with Hollywood heavyweights like Jake Gyllenhaal, Gary Oldman, Cate Blanchett and Jodie Foster all in with a chance of awards. Popular performers Viola Davis and Ted Danson will respectively receive the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award and Carol Burnett Award.

Comedian Nikki Glaser (nominated for Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance) is on hosting duties this year, making history as the first solo female presenter of the awards show.

The 2025 awards circuit starts here, so keep reading to discover where to watch Golden Globes 2025 live streams no matter where in the world you are — and potentially for free!

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 online for free

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 online for free

Unlike in most countries, the Golden Globes are shown live on free-to-air TV in Australia on Channel 10.

The entire ceremony will also be available to stream online for free on the network's 10 Play streaming service later in the day. It will be available from 4:30 p.m. AEDT on Monday — that's 12:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT (Sun.) / 5:30 a.m GMT.

All you need to do to watch 10 Play is sign up for a free account with your email and a password.

Traveling abroad? You can use a streaming VPN to access your usual free streams – read on for how to do that.

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Golden Globes on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the action live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the Golden Globes 2025 and watch just like you would at home.

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

CBS has the rights to show live coverage from the 82nd Golden Globes. So if you already get CBS on your cable plan or TV antenna, then tune in from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is a good cable-alternative option, with plans starting from $79.99/month for 200+ channels. Plus, if you haven't used it before, you can take advantage of the 7-day free Fubo trial.

Sunday's events will also be shown on CBS's Paramount Plus streaming service. You'll need the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan to watch live, which costs $12.99/month after its 7-day free Paramount Plus trial. Or, if you don't mind watching on catch up the day after, you can opt for the more affordable Essential tier for $7.99/month (again with a free one-week trial).

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can still watch the Golden Globes 2025 live stream on your usual service by using a VPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports (e.g. Champions League soccer) and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "Star Trek: Picard", "The Good Fight" and much, much more.

Fubo is a comprehensive cable alternative. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports and other premium channels.

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Golden Globes 2025 live on Citytv, which is available from many cable providers. If you do already have access, you can also stream the ceremony online on your web browser or the Citytv app.

If you don't have the channel but still want to watch, you can do so through the dedicated Citytv+ Prime Video channel. It costs $8.99/month, but there's a 7-day free trial available for new users.

Can I watch Golden Globes 2025 in the U.K?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's bad news for Brits, as (once again) it doesn't look like any U.K. channels are broadcasting the Golden Globes 2025 — not even on Paramount Plus.

If you're traveling to the U.K. and wish to watch your domestic stream of the 2025 Golden Globes, then you can use a VPN to do exactly that and avoid geo-restrictions.

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As explained above, Aussies get to watch the Golden Globes live and for free on Channel 10. Monday's three-hour ceremony starts at 12 p.m. AEDT (immediately preceded by Red Carpet coverage) on Monday, January 6 and is repeated at 7:30 p.m. in the evening.

If you want to watch online, you'll be able to do so on the free-to-use 10 Play streaming service from 4:30 p.m. and on Paramount Plus from 7 p.m.

Away from Australia? You'll need to download NordVPN or another high quality alternative to stream the Golden Globes as though you were back at home.

Golden Globes 2025 nominations

Watch: 2025 Golden Globes nominations, presented by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut - YouTube Watch On

Best Motion Picture — Drama

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Nickel Boys"

"September 5"

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

"Anora"

"Challengers"

"Emilia Pérez

"A Real Pain"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Pamela Anderson - "The Last Showgirl"

Angelina Jolie - "Maria"

Nicole Kidman - "Babygirl"

Tilda Swinton - "The Room Next Door"

Fernanda Torres - "I’m Still Here"

Kate Winslet - "Lee"

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Adrien Brody - "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet - "A Complete Unknown"

Daniel Craig - "Queer"

Colman Domingo - "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes - "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan - "The Apprentice"

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams - "Nightbitch"

Cynthia Erivo - "Wicked"

Karla Sofía Gascón - "Emilia Pérez"

Mikey Madison - "Anora"

Demi Moore - "The Substance"

Zendaya - "Challengers"

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg - "A Real Pain"

Hugh Grant - "Heretic"

Gabriel LaBelle - "Saturday Night"

Jesse Plemons - "Kinds of Kindness"

Glen Powell - "Hit Man"

Sebastian Stan - "A Different Man"

Best Television Series — Drama

"The Day of the Jackal"

"The Diplomat"

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

"Shōgun"

"Slow Horses"

"Squid Game"

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"The Gentlemen"

"Hacks"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Only Murders in the Building"

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Baby Reindeer"

"Disclaimer"

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

"The Penguin"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

For a full list, head to our dedicated guide to the 2025 Golden Globe nominations

More from Tom's Guide