One of Sebastian Stan's two Golden Globe-nominated roles hits Max next month — and it's 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

Sebastian Stan has had a busy, and buzzy, 2024: the actor recently received not one but two Golden Globe nominations this year, welcoming him into a rare and illustrious club that includes fellow double nominees Kate Winslet ("Lee," "The Regime") and Selena Gomez ("Emilia Pérez," "Only Murders in the Building").

Those two acclaimed roles including playing a young Donald Trump in Ali Abbasi's "The Apprentice" and an aspiring actor with neurofibromatosis in writer-director Aaron Schimberg's "A Different Man." And you can officially watch the latter film on Max beginning next month.

After releasing on PVOD this past November, the Gotham Award-winning film — which also features Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson and Michael Shannon as himself — will arrive on Max on Friday, January 17. Having Max as the movie's streaming home isn't a surprise, as A24 films stream exclusively on the HBO platform; "A Different Man" will be joined by fellow recent A24 titles "The Front Room" (dropping Friday, January 3) and "Look into My Eyes" (on Friday, January 10) on HBO and Max's January 2025 lineup.

Current Max subscription plans include the "With Ads" option for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, the "Ad-Free" plan for $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year, or the "Ultimate Ad-Free" tier for $20.99 per month or $209.99 per year.

Per A24, the official synopsis for "A Different Man" reads: "Aspiring actor Edward undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance. But his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare, as he loses out on the role he was born to play and becomes obsessed with reclaiming what was lost."

The black comedy slash psychological thriller currently has a 92% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics and audiences alike particularly praising the performances of both Stan and Pearson. Though the latter actor has neurofibromatosis in real life, Stan underwent a prosthetic-heavy physical transformation to play Edward Lemuel in "A Different Man." (The film's hair and makeup team was also recently recognized with a Critics Choice nod.)

If you missed the indie film in all of the big-budget "Wicked"/"Gladiator II" end-of-year hoopla, January is a great time to meet "A Different Man," one of the best thrillers of the past year. And who knows, by then Sebastian Stan might just be a Golden Globe winner!