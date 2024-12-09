2025 Golden Globe nominations — where to stream all the movies and shows

Awards season is getting into full swing, with the Golden Globes nominations announced Monday, Dec. 9.
The Golden Globes honor the year's outstanding movies and television shows. "Emilia Pérez" was the leading nominee, earning a record-breaking 10 nods (one more than "Barbie" last year). It was followed by "The Brutalist" (seven nominations) and "Conclave" (six). On the TV side, "The Bear" led all nominees with five nods, followed by fellow Hulu dwellers "Only Murders in the Building" and "Shogun" with four. Overall, Netflix walked away with a huge haul of Golden Globe nominations with 26 (13 in film, 23 in television).
The 2025 Golden Globes ceremony will take place Jan. 5, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. As previously announced, Viola Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ted Danson will receive the Carol Burnett Award. Below, you can find a full list of 2025 Golden Globe nominations and where to stream all the movies and shows (if applicable).
Movie nominees
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- "The Brutalist"
- "A Complete Unknown"
- "Conclave" (Peacock, Dec. 13)
- "Dune: Part Two" (Max)
- "Nickel Boys"
- "September 5"
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- "Anora"
- "Challengers" (Prime Video)
- "Emilia Pérez" (Netflix)
- "A Real Pain"
- "The Substance" (Mubi)
- "Wicked"
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- "Flow"
- "Inside Out 2" (Disney Plus)
- "Memoir of a Snail" (PVOD)
- "Moana 2"
- "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"
- "The Wild Robot" (PVOD)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Alien: Romulus" (Hulu)
- "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" (Max)
- "Deadpool & Wolverine" (Disney Plus)
- "Gladiator II"
- "Inside Out 2"
- "Twisters" (Peacock)
- "Wicked"
- "The Wild Robot"
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- "All We Imagine as Light" - India
- "Emilia Pérez" - France
- "The Girl with the Needle" - Denmark
- "I’m Still Here" - Brazil
- "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" - Germany
- "Vermiglio" - Italy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Pamela Anderson - "The Last Showgirl"
- Angelina Jolie - "Maria" (Netflix, Dec. 11)
- Nicole Kidman - "Babygirl"
- Tilda Swinton - "The Room Next Door"
- Fernanda Torres - "I’m Still Here"
- Kate Winslet - "Lee" (PVOD)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Adrien Brody - "The Brutalist"
- Timothée Chalamet - "A Complete Unknown"
- Daniel Craig - "Queer"
- Colman Domingo - "Sing Sing"
- Ralph Fiennes - "Conclave"
- Sebastian Stan - "The Apprentice" (PVOD)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Amy Adams - "Nightbitch"
- Cynthia Erivo - "Wicked"
- Karla Sofía Gascón - "Emilia Pérez"
- Mikey Madison - "Anora"
- Demi Moore - "The Substance"
- Zendaya - "Challengers"
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Jesse Eisenberg - "A Real Pain"
- Hugh Grant - "Heretic" (PVOD, Dec. 10)
- Gabriel LaBelle - "Saturday Night" (PVOD)
- Jesse Plemons - "Kinds of Kindness" (Hulu)
- Glen Powell - "Hit Man" (Netflix)
- Sebastian Stan - "A Different Man" (PVOD)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Selena Gomez - "Emilia Pérez"
- Ariana Grande - "Wicked"
- Felicity Jones - "The Brutalist"
- Margaret Qualley - "The Substance"
- Isabella Rossellini - "Conclave"
- Zoe Saldaña - "Emilia Pérez"
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Yura Borisov - "Anora"
- Kieran Culkin - "A Real Pain"
- Edward Norton - "A Complete Unknown"
- Guy Pearce - "The Brutalist"
- Jeremy Strong - "The Apprentice"
- Denzel Washington - "Gladiator II"
Best Director
- Jacques Audiard - "Emilia Pérez"
- Sean Baker - "Anora"
- Edward Berger - "Conclave"
- Brady Corbet - "The Brutalist"
- Coralie Fargeat - "The Substance"
- Payal Kapadia - "All We Imagine as Light"
Best Screenplay
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Anora"
- "The Brutalist"
- "A Real Pain"
- "The Substance"
- "Conclave"
Best Original Score
- "Conclave"
- "The Brutalist"
- "The Wild Robot"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Challengers"
- "Dune: Part Two"
Best Original Song
- “Beautiful That Way,” Music & Lyrics By: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson - "The Last Showgirl"
- “Compress / Repress,” Music & Lyrics By: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino - "Challengers"
- “El Mal,” Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard - "Emilia Pérez"
- “Forbidden Road,” Music & Lyrics By: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek - "Better Man"
- “Kiss The Sky,” Music & Lyrics By: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi - "The Wild Robot"
- “Mi Camino,” Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille - "Emilia Pérez"
TV
Best Television Series – Drama
- "The Day of the Jackal" (Peacock)
- "The Diplomat" (Netflix)
- "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" (Prime Video)
- "Shōgun" (Hulu)
- "Slow Horses" (Apple TV Plus)
- "Squid Game" (Netflix)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- "Abbott Elementary" (Hulu)
- "The Bear" (Hulu)
- "The Gentlemen" (Netflix)
- "Hacks" (Max)
- "Nobody Wants This" (Netflix)
- "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- "Baby Reindeer" (Netflix)
- "Disclaimer" (Apple TV Plus)
- "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" (Netflix)
- "The Penguin" (Max)
- "Ripley" (Netflix)
- "True Detective: Night Country" (Max)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Kathy Bates - "Matlock" (Paramount Plus)
- Emma D’Arcy - "House of the Dragon" (Max)
- Maya Erskine - "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"
- Keira Knightley - "Black Doves" (Netflix)
- Keri Russell - "The Diplomat"
- Anna Sawai - "Shōgun"
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Donald Glover - "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"
- Jake Gyllenhaal - "Presumed Innocent" (Apple TV Plus)
- Gary Oldman - "Slow Horses"
- Eddie Redmayne - "The Day of the Jackal"
- Hiroyuki Sanada - "Shōgun"
- Billy Bob Thornton - "Landman" (Paramount Plus)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Kristen Bell - "Nobody Wants This"
- Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary"
- Ayo Edebiri - "The Bear"
- Selena Gomez - "Only Murders in the Building"
- Kathryn Hahn - "Agatha All Along" (Disney Plus)
- Jean Smart - "Hacks"
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Adam Brody - "Nobody Wants This"
- Ted Danson - "A Man on the Inside" (Netflix)
- Steve Martin - "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jason Segel - "Shrinking" (Apple TV Plus)
- Martin Short - "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jeremy Allen White - "The Bear"
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Cate Blanchett - "Disclaimer"
- Jodie Foster - "True Detective: Night Country"
- Cristin Milioti - "The Penguin"
- Sofía Vergara - "Griselda" (Netflix)
- Naomi Watts - "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans" (Hulu)
- Kate Winslet - "The Regime" (Max)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Colin Farrell - "The Penguin"
- Richard Gadd - "Baby Reindeer"
- Kevin Kline - "Disclaimer"
- Cooper Koch - "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
- Ewan Mcgregor - "A Gentleman in Moscow" (Paramount Plus With Showtime)
- Andrew Scott - "Ripley"
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Liza Colón-Zayas - "The Bear"
- Hannah Einbinder - "Hacks"
- Dakota Fanning - "Ripley"
- Jessica Gunning - "Baby Reindeer"
- Allison Janney - "The Diplomat"
- Kali Reis - "True Detective: Night Country"
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Tadanobu Asano - "Shōgun"
- Javier Bardem - "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
- Harrison Ford - "Shrinking"
- Jack Lowden - "Slow Horses"
- Diego Luna - "La Máquina" (Hulu)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - "The Bear"
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Jamie Foxx - "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was" (Netflix)
- Nikki Glaser - "Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die" (Max)
- Seth Meyers - "Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking" (Max)
- Adam Sandler - "Adam Sandler: Love You" (Netflix)
- Ali Wong - "Ali Wong: Single Lady" (Netflix)
- Ramy Youssef - "Ramy Youssef: More Feelings" (Max)
