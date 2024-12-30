New on Paramount Plus in January 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch

Two fan-favorite Paramount franchises get spin-off movies in January 2025 on Paramount Plus, with new feature films based on “Star Trek” and Nickelodeon’s “Henry Danger.” Among the other movies coming to Paramount Plus this month are the streaming-service premieres of sci-fi thriller “Slingshot,” starring Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne, and World War II drama “Murder Company.”
January also brings season premieres of multiple CBS programs, including game shows “Raid the Cage,” “The Price Is Right at Night,” and a new version of “Hollywood Squares” hosted by Drew Barrymore. Crime procedural “NCIS: Sydney” keeps that veteran franchise going with its second-season premiere. Paramount Plus will also stream the Golden Globe Awards simultaneously with CBS, honoring the best in movies and TV from 2024.
Read on for all of this month’s Paramount Plus highlights.
New on Paramount Plus in January 2025: Top Picks
‘Henry Danger: The Movie’
When the superhero comedy “Henry Danger” launched on Nickelodeon in 2014, the title character was just 13 years old, taking on the job of kid sidekick to the heroic Captain Man. Now, star Jace Norman is in his mid-20s, and Henry Hart, aka Kid Danger, has grown up, too, facing all-new threats in the movie continuation of the five-season series. Norman is joined by returning co-stars Sean Ryan Fox, Ella Anderson, Michael D. Cohen and Frankie Grande for this allegedly final “Henry Danger” adventure.
“Henry Danger: The Movie” jumps on the current superhero multiverse trend, as Henry meets his young superfan Missy Martin (Glee Dango), who has built a device that takes them into various alternate realities. Henry and Missy must battle villains across multiple worlds in order to get him back to the life he’s left behind.
Watch on Paramount Plus starting January 17
‘Star Trek: Section 31’
The latest addition to Paramount Plus’ extensive “Star Trek” lineup is an original feature film starring Michelle Yeoh as her “Star Trek: Discovery” character Philippa Georgiou, a ruthless spy engaged in black-ops missions that Starfleet can’t officially sanction. Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl and Sam Richardson join Yeoh as agents tasked with taking down a galactic threat, in a story set between the eras of the original “Star Trek” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”
At one time intended to be an ongoing series, “Section 31” shifted to a standalone film thanks to Yeoh’s busy schedule. Although it’s debuting on a streaming service, that technically makes it the first “Star Trek” feature film since 2016, and director Olatunde Osunsanmi has put together what looks like a colorful adventure with plenty of fight scenes for veteran action star Yeoh.
Watch on Paramount Plus starting January 24
‘Watson’
There are many, many movies and TV series about legendary detective Sherlock Holmes, but almost none that focus primarily on his trusty assistant, Dr. John Watson. That changes with this new CBS drama starring Morris Chestnut as the title character, which brings him into the present day and makes him the lead character.
This version of Watson is mourning the death of his longtime friend Sherlock Holmes, who was apparently killed by his nemesis James Moriarty. Watson decides to return to his medical practice, putting his detective skills to use to treat mysterious and unusual diseases. Creator Craig Sweeny previously worked on fellow CBS Holmes-based drama “Elementary,” and while “Watson” isn’t a spin-off of that show, it applies the same modern procedural approach to author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic works.
Watch on Paramount Plus starting January 26
Originals, exclusives & premieres
January 1: Murder Company*
In the midst of the D-Day invasion, a group of displaced US soldiers are given orders to rescue and escort a member of the French resistance behind enemy lines to assassinate a high-value Nazi target.
January 1: Slingshot*
An astronaut struggles to maintain his grip on reality aboard a possibly compromised mission to Saturn's moon, Titan.
January 17: Henry Danger: The Movie premiere
Henry Danger meets a superfan, eager to fight crime with Kid Danger, who comes into possession of a device that can open up alternate realities. Facing a wild ride, Henry will need his best friend Jasper and his new superfan sidekick to find his way out or be stuck in another dimension forever.
January 24: Star Trek: Section 31 premiere
Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery's first season – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.
New shows on Paramount Plus in January 2025
January 5
The Golden Globe Awards**
January 8
Raid the Cage (season 2)**
The Price is Right at Night**
January 9
Hollywood Squares**
January 15
Danger Force (season 3)
Matlock (1986, seasons 1-9)
January 22
Isle of MTV: Malta (2024 special)
Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship (season 3)
January 26
Watson**
January 29
The Tiny Chef Show (season 2)
January 31
NCIS: Sydney (season 2)**
New movies on Paramount Plus in January 2025
January 1
2 Days In The Valley
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Crime on the Bayou
A Dog's Purpose
A Night At The Roxbury
A.C.O.D.
Adventureland
Agent Game*
Allied
Almost Famous
Amistad
An Officer and a Gentleman
Arrival
Barbarella
Basic Instinct
Becky*
Best Defense
Big Jake
Black Noise
Book Club
Boomerang
Bounce
Breakdown
Buddy Games
Chinatown
Chocolat
Citizen Ruth
Clear and Present Danger
Cold Mountain
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Cop Land
Crawlspace
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Cursed
Dark Asset
Death Wish
Dirty Pretty Things
Domestic Disturbance
Don't Look Now
Down To You
Downsizing
Drillbit Taylor
Drive Angry*
Drop Zone
Ella Enchanted
Emma (1996)
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Final Destination
First Blood
Florence Foster Jenkins
Focus
Footloose (2011)
Forces of Nature
Foxfire
Frida
Good Boy
Good Mourning*
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Heaven Can Wait
House of Sand and Fog
Imagine That
Indecent Proposal
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Judgement Night
Just a Kiss
K-19: The Widowmaker
Kinky Boots
Kiss The Girls
Labor Day
Labyrinth
Lady of the Manor*
Like a Boss
Mr. Malcom's List
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Nightwatch
Paid in Full
Panama*
Paper Moon
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Patriot Games
Pet Sematary II
Poltergeist
Rabbit-Proof Fence
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Red Eye
Revolutionary Road
Rosemary's Baby
Run & Gun
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Seabiscuit
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Sherlock Gnomes
Shutter Island
Sidewalks Of New York
Silence
Slingshot
Snake Eyes
Some Kind of Wonderful
Stardust
Staying Alive
Strictly Ballroom
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
Tammy's Always Dying*
The Addams Family (1991)
The Aviator
The Conversation
The Crow
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
The Doors
The First Wives Club
The Gambler
The Honeymooners
The Hours
The Hunter
The Importance of Being Earnest
The Intervention
The Ladies Man
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Longest Yard
The Manchurian Candidate
The Mechanic
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Night Clerk
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Peacemaker
The Perfect Score
The Pledge
The Queens of Comedy
The Romantics
The Ruins
The Running Man
The Score
The Soloist
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Switch
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Three Amigos
The Truman Show
The Two Jakes
The United States of Leland
The Untouchables
The Virgin Suicides
The Wolf of Wall Street
The Words
The Yards
There Will Be Blood
Things We Lost In The Fire
Three Days of the Condor
Trainspotting
Trekkies 2
Undisputed
V for Vengeance
Virtuosity
Waking Up In Reno
War*
WifeLike
Zeroville*
Zodiac
January 2
Step Up Revolution*
January 4
80 for Brady
January 8
Blippi's Big Dino Adventure
Blippi's Out-of-this-World Space Adventure
Blippi's Wonderful World Tour
January 21
Long Gone Heroes
January 26
Who's Your Caddy?*
January 28
Killshot*
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon*
January 29
The Land*
January 31
A Murder in the Park*
Good Kill*
Manglehorn*
The D Train*
The Seven Five*
Sports
Throughout January
Scottish Professional Football League competition
English Football League competition
Serie A competition
Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Round of 16 competition
January 1
EFL League One - Barnsley vs. Wrexham
EFL Championship - Leeds United vs. Blackburn Rovers
January 2
Supercoppa Italiana Semifinal - Inter vs. Atalanta
January 3
Supercoppa Italiana Semifinal - Juventus vs. AC Milan
January 4
EFL Championship - Blackburn Rovers vs. Burnley
NCAA Men's Basketball - North Carolina @ Notre Dame; Baylor @ Iowa State; San Diego State @ Boise State*
January 5
Serie A - Roma vs. Lazio
January 6
Supercoppa Italiana Final
January 11
Serie A - Torino vs. Juventus
NCAA Men's Basketball - San Diego State @ New Mexico*
Professional Bull Riders (PBR)*
January 11 or 12
NFL ON CBS - NFL Wild Card Game
January 12
Formula E*
January 18
NCAA Men's Basketball - Kansas State @ Kansas*
January 18 or 19
NFL ON CBS - AFC Divisional Playoff
January 19
Serie A - Juventus vs. AC Milan
NCAA Men's Basketball - Illinois @ Michigan State*
January 21-22
UEFA Champions League Matchday 7
January 21
UEFA Champions League - Liverpool vs. Lille
January 22
UEFA Champions League - PSG vs. Manchester City
January 23
UEFA Europa League Matchday 7
UEFA Europa League - Manchester United vs. Rangers
January 24-25
PGA TOUR - Farmers Insurance Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
January 25
NCAA Men's Basketball - Michigan State @ Rutgers*
January 26
NCAA Men's Basketball - Maryland @ Indiana*
Professional Bull Riders (PBR)*
NFL ON CBS - AFC Championship
January 29
UEFA Champions League - Matchday 8
UEFA Champions League - Barcelona vs. Atalanta
January 30
UEFA Europa League Matchday 8
Dates for library titles are subject to change.Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to CBS titles to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers have access to these titles on-demand the day after they air.
