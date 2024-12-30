New on Paramount Plus in January 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch

Two fan-favorite Paramount franchises get spin-off movies in January 2025 on Paramount Plus, with new feature films based on “Star Trek” and Nickelodeon’s “Henry Danger.” Among the other movies coming to Paramount Plus this month are the streaming-service premieres of sci-fi thriller “Slingshot,” starring Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne, and World War II drama “Murder Company.”

January also brings season premieres of multiple CBS programs, including game shows “Raid the Cage,” “The Price Is Right at Night,” and a new version of “Hollywood Squares” hosted by Drew Barrymore. Crime procedural “NCIS: Sydney” keeps that veteran franchise going with its second-season premiere. Paramount Plus will also stream the Golden Globe Awards simultaneously with CBS, honoring the best in movies and TV from 2024.

Read on for all of this month’s Paramount Plus highlights.

New on Paramount Plus in January 2025: Top Picks

‘Henry Danger: The Movie’

Henry Danger The Movie | Official Trailer | Nickelodeon - YouTube Watch On

When the superhero comedy “Henry Danger” launched on Nickelodeon in 2014, the title character was just 13 years old, taking on the job of kid sidekick to the heroic Captain Man. Now, star Jace Norman is in his mid-20s, and Henry Hart, aka Kid Danger, has grown up, too, facing all-new threats in the movie continuation of the five-season series. Norman is joined by returning co-stars Sean Ryan Fox, Ella Anderson, Michael D. Cohen and Frankie Grande for this allegedly final “Henry Danger” adventure.

“Henry Danger: The Movie” jumps on the current superhero multiverse trend, as Henry meets his young superfan Missy Martin (Glee Dango), who has built a device that takes them into various alternate realities. Henry and Missy must battle villains across multiple worlds in order to get him back to the life he’s left behind.

Watch on Paramount Plus starting January 17

‘Star Trek: Section 31’

The latest addition to Paramount Plus’ extensive “Star Trek” lineup is an original feature film starring Michelle Yeoh as her “Star Trek: Discovery” character Philippa Georgiou, a ruthless spy engaged in black-ops missions that Starfleet can’t officially sanction. Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl and Sam Richardson join Yeoh as agents tasked with taking down a galactic threat, in a story set between the eras of the original “Star Trek” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

At one time intended to be an ongoing series, “Section 31” shifted to a standalone film thanks to Yeoh’s busy schedule. Although it’s debuting on a streaming service, that technically makes it the first “Star Trek” feature film since 2016, and director Olatunde Osunsanmi has put together what looks like a colorful adventure with plenty of fight scenes for veteran action star Yeoh.

Watch on Paramount Plus starting January 24

‘Watson’

There are many, many movies and TV series about legendary detective Sherlock Holmes, but almost none that focus primarily on his trusty assistant, Dr. John Watson. That changes with this new CBS drama starring Morris Chestnut as the title character, which brings him into the present day and makes him the lead character.

This version of Watson is mourning the death of his longtime friend Sherlock Holmes, who was apparently killed by his nemesis James Moriarty. Watson decides to return to his medical practice, putting his detective skills to use to treat mysterious and unusual diseases. Creator Craig Sweeny previously worked on fellow CBS Holmes-based drama “Elementary,” and while “Watson” isn’t a spin-off of that show, it applies the same modern procedural approach to author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic works.

Watch on Paramount Plus starting January 26

Originals, exclusives & premieres

January 1: Murder Company*

In the midst of the D-Day invasion, a group of displaced US soldiers are given orders to rescue and escort a member of the French resistance behind enemy lines to assassinate a high-value Nazi target.

January 1: Slingshot*

An astronaut struggles to maintain his grip on reality aboard a possibly compromised mission to Saturn's moon, Titan.

January 17: Henry Danger: The Movie premiere

Henry Danger meets a superfan, eager to fight crime with Kid Danger, who comes into possession of a device that can open up alternate realities. Facing a wild ride, Henry will need his best friend Jasper and his new superfan sidekick to find his way out or be stuck in another dimension forever.

January 24: Star Trek: Section 31 premiere

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery's first season – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.

Synopses provided by Paramount Plus.

*Available on Paramount Plus with Showtime only

New shows on Paramount Plus in January 2025

January 5

The Golden Globe Awards**

January 8

Raid the Cage (season 2)**

The Price is Right at Night**



January 9

Hollywood Squares**



January 15

Danger Force (season 3)

Matlock (1986, seasons 1-9)



January 22

Isle of MTV: Malta (2024 special)

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship (season 3)



January 26

Watson**



January 29

The Tiny Chef Show (season 2)



January 31

NCIS: Sydney (season 2)**

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

New movies on Paramount Plus in January 2025

January 1

2 Days In The Valley

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Crime on the Bayou

A Dog's Purpose

A Night At The Roxbury

A.C.O.D.

Adventureland

Agent Game*

Allied

Almost Famous

Amistad

An Officer and a Gentleman

Arrival

Barbarella

Basic Instinct

Becky*

Best Defense

Big Jake

Black Noise

Book Club

Boomerang

Bounce

Breakdown

Buddy Games

Chinatown

Chocolat

Citizen Ruth

Clear and Present Danger

Cold Mountain

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Cop Land

Crawlspace

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Cursed

Dark Asset

Death Wish

Dirty Pretty Things

Domestic Disturbance

Don't Look Now

Down To You

Downsizing

Drillbit Taylor

Drive Angry*

Drop Zone

Ella Enchanted

Emma (1996)

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Final Destination

First Blood

Florence Foster Jenkins

Focus

Footloose (2011)

Forces of Nature

Foxfire

Frida

Good Boy

Good Mourning*

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Heaven Can Wait

House of Sand and Fog

Imagine That

Indecent Proposal

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Judgement Night

Just a Kiss

K-19: The Widowmaker

Kinky Boots

Kiss The Girls

Labor Day

Labyrinth

Lady of the Manor*

Like a Boss

Mr. Malcom's List

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nightwatch

Paid in Full

Panama*

Paper Moon

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Patriot Games

Pet Sematary II

Poltergeist

Rabbit-Proof Fence

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Red Eye

Revolutionary Road

Rosemary's Baby

Run & Gun

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Seabiscuit

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Sherlock Gnomes

Shutter Island

Sidewalks Of New York

Silence

Slingshot

Snake Eyes

Some Kind of Wonderful

Stardust

Staying Alive

Strictly Ballroom

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

Tammy's Always Dying*

The Addams Family (1991)

The Aviator

The Conversation

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Doors

The First Wives Club

The Gambler

The Honeymooners

The Hours

The Hunter

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Intervention

The Ladies Man

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Longest Yard

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mechanic

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Night Clerk

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Peacemaker

The Perfect Score

The Pledge

The Queens of Comedy

The Romantics

The Ruins

The Running Man

The Score

The Soloist

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Switch

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Three Amigos

The Truman Show

The Two Jakes

The United States of Leland

The Untouchables

The Virgin Suicides

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Words

The Yards

There Will Be Blood

Things We Lost In The Fire

Three Days of the Condor

Trainspotting

Trekkies 2

Undisputed

V for Vengeance

Virtuosity

Waking Up In Reno

War*

WifeLike

Zeroville*

Zodiac

January 2

Step Up Revolution*



January 4

80 for Brady



January 8

Blippi's Big Dino Adventure

Blippi's Out-of-this-World Space Adventure

Blippi's Wonderful World Tour



January 21

Long Gone Heroes



January 26

Who's Your Caddy?*



January 28

Killshot*

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon*



January 29

The Land*



January 31

A Murder in the Park*

Good Kill*

Manglehorn*

The D Train*

The Seven Five*

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

Sports

Throughout January

Scottish Professional Football League competition

English Football League competition

Serie A competition

Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Round of 16 competition

January 1

EFL League One - Barnsley vs. Wrexham

EFL Championship - Leeds United vs. Blackburn Rovers

January 2

Supercoppa Italiana Semifinal - Inter vs. Atalanta

January 3

Supercoppa Italiana Semifinal - Juventus vs. AC Milan

January 4

EFL Championship - Blackburn Rovers vs. Burnley

NCAA Men's Basketball - North Carolina @ Notre Dame; Baylor @ Iowa State; San Diego State @ Boise State*

January 5

Serie A - Roma vs. Lazio

January 6

Supercoppa Italiana Final

January 11

Serie A - Torino vs. Juventus

NCAA Men's Basketball - San Diego State @ New Mexico*

Professional Bull Riders (PBR)*

January 11 or 12

NFL ON CBS - NFL Wild Card Game

January 12

Formula E*

January 18

NCAA Men's Basketball - Kansas State @ Kansas*

January 18 or 19

NFL ON CBS - AFC Divisional Playoff

January 19

Serie A - Juventus vs. AC Milan

NCAA Men's Basketball - Illinois @ Michigan State*

January 21-22

UEFA Champions League Matchday 7

January 21

UEFA Champions League - Liverpool vs. Lille

January 22

UEFA Champions League - PSG vs. Manchester City

January 23

UEFA Europa League Matchday 7

UEFA Europa League - Manchester United vs. Rangers

January 24-25

PGA TOUR - Farmers Insurance Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

January 25

NCAA Men's Basketball - Michigan State @ Rutgers*

January 26

NCAA Men's Basketball - Maryland @ Indiana*

Professional Bull Riders (PBR)*

NFL ON CBS - AFC Championship

January 29

UEFA Champions League - Matchday 8

UEFA Champions League - Barcelona vs. Atalanta

January 30

UEFA Europa League Matchday 8

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

Dates for library titles are subject to change.Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to CBS titles to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers have access to these titles on-demand the day after they air.