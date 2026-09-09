I'm thrilled the iPhone Ultra is reportedly getting MagSafe, but there's a major problem

When early dummy units of the iPhone Ultra first surfaced, I immediately fixated on the lack of a cutout for MagSafe on the back of the phone. Honestly, it felt like a glaring omission — though I soon rationalized the decision after considering the intricate hinge mechanism and razor-thin profile Apple was chasing.

Thankfully, the most recent leaks suggest that MagSafe will indeed make the cut for the iPhone Ultra after all. Given that I constantly test 3-in-1 MagSafe chargers and MagSafe-compatible wallets, the news brings a huge sigh of relief. However, that excitement comes with the reality check that the phone’s unconventional footprint could make fitting my favorite accessories problematic.

With limited surface area flanking the camera module on the back half of the device, bulkier gear like wallets and oversized battery packs might overhang the edges — forcing me to completely rethink what I carry.

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Positioning matters

(Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide)

For the past month, I’ve been rocking the Nomad Leather Mag Wallet for its minimalist look. It fits cleanly on the back of my iPhone 17 Pro, but it would likely clash on the iPhone Ultra.

That’s because across recent iPhone generations, the internal magnetic ring has always been centered relative to the chassis. On a standard rectangular phone, like my iPhone 17 Pro or Pixel 11 Pro XL, this gives MagSafe wallets plenty of room to fit snugly and seamlessly.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Now, if Apple keeps that familiar centered positioning on the Ultra, it’s going to cause issues. With a potentially wider and shorter profile, the distance from that center point to the bottom edge narrows. That means existing MagSafe wallets are almost guaranteed to overhang by a fair amount, inherently compromising both fit and security.

MagSafe relies heavily on flush friction and flat alignment to prevent accidental detachment; if an existing wallet protrudes past the bottom rim, that exposed lip acts as a lever arm every time you slide the phone into a pocket.

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To keep current MagSafe accessories from dangling, Apple would need to shift the internal magnetic ring noticeably higher toward the camera bar. By doing this, Apple would reclaim that critical vertical clearance, ensuring existing accessories sit flush against the glass with as little overhang as possible. This doesn't just affect MagSafe wallets, but also other gear like MagSafe charging stands.

Why MagSafe is a MUST on the iPhone Ultra

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Leaving MagSafe off the table simply isn't an option for Apple. The company learned that lesson the hard way after stripping built-in magnets from the iPhone 16e to cut costs — a glaring omission that sparked immediate pushback from my colleagues and me before Apple swiftly added support on the iPhone 17e.

More importantly, the iPhone Air already proved that Apple's hardware engineers can fit a full magnetic array into a razor-thin chassis without blowing out the internal volume or compromising heat dissipation. If it works on an impossibly slim frame, the iPhone Ultra has no excuse to leave it behind — which is why I’d be happy to see Apple shift its placement higher up the chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

The competitive pressure is equally impossible to ignore, especially with Google pulling off built-in Qi2 magnetic arrays on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and 11 Pro Fold. Book-style foldables are notoriously starved for internal space, yet Google managed to bake full magnetic ring support directly into its folding chassis while trimming down thickness.

I’m sure Apple doesn’t want that exclusivity reserved for its chief rival, especially when the entire category of magnetic phone accessories was popularized by the iPhone in the first place. Surrendering that convenience on its most experimental form factor while Google nails it on a foldable would be a tough look.

Ultimately, when you're paying top-tier money for a premium gadget like this, core functionality can’t be treated as an optional luxury. MagSafe isn't just a quirky wireless charging gimmick anymore because it's evolved into a massive ecosystem of everyday wallets, battery packs, car mounts, and desktop stands that iPhone users have invested in for years.