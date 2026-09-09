iPhone Duo is Apple's first foldable — $2,000 price, Apple Pencil, release date 'as early as October'
This could be the real name
With the Apple September event now upon us, it looks like we have some concrete details for Apple's first foldable phones. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman just issued a last-minute report that reveals that the device will indeed be called the iPhone Duo. And we also get some bad news about the release date — and somewhat good news about the price.
Here's what you need to know.
- Name: The foldable iPhone will reportedly be called the iPhone Duo, not the iPhone Ultra
- Price: The iPhone Duo will start at $2,000 for 256GB of storage and go up to as high as $3,000
- Release date: Gurman says that the iPhone Duo will go on sale "as early as October" which means it could go beyond that.
- Colors: It will come in white and dark blue
- Apple Pencil support is in: Despite conflicting earlier rumors it looks like this is happening
The name is iPhone Duo
We've heard everything from the iPhone Ultra to iPhone Fold, but right now Gurman is calling the foldable iPhone the iPhone Duo. So this could be the final moniker, despite this rumor being shot down previously.
iPhone Duo price
The iPhone Duo will reportedly start at $2,000, not the $2,200 to $2,500 we had heard previously. This would be $100 more than the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which has a similar wide form factor. But it would also be $100 less than the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.
iPhone Duo release date
The bad news is that Gurman says the iPhone Duo will go on sale "as early as October," which means it could be delayed versus the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Let's hope this doesn't slip beyond that.
Apple Pencil surprise
Although Gurman previous reported that the iPhone Duo was being tested with an Apple Pencil, it didn't appear as though it would be ready for launch. Now he's saying that the iPhone Duo will have "support for the Apple Pencil stylus."
This would give the iPhone Duo and advantage of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, which does not support the S Pen.
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Mark Spoonauer is the global editor in chief of Tom's Guide and has covered technology for over 20 years. In addition to overseeing the direction of Tom's Guide, Mark specializes in covering all things mobile, having reviewed dozens of smartphones and other gadgets. He has spoken at key industry events and appears regularly on TV to discuss the latest trends, including Cheddar, Fox Business and other outlets. Mark was previously editor in chief of Laptop Mag, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc. Follow him on Twitter at @mspoonauer.
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