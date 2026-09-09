iPhone Duo is Apple's first foldable — $2,000 price, Apple Pencil, release date 'as early as October'

With the Apple September event now upon us, it looks like we have some concrete details for Apple's first foldable phones. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman just issued a last-minute report that reveals that the device will indeed be called the iPhone Duo. And we also get some bad news about the release date — and somewhat good news about the price.

Here's what you need to know.

Name: The foldable iPhone will reportedly be called the iPhone Duo, not the iPhone Ultra

The foldable iPhone will reportedly be called the iPhone Duo, not the iPhone Ultra Price: The iPhone Duo will start at $2,000 for 256GB of storage and go up to as high as $3,000

The iPhone Duo will start at $2,000 for 256GB of storage and go up to as high as $3,000 Release date: Gurman says that the iPhone Duo will go on sale "as early as October" which means it could go beyond that.

Gurman says that the iPhone Duo will go on sale "as early as October" which means it could go beyond that. Colors: It will come in white and dark blue

It will come in white and dark blue Apple Pencil support is in: Despite conflicting earlier rumors it looks like this is happening

The name is iPhone Duo

(Image credit: Apple Track)

We've heard everything from the iPhone Ultra to iPhone Fold, but right now Gurman is calling the foldable iPhone the iPhone Duo. So this could be the final moniker, despite this rumor being shot down previously.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

iPhone Duo price

The iPhone Duo will reportedly start at $2,000, not the $2,200 to $2,500 we had heard previously. This would be $100 more than the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which has a similar wide form factor. But it would also be $100 less than the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The bad news is that Gurman says the iPhone Duo will go on sale "as early as October," which means it could be delayed versus the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Let's hope this doesn't slip beyond that.

Apple Pencil surprise

(Image credit: Future)

Although Gurman previous reported that the iPhone Duo was being tested with an Apple Pencil, it didn't appear as though it would be ready for launch. Now he's saying that the iPhone Duo will have "support for the Apple Pencil stylus."

This would give the iPhone Duo and advantage of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, which does not support the S Pen.

Want more Apple news? Sign up to the Tom's iGuide weekly newsletter with coverage on everything from product launches to software updates, this is your go-to source for the latest updates on all the best Apple content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Keep it locked to our Apple September event live blog for all the last-minute rumors and leaks