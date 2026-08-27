3 new to Netflix thriller movies to watch this week — including a new crime mystery with Robert De Niro and Michael Keaton (Aug. 27-Sept. 2)

It’s a busy week of new thriller movies on Netflix. There’s a new original crime mystery flick, headlined by Robert De Niro, and the streaming service’s September 2026 slate begins, which brings with it some fresh library options that any self-respecting thriller fan won’t want to miss.

Of course, it’s the debut of “The Whisper Man,” which will grab most headlines (and probably a Netflix No. 1); this adaptation of Alex North’s best-selling novel is sure to catch the eye of many Netflix subscribers this week. The strong cast list alone will likely convince many to give it a shot.

If you want to add some thrills and twists to your Netflix watchlist, here are three thrillers to consider. Give these a watch if you want to add a dose of excitement to your streaming.

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3 new to Netflix thrillers to watch this week

‘The Whisper Man’ (2026)

The Whisper Man | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s latest original crime thriller is an adaptation of Alex North’s novel of the same name and surely has a No. 1 in its future. The jury is still out on its actual quality, but on paper, it appears to have an awful lot going for it. The plot sounds gripping and ripe for some shocking twists, and the cast list is particularly strong. “The Whisper Man” stars Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan, Adam Scott and Michael Keaton. That’s plenty of star power!

Tom Kennedy (Scott) is a widowed crime writer who finds himself trapped in a nightmare ripped straight from the pages of one of his novels when his young son is abducted. Desperate for help, he turns to his estranged father (De Niro), a retired police detective. The case becomes even more twisted when Tom unearths a connection to a decade-old serial killer, known as the Whisper Man. It’s a race against time to find his son before it’s too late.

Watch "The Whisper Man" on Netflix starting August 28

‘Greta’ (2018)

GRETA | Official Trailer | Focus Features - YouTube Watch On

“Greta” has a lot of B-movie charms. It can be pretty preposterous, and there’s some very corny dialogue, but it’s also a whole load of fun and smartly fully commits to the chaos. If I had to make a comparison, it feels similar to “Ma” with Octavia Spencer, which released the following year, and packs quite a similar plot. Unfortunately, for “Greta,” it didn’t make the same impact, but perhaps its arrival on Netflix will give this fun thriller a second wind.

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Frances (Chloë Grace Moretz) is a young waitress in New York City who finds a lost handbag on the subway and, in an effort to be kind, decides to return it to its owner. This brings her to the home of Greta (Isabelle Huppert), an eccentric but lonely French piano teacher. The two strike up a quick friendship, but when Greta becomes increasingly obsessive, Frances decides to cut the cord, which leads to chilling consequences.

Watch "Greta" on Netflix starting September 1

‘Ready or Not’ (2019)

READY OR NOT | Red Band Trailer [HD] | FOX Searchlight - YouTube Watch On

Back in the spring, “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” hit theaters, and while the sequel was unnecessary, it didn’t detract from the bloody good fun of the first. This horror-thriller is laced with dark comedy. In this film, Samara Weaving, soon to be part of Marvel’s “X-Men” reboot, gives an excellent performance as a young newlywed thrown into a twisted game of survival. It’s a hoot, with a madcap finale, drenched in buckets of fake blood.

After marrying into the wealthy Le Domas family, Grace (Weaving) endures a wedding night from hell when her in-laws ask her to play a game with them. It’s part of an old family tradition, and the game selected is hide-and-seek. But this is a childish game with a deadly twist: Grace is being hunted for real. She has to survive until dawn with the Le Domas clan in pursuit, armed to the teeth with all manner of weaponry.

Watch "Ready or Not" on Netflix from September 1

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