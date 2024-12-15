7 best Hallmark Christmas movies on Netflix, ranked

Is Christmas really Christmas without a cheesy Hallmark movie (or 10)? I have to admit that I tune into sappy Christmas movies throughout the year because in this house, ‘tis the damn season all year round. Sometimes, you just need a predictable formulaic festive romance movie to lift your mood, what can I say?

For a while, the non-original Christmas movies on Netflix tended to be the same every year. There were a handful of the usual suspects that chilled on most streaming services, but newer installments were hard to find outside of the TV broadcasts.

Luckily, Hallmark has entered the streaming chat, and we’re seeing more of their movies on streaming services like Netflix, Peacock, and Prime Video. You’ve probably watched Netflix Christmas movie staples like “A Christmas Prince” and “The Princess Switch.” But for anyone itching for the classic Hallmark Christmas vibe, Netflix has a sleigh full. Here are seven of the best Hallmark Christmas movies on Netflix ranked by a combination of originality, romantic (or platonic) chemistry, acting, and execution.

7. 'Christmas at Notting Hill'

Preview - Christmas in Notting Hill - Starring Sarah Ramos and William Moseley - YouTube Watch On

We love a good "famous celebrity falls for the only person who has no clue who they are" story. In the case of “Christmas at Notting Hill,” pro footballer Graham develops feelings for the straight-laced special ed teacher Georgia. (For Americans: By footballer, I mean soccer player.

When Georgia spends Christmas with her sister in London, she meets Graham. As is often the case, the two butt heads before finding some common ground. It’s easy to see why someone in the spotlight would be wary about dating without having any certainty whether or not the person is interested in them or their persona. In that case, I can easily see the appeal of dating someone who didn’t know who you were when you met. Given that they’re both fairly closed off, Graham and Georgia have some work to do.

Watch on Netflix

6. 'Haul Out the Holly'

Preview - Haul Out the Holly - Hallmark Channel - YouTube Watch On

Grinch alert: Emily’s (Lacey Chabert) boyfriend royally sucks. We’ve seen this trope and we’ll see it again. Emily is forced to head home for the holidays when her plans are shattered by a rough breakup. Frankly, the very thought of a Homeowner’s Association sounds awful enough to avoid suburban life like the plague. It’s either that or the fact that most of my generation will never own a home — one or the other, you decide.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Emily gets that, as her childhood friend and HOA president Jared (Wes Brown) forces her to pick up all of her parents’ Christmas duties when they head to Florida and leave her alone for Christmas. It’s not surprising that the hefty amount of work makes it difficult for her to actually enjoy the holidays. You can probably guess which romantic trope happens from there.

Watch on Netflix

5. 'Christmas With a Kiss'

Preview - Christmas With a Kiss - Starring Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Jr. and Jamie Callica - YouTube Watch On

Years ago, Mona (Mishael Morgan) left her small town to become a brand ambassador in New York City. Can you guess what happens next? The unlucky-in-love city transplant comes home for Christmas for the town’s annual holiday carnival, where she has to choose between two suitors.

The movie is a part of Hallmark's Mahogany vertical, which launched in 2021. One of the more special components of the film comes from the fact that Mona’s reconnection with her family and hometown focuses on her culture, customs and community. It goes deeper than the usual candy cane-loving small-town charm vibe we’re used to seeing.

Watch on Netflix

4. 'A Merry Scottish Christmas'

Preview - A Merry Scottish Christmas - Starring Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf - YouTube Watch On

“Mean Girls” really was a pipeline for future Christmas movie stars between Jonathan Bennett, Lindsay Lohan, and Lacey Chabert. The latter stars as “A Merry Scottish Christmas” lead Dr. Lindsay Morgan, who travels to Scotland with her estranged brother to visit their mother. It wouldn’t be a Hallmark movie without some bombshell secrets coming to light during the festive season. Refreshingly, this is more of a family story than a romance movie. Of course, that doesn’t mean there's no romance. It’s just not the primary focus by any means.

Fans of the OG “Party of Five” will enjoy Chabert’s reunion with her former co-star Scott Wolf (Brad). And if you don’t realize it right away, you probably will after hearing the many references to the '90s drama.

Watch on Netflix

3. 'Christmas Island'

Preview - Christmas Island - Starring Rachel Skarsten and Andrew Walker - YouTube Watch On

You know a place called Christmas Island is going to be a festive paradise (unless you’re a Scrooge). Naturally, career-focused Kate (Rachel Skarsten) has to rediscover her love for Christmas — a holiday she hasn’t celebrated since her dad passed when she was a teenager. Kate, a pilot, gets stranded in air traffic controller Oliver’s hometown during a blizzard alongside the Sharpe family she was flying.

Meanwhile, we have an enemies-to-lovers storyline that plays out between Kate and Oliver, while the Sharpes learn their own lessons. For any fans of "The Office” out there, Belsnickel, Dwight’s favorite German version of Santa, has a cameo.

Watch on Netflix

2. 'Christmas on Cherry Lane'

Preview - Christmas on Cherry Lane - Hallmark Channel - YouTube Watch On

We don’t see a lot of ensemble Hallmark movies, but “Christmas on Cherry Lane” fills that void with a trio of couples that share equal runtime. Anyone who’s a fan of “This is Us” will probably vibe with the movie’s setup, which focuses on the residents of a single house during different decades, beginning in 1973 and ending in 2023 (the year the film was released).

Unlike most Christmas movies, there are actually a few surprises in this one. Formulaic films are definitely fan favorites for a reason, but it’s still a nice change of pace to see a unique setup that challenges what we’ve come to expect. Queer representation is always a good way to win me over given how bereft the genre has been in telling Christmas stories, so I loved that component as well. Jonathan Bennett has been leading the charge for Hallmark’s recent initiative to tell more LGBTQ+ stories, and we love to see it.

Watch on Netflix

1. 'A Biltmore Christmas'

Preview - A Biltmore Christmas - Starring Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha & Jonathan Frakes - YouTube Watch On

We all love the rinse-and-repeat plots we’ve come to expect from Christmas romances but it’s always refreshing when one spices things up. “A Biltmore Christmas” isn’t your average "small-town girl moves back to her hometown after a bad breakup" plot. Instead, it centers on screenwriter Lucy (Bethany Joy Lenz), who finds herself sent to the past — smack in the middle of the set of the 1947 movie classic, “His Merry Wife!” (I’ll save you a Google search: It’s not a real movie.)

Obviously, the fictional film is meant to emulate the actual 1946 classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” As is par for the course, Lucy has to overcome her jaded tendencies while battling the butterfly effect to prevent altering the timeline. The moral of the story? Don’t go turning over any suspicious-looking hourglasses.

Watch on Netflix