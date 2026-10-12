3 movies like 'Tyler Perry's Doing Life' to watch next

Tyler Perry's vast catalogue of Netflix movies — the multihyphenate has put out 10 original movies with the streaming service as part of his multi-year first-look deal, including "A Fall From Grace," "Mea Culpa," "Why Did I Get Married Again?" and several Madea titles —got a recent addition with "Doing Life," which premiered on October 2.

The gritty romantic drama centers on the surprising emotional connection between a former prison officer (Naomi Baker) and a reformed ex-convict (Jay Reeves) that develops through letters, bringing together themes of resilience and rehabilitation, trauma and survival, and burgeoning love against the backdrop of the criminal justice system.

If you enjoyed "Doing Life" — and many of you clearly did, with the Perry-directed drama sitting comfortably in the top three of Netflix's weekly movie charts — here are three romantic dramas to stream next.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

'Monster's Ball' (2001)

Monster's Ball (2001) Official Trailer - Halle Berry, Billy Bob Thornton, Heath Ledger - YouTube Watch On

Halle Berry memorably made history when she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in this 2001 Marc Forster-directed drama.

She plays Leticia Musgrove, a grieving Black widow who develops an intense relationship with Georgia corrections officer Hank Grotowski (Billy Bob Thornton), not knowing that he was part of the execution team that put her husband, a convicted murderer, to death. Each experiencing personal tragedy, they find unexpected emotional solace in each other, all while Hank navigates his deep racial prejudice against his obvious attraction to Leticia.

The star-studded ensemble also includes Peter Boyle as Hank’s father, Heath Ledger as Hank’s son and, ironically, Sean “Diddy” Combs as Leticia’s criminal husband.

Watch "Monster's Ball" on The Roku Channel now

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Out of Sight' (1998)

Out of Sight Official Trailer #1 - Ving Rhames Movie (1998) HD - YouTube Watch On

Steven Soderbergh’s sexiest thriller (sorry, “Black Bag”), 1998’s “Out of Sight” is a sultry, slow-burn crime romance starring George Clooney as career bank robber Jack Foley and Jennifer Lopez as U.S. Marshall Karen Sisco, who has been hunting him across state lines.

That cat-and-mouse hunt is basically foreplay for a dangerous mutual attraction between the two, which complicates the diamond heist Jack has planned with his buddies (Ving Rhames and Steve Zahn) as well as Karen’s plans to send Foley back to prison.

The crime caper is one of Soderbergh’s best, with a stellar 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes: "Steven Soderbergh's intelligently crafted adaptation of the Elmore Leonard novel is witty, sexy, surprisingly entertaining, and a star-making turn for George Clooney,” reads the site’s critical consensus.

Rent/buy "Out of Sight" on Prime Video now

'Queen & Slim' (2019)

Queen & Slim - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

From Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe and director Melina Matsoukas, this romantic thriller centers on criminal defense attorney Angela “Queen” Johnson (Jodie Turner-Smith) and her retail-worker date Earnest “Slim” Hines (Daniel Kaluuya), who are forced to go on the run after a self-defense encounter results in a dead police officer. When a video of the incident goes viral, the near-strangers become not only accidental fugitives but also national symbols of trauma and terror.

Also starring Bokeem Woodbine, Chloë Sevigny, Flea, Sturgill Simpson and Indya Moore, the drama was widely praised by critics: "Stylish, provocative, and powerful, Queen & Slim tells a gripping fugitive story steeped in timely, thoughtful subtext,” says Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus.

Rent/buy "Queen & Slim" on Prime Video now