Forget October Prime Day — every Fire TV Stick is on sale now from just $19

Amazon has officially announced its Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event for October 7-8, but you don't need to wait until then. If you want to upgrade your streaming experience without splurging on one of the best TVs, check out Amazon's Fire TV Stick sale.

Right now the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $39 at Amazon. This is $20 off and the lowest price ever for our favorite Amazon streaming device. If you don't have a 4K TV, you can grab the super cheap Fire TV Stick Lite for $19 at Amazon ($10 off.) Despite its cheap price, it still comes with a voice remote lite.

Check out the Fire TV Stick deals I recommend below.

Fire TV Stick deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range. While you miss out on 4K Ultra HD support, it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review we said this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a dirt-cheap option for an older TV.

Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it offers instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. In our Fire TV Stick review, we said it's good for anyone looking for a reliable, fast, easy-to-use streaming player that also doubles as an Alexa-enabled remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The newest Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE! The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.