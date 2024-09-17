Massive Skechers sale from $17 at Amazon — 15 deals I'd get now
Treat your feet like royalty with these Skechers deals
The next Prime Big Deal Days (A.K.A. October Prime Day) is on its way, but you don't have to wait until next month to score these awesome Skechers deals at Amazon. This online retailer is slashing the prices of sneakers, sandals and more from one of my favorite footwear brands.
The weather is getting chilly, so I'm finding it hard to resist these Skechers Ice Angel Slippers on sale from $34 at Amazon. With a knitted outer, fuzzy lining and memory foam sole, they're a triple-threat in terms of comfort. If you're in more of an active mood, I recommend the Skechers Go Walk 5 on sale from $39 at Amazon.
Prices vary by you choice of size and color, so check any different color options that are available in your size to find the best deals. For more, check out the deals I'd get in Amazon's Crocs sale.
Best deals now
Skechers Foamies Arch Fit Horizon Make Believe (Women's): was $39 now from $17 @ Amazon
Nothing beats the comfort of a pair of slides. These Skechers Foamies have a contoured footbed to support your feet and reduce shock. Plus, they come in a cheerful Hot Pink colorway.
Skechers Beverlee High Tea (Women's): was $44 now from $19 @ Amazon
Elevate your look with these pretty Skechers heels. They're as supportive as can be, with a Luxe Foam comfort footbed and stylish mesh straps. Reviewers on Amazon say they're easy to walk in and go well with any outfit.
Skechers Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat (Women's): was $42 now from $20 @ Amazon
This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material they're made with. They fit snugly and are a bit more narrow overall than a typical slipper to hug your foot sans socks.
Skechers Foamies Arch Fit Cali Breeze 2.0 (Women's): was $50 now from $28 @ Amazon
Looking to save on a comfortable and secure sandal now that the season's winding down? You can't go wrong with this Skechers slide sandal that features a lightweight upper with adjustable buckle straps, a contoured cushioned footbed and podiatrist-certified arch support.
Skechers Tantric-Copano Flip-Flop (Men's): was $40 now from $32 @ Amazon
These Skechers sandals are durable, dependable and go well with pretty much everything. Their Luxe Foam soles cradle and support the feet.
Skechers Ice Angel Slipper (Women's): was $45 now from $34 @ Amazon
Even if the weather is chilly, your feet don't have to be. These Skechers slippers have a comfortable memory foam footbed and a soft, fuzzy lining. The outer is made of a stretchy knitted fabric. All in all, these slippers couldn't be any more cozy.
Skechers Virtue Sneaker (Women's): was $63 now from $34 @ Amazon
These machine washable, memory foam shoes offer great comfort and support. They have a flexible traction outsole, a cushioned midsole and stretch knitted upper that's breathable and lightweight.
Skechers Go Walk 5 Sneaker (Women's): was $60 now from $39 @ Amazon
This simple slip-on shoe is great for day-to-day wear, or for traveling, as you won’t have to worry about undoing laces when going through security. One of our editors here at Tom’s Guide wore this shoe for miles around CES, and found it comfortable and supportive.
Skechers Summits Quick Getaway (Women's): was $59 now from $46 @ Amazon
These slip-on sneakers feature a sporty design with all the comfort you'd expect from a Skechers shoe. The insole is cushioned with Skechers Memory Foam and it has a flexible shock-absorbing midsole to make getting wherever you need to go feel like a walk in the park.
Skechers Citywalk Malton (Men's): was $70 now from $47 @ Amazon
A distinguished pair of Skechers has been discounted to as low as $34 at Amazon. These lace-up sneakers have a stylish paneled design, and work well in both casual and professional settings. Reviewers on Amazon love these shoes, as they have a 4.4 star rating based on 9,300 ratings.
Skechers Slip-Ins Skip Cute B Cute Sweet Sneaker (Women's): was $65 now from $49 @ Amazon
These slip-on Skechers are both adorable and easy to wear. They slip on without a fuss and have a comfortable Skechers Memory Foam insole. Their cushioned heel pillow keeps your foot in place.
Skechers Ghenter Bronaugh (Women's): was $65 now from $49 @ Amazon
Designed for the workplace, these Skechers are perfect if you need sensible footwear you can wear all day. They feature a solid black design, slip-resistant soles and a Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole.
Skechers Go Run Trail Altitude-Marble Sneaker (Men's): was $79 now from $53 @ Amazon
Skechers doesn’t just make comfy sneakers, the brand also makes shoes designed for more serious adventures. If you’re looking for a comfortable pair of hiking boots, these are comfortable and have a decent amount of grip for uneven terrain. They also come in a wide and an extra-wide fit.
Skechers Stamina Nuovo (Men's): was $74 now from $60 @ Amazon
The Skechers Stamina Nuovo are durable, well-built sneakers with extra grippy soles that make them great for navigating tougher terrain. These shoes also feature a padded tongue and collar to provide extra ankle support where needed.
Skechers Cankton Steel Toe Construction Shoe (Men's): was $90 now from $64 @ Amazon
If your workplace calls for protective footwear, there's no need to sacrifice comfort. These Skechers have a steel toe, meet ASTM F2413-2011 electrical hazard requirements and have a cushioned memory foam insole.
