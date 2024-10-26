West Ham vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The West Ham vs Man Utd live stream is a game the Red Devils will have marked down as eminently winnable — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

West Ham vs Man Utd live stream, Date, Time, Channels The West Ham vs Man Utd live stream takes place Sunday (Oct. 27)

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

After beating Brentford 2-1 last weekend, Man Utd are looking to build some momentum in the EPL. It has been a tricky start to the season for Erik ten Hag, on whom the jury is still out. But a victory at the London Stadium could potentially see Man Utd end the weekend in the European spots.

West Ham are also in need of a positive result as they seek to pull further clear of the relegation zone. Julen Lopetegui's side must improve defensively - they have conceded 15 goals so far, the joint-third worst record in the division. Both sides share a weakness of being too open in the center of the pitch. That means this should be an end-to-end encounter with little control from either team. Goals could be on the cards.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch West Ham vs Man Utd from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch West Ham vs Man Utd live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing West Ham vs Man Utd and watch the game.

Watch West Ham vs Man Utd in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the West Ham vs Man Utd live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the West Ham vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch West Ham vs Man Utd in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no West Ham vs Man Utd live stream in the United Kingdom.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch West Ham vs Man Utd in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch West Ham vs Man Utd in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Man Utd game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch West Ham vs Man Utd in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a West Ham vs Man Utd live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 3 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide